Chick Chorioallantoic Membrane Model and Precision Cancer Therapy, Volume 46
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. History of CAM model development
Yoshio Endo
2. Overview of various CAM-based cancer models
Fuyuhiko Tamanoi
3. The chick embryo chorioallantoic membrane as an in vivo experimental model to study multiple myeloma
Domenico Ribatti
4. Bioluminescent CAM models for screening drugs against pancreatic cancer
Elisa Giovannetti
5. X-ray sensitizer screen
Yoshihiro Uto
6. Patient derived tumor model for esophageal cancer
Manabu Muto
7. Renal cancer and metastasis
Lily Wu
8. Nanoparticle characterization and tumor targeting
Fuyuhiko Tamanoi
9. Patient derived tumor model for human nasopharyngeal carcinoma
Zhe Zhang
Description
Chick Chorioallantoic Membrane Model and Precision Cancer Therapy, Volume 46 in The Enzymes series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on the history of CAM model development, an overview of various CAM-based cancer models, the chick embryo chorioallantoic membrane as an in vivo experimental model to study multiple myelomak, bioluminescent CAM models for screening drugs against pancreatic cancer, X-ray sensitizer screen, patient derived tumor model for esophageal cancer, renal cancer and metastasis, nanoparticle characterization and tumor targeting, and patient derived tumor model for human nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in The Enzymes series
Readership
Specialists in the field of Enzymes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 282
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 8th November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128173985