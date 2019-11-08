Chick Chorioallantoic Membrane Model and Precision Cancer Therapy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128173985

Chick Chorioallantoic Membrane Model and Precision Cancer Therapy, Volume 46

1st Edition

Hardcover ISBN: 9780128173985
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th November 2019
Page Count: 282
Table of Contents

1. History of CAM model development
Yoshio Endo
2. Overview of various CAM-based cancer models
Fuyuhiko Tamanoi
3. The chick embryo chorioallantoic membrane as an in vivo experimental model to study multiple myeloma
Domenico Ribatti
4. Bioluminescent CAM models for screening drugs against pancreatic cancer
Elisa Giovannetti
5. X-ray sensitizer screen
Yoshihiro Uto
6. Patient derived tumor model for esophageal cancer
Manabu Muto
7. Renal cancer and metastasis
Lily Wu
8. Nanoparticle characterization and tumor targeting
Fuyuhiko Tamanoi
9. Patient derived tumor model for human nasopharyngeal carcinoma
Zhe Zhang

Description

Chick Chorioallantoic Membrane Model and Precision Cancer Therapy, Volume 46 in The Enzymes series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on the history of CAM model development, an overview of various CAM-based cancer models, the chick embryo chorioallantoic membrane as an in vivo experimental model to study multiple myelomak, bioluminescent CAM models for screening drugs against pancreatic cancer, X-ray sensitizer screen, patient derived tumor model for esophageal cancer, renal cancer and metastasis, nanoparticle characterization and tumor targeting, and patient derived tumor model for human nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in The Enzymes series

Readership

Specialists in the field of Enzymes

