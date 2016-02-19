Chicano Psychology
2nd Edition
Chicano Psychology, Second Edition consists of five parts, separating a total of 19 chapters, beginning with a brief overview of the history of psychology, first in Spain, and then in pre-Columbian Mexico. This overview is followed by a few summary statements of the transportation of psychology from Spain to Mexico, and the eventual development of psychology as an academic discipline in modern Mexico. This edition tackles the developments within Chicano psychology. Subsequent chapters focus on foundations for a Chicano psychology, sociocultural variability, psychological disorder among Chicanos, and social psychology. Last three chapters examine bilingualism from the standpoint of several issues involving Chicanos. This book will be of interest to both scientist and student working in the areas of cross-cultural psychology, race relations, psychological anthropology, Chicano studies, and bilingual education.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface: Introduction to Chicano Psychology
Chapter 1 Synopsis of the History of Chicano Psychology
Introduction
Hispanic Origins of Psychology
Chicano Psychologists and Their Contributions
Associations of Chicano Psychologists
Concluding Remarks
References
Part I Foundation for a Chicano Psychology
Chapter 2 The Works of George I. Sánchez: An Appreciation
George I. Sánchez
References
Chapter 3 Traditionalism, Modernism, and Ethnicity
Introduction
Selected Aspects of Traditionalism and Modernism
Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 4 The Logic and Limits of Mental Aptitude Testing
Introduction
The Logic and Limits of Mental Aptitude Testing
The Generic Drift of Language and Skill
The Magical Invention of General Intelligence
Definitions of Intelligence: Vague and Various
What Is Heritability? More Vagaries
Human Conceit atop the Ladder of Perfection
The Divergent Origins of Biological Intelligences
Black Boxes, Empty Skulls, and Mass Action
The Origins of Specialized Functions
An Operational Approach to Testing Human Potential
References
Part II Acculturation
Chapter 5 Acculturation and Sociocultural Variability
Introduction
Why Study Sociocultural Variability?
What is Acculturation?
Methodological Issues
Implications and Conclusions
References
Chapter 6 Assessing and Understanding Biculturalism-Multiculturalism in Mexican-American Adults
Introduction
Perspectives on Acculturation and Assimilation
Bicultural-Multicultural Models for Culture Change and Identity Development
Conclusion
References
Chapter 7 Integration with Traditional Mexican-American Culture and Sociocultural Adjustment
Introduction
The Damaging-Culture Model and the Mexican-American Population in the 1980s
Nonsupport for the Damaging-Culture Model
The Basis of Traditional Mexican-American Culture as an Asset to Sociocultural Adjustment
Toward a Theory of Achievement and Adjustment for Mexican-Americans
References
Part III Mental Health and Psychotherapy
Chapter 8 Psychological Disorders among Chicanos
Introduction
Clinical Psychopathology and Mexican Americans
Prevalence of Psychological Disorder
Methodological Issues
Acculturation and Psychopathology
Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 9 Psychotherapy with Mexican Americans: Clinical and Empirical Gains
Introduction
The Need for Psychotherapy and Mental Health Services
Perceptions toward Psychotherapy
Alternative Service-Providers
Preparing Patients for Psychotherapy
Issues in Therapy for Spanish-Speaking and Bilingual Patients
Treatment Traditionally Received
Orienting Psychotherapists to Cross Cultural Boundaries
Preferences toward Psychotherapists
Self-Disclosure Styles
Psychotherapeutic Treatment Approaches
Conclusion
References
Chapter 10 Refining the Goals of Pluralistic Therapy from the Hispanic-Anglo Experience
Overview
The Need for Pluralistic Therapy
Culturally Relevant Therapy for Hispanics
Anglocentrism and Empathy, Concreteness, and Self-Disclosure
Universal Therapeutic Conditions of Engagement, Labeling, and Change
Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 11 Mental Health and the Chicano Elderly
Introduction
The Chicano Elderly: Age Stratas
General Mental Health Issues
The Double-Jeopardy Hypothesis
Social-Support Networks as Intervention Models
Implications for Mental Health Services to the Chicano Elderly
Assessment of Mental Health Status
References
Chapter 12 Some Research Considerations in Studying Stress and Distress of Mexican Americans
Introduction
Why Study the Psychological Distress of Mexican Americans?
How Not to Study the Psychological Distress of Mexican Americans
A Review of Studies
Research Issues in Stress Research with Mexican Americans
Summary and Conclusions
References
Part IV Social Psychology
Chapter 13 The Psychological Study of the Mexican
Introduction
The Beginnings
The Longitudinal, Overlapping, Developmental Study of Mexicans and Anglo Americans
Sociocultural Premises and Human Development
The Self of the Mexican
The Need for Greater Sociocultural Knowledge
References
Chapter 14 Power and Status of the Chicana: A Social-Psychological Perspective
Introduction
Status of Chicanas in Society
The Chicana in a Dynamic Society
Role of Women in the Mexican-American Culture
Conclusions
References
Chapter 15 Interpreting Chicano Cooperativeness: Methodological and Theoretical Considerations
Introduction
Validity of Social Motive Games
Limits of Social Motive Games
New Assessment Approaches
The Relative Strength of Social Motives
Generality of Cultural Differences
Causes of Cultural Differences
Social Policy Implications
References
Chapter 16 Foundations for a Chicano Social Psychology
Introduction
Cross-Cultural Issues in Social Psychology
Social Psychological Research on Chicanos
An Interactional Model for a Chicano Social Psychology
Conclusion
References
Part V Bilingualism
Chapter 17 Child Bilingualism: The Same Old Issues Revisited
Introduction
Definition and Measurement of Bilingualism
Process of Bilingual Language Development
Language Mixing and Switching
Language Input Considerations
Bilingualism and Cognitive Functioning
Summary
References
Chapter 18 An Information-Processing Approach to the Study of Hispanic Bilinguals' Cognition
Introduction
Information-Processing Accounts of Cognitive Behavior
Study of Bilingual Information-Processing
Cognitive Consequences of Bilingualism
Conclusion
References
Chapter 19 The Interrelationship of Spanish and Spanish-English Language Acquisition in the Hispanic Child
Introduction
Bilingualism
Spanish-Language Acquisition
Conclusion
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 6th September 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483288833
About the Editor
Joe Martinez, Jr.
Joe L. Martinez, Jr. is a Ewing Halsell Distinguished Chair at the University of Texas, San Antonio. His research focusses on the memory and the hippocampus with special attention to the opioid containing mossy fiver-CA3 projection. His recent work had identified important genes that are upregulated in the hippocampus following learning.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Texas at San Antonio, USA
Richard Mendoza
Affiliations and Expertise
California School of Professional Psychology