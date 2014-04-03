From basic science to various anesthesia techniques to complications, the meticulously updated, fifth edition of Chestnuts Obstetric Anesthesia: Principles and Practice, covers all you need to know about obstetric anesthesia. An editorial team of leading authorities presents the latest on anesthesia techniques for labor and delivery and medical disorders that occur during pregnancy. New chapters and rewritten versions of key chapters cover topics such as psychiatric disorders in the pregnant patient, neurologic disorders, and critical care of obstetric patients.With online access to the full text, it is an invaluable, comprehensive reference textbook for specialists in obstetric anesthesiology and obstetricians, as well as anesthesiology and obstetric residents. This book also serves as a clear, user-friendly guide for both anesthesiologists and obstetricians who are in clinical practice.

"...a comprehensive and contemporary, modern reference text." Reviewed by British Journal of Anaesthesia, May 2015

"Chestnut and his 79 expert contributors have once again released a current guide to obstetric anesthesia that proves useful to both junior learners and subspecialty providers." Reviewed by Canadian Journal of Anesthesia, Apr 2015