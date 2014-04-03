Chestnut's Obstetric Anesthesia: Principles and Practice
5th Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
From basic science to various anesthesia techniques to complications, the meticulously updated, fifth edition of Chestnuts Obstetric Anesthesia: Principles and Practice, covers all you need to know about obstetric anesthesia. An editorial team of leading authorities presents the latest on anesthesia techniques for labor and delivery and medical disorders that occur during pregnancy. New chapters and rewritten versions of key chapters cover topics such as psychiatric disorders in the pregnant patient, neurologic disorders, and critical care of obstetric patients.With online access to the full text, it is an invaluable, comprehensive reference textbook for specialists in obstetric anesthesiology and obstetricians, as well as anesthesiology and obstetric residents. This book also serves as a clear, user-friendly guide for both anesthesiologists and obstetricians who are in clinical practice.
"...a comprehensive and contemporary, modern reference text." Reviewed by British Journal of Anaesthesia, May 2015
"Chestnut and his 79 expert contributors have once again released a current guide to obstetric anesthesia that proves useful to both junior learners and subspecialty providers." Reviewed by Canadian Journal of Anesthesia, Apr 2015
Key Features
- Emphasizes the treatment of the fetus and the mother as separate patients with distinct needs to ensure the application of modern principles of care.
- Delivers contributions from many leaders in the fields of obstetric anesthesia and maternal-fetal medicine from all over the world.
- Offers abundant figures, tables, and boxes that illustrate the step-by-step management of a full range of clinical scenarios.
- Presents key point summaries in each chapter for quick, convenient reference.
Table of Contents
Chestnut’s Obstetric Anesthesia, 5E
Contents
Part 1 Introduction
1. The History of Obstetric Anesthesia
Part 2 Maternal and Fetal Physiology
2. Physiologic Changes of Pregnancy
3. Uteroplacental Blood Flow
4. The Placenta: Anatomy, Physiology, and Transfer of Drugs
5. Fetal Physiology
Part 3 Fetal and Neonatal Assessment and Therapy
6. Antepartum Fetal Assessment and Therapy
7. Anesthesia for Fetal Surgery and Other Intrauterine Procedures
8. Intrapartum Fetal Assessment and Therapy
9. Neonatal Assessment and Resuscitation
10. Fetal and Neonatal Neurologic Injury
Part 4 Foundations in Obstetric Anesthesia
11. Patient Safety and Team Training
David J. Birnbach and Eduardo Salas
12. Spinal, Epidural and Caudal Anesthesia: Anatomy, Physiology, and Technique
Naveen Nathan and Cynthia Wong
13. Local Anesthetics and Opioids
Brenda A. Bucklin and Alan C. Santos
Part 5 Anesthesia Before and During Delivery
14. Pharmacology and Nonanesthetic Drugs during Pregnancy and Lactation
15. In Vitro Fertilization and Other Assisted Reproductive Technology
16. Problems of Early Pregnancy
17. Nonobstetric Surgery During Pregnancy
Part 6 Labor and Vaginal Delivery
18. Obstetric Management of Labor and Vaginal Delivery
19. Trial of Labor and Vaginal Birth after Cesarean Delivery
20. The Pain of Childbirth and Its Effect on the Mother and the Fetus
21. Childbirth Preparation and Nonpharmacologic Analgesia
22. Systemic Analgesia: Parenteral and Inhalational Agents
23. Epidural and Spinal Analgesia/Anesthesia for Labor and Vaginal Delivery
24. Alternative Regional Analgesic Techniques for Labor and Vaginal Delivery
25. Postpartum Tubal Sterilization
Part 7 Cesarean Delivery
26. Anesthesia for Cesarean Delivery
27. Postoperative and Chronic Pain: Systemic and Regional Analgesic Techniques
28. Postoperative Analgesia: Epidural and Spinal Techniques
Part 8 Anesthetic Complications
29. Aspiration: Risk, Prophylaxis, and Treatment
30. The Difficult Airway: Risk, Assessment, Prophylaxis and Management
31. Postpartum Headache
32. Neurologic Complications of Pregnancy and Neuraxial Anesthesia
33. Medicolegal Issues in Obstetric Anesthesia
Part 9 Obstetric Complications
34. Preterm Labor and Delivery
35. Abnormal Presentation and Multiple Gestation
36. Hypertensive Disorders
37. Fever and Infection
38. Antepartum and Postpartum Hemorrhage
39. Embolic Disorders
40. Maternal Mortality
Part 10 The Parturient with Systemic Disease
41. Autoimmune Disorders
42. Cardiovascular Disease
43. Endocrine Disorders
44. Hematologic and Coagulation Disorders
45. Human Immunodeficiency Virus
46. Liver Disease
47. Malignant Hyperthermia
48. Musculoskeletal Disorders
49. Neurologic and Neuromuscular Disease
50. Obesity
51. Psychiatric Disorders
52. Renal Disease
53. Respiratory Disease in Pregnancy
54. Substance Abuse
55. Trauma and Critical Care During Pregnancy
Appendix A
American Society of Anesthesiologists Guidelines for Neuraxial Anesthesia in Obstetrics
Appendix B
Practice Guidelines for Obstetric Anesthesia: An Updated Report by the American Society of Anesthesiologists Task Force on Obstetric Anesthesia
Appendix C
Optimal Goals for Anesthesia Care in Obstetrics
Appendix D
Information Technology Resources for Obstetric Anesthesia Providers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 3rd April 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323113748
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323358118
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455748662
About the Author
David Chestnut
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anesthesiology Vanderbilt University Medical Center Nashville, Tennessee
Cynthia Wong
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair Department of Anesthesia University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine Iowa City, Iowa
Lawrence Tsen
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Anaesthesia Harvard Medical School; Director of Anesthesia, Center for Reproductive Medicine Associate Director, Center for Professionalism and Peer Support Department of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine Brigham and Women’s Hospital Boston, Massachusetts
Warwick D Ngan Kee
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair, Department of Anesthesiology Sidra Medicine Professor of Anesthesiology Weill Cornell Medicine - Qatar Doha, Qatar; Honorary Professor of Anaesthesia and Intensive Care The Chinese University of Hong Kong Hong Kong, China
Yaakov Beilin
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, and Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Director of Obstetric Anesthesiology and System Vice Chair for Quality Department of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine The Mount Sinai Hospital New York, New York
Jill Mhyre
Affiliations and Expertise
The Dola S. Thompson Professor and Chair Department of Anesthesiology University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Little Rock, Arkansas