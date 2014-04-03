Chestnut's Obstetric Anesthesia: Principles and Practice - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9781455748662, 9780323113748

Chestnut's Obstetric Anesthesia: Principles and Practice

5th Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: David Chestnut Cynthia Wong Lawrence Tsen Warwick D Ngan Kee Yaakov Beilin Jill Mhyre
eBook ISBN: 9780323113748
eBook ISBN: 9780323358118
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455748662
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 3rd April 2014
Page Count: 1328
Description

From basic science to various anesthesia techniques to complications, the meticulously updated, fifth edition of Chestnuts Obstetric Anesthesia: Principles and Practice, covers all you need to know about obstetric anesthesia. An editorial team of leading authorities presents the latest on anesthesia techniques for labor and delivery and medical disorders that occur during pregnancy. New chapters and rewritten versions of key chapters cover topics such as psychiatric disorders in the pregnant patient, neurologic disorders, and critical care of obstetric patients.With online access to the full text, it is an invaluable, comprehensive reference textbook for specialists in obstetric anesthesiology and obstetricians, as well as anesthesiology and obstetric residents. This book also serves as a clear, user-friendly guide for both anesthesiologists and obstetricians who are in clinical practice. 

"...a comprehensive and contemporary, modern reference text." Reviewed by British Journal of Anaesthesia, May 2015

"Chestnut and his 79 expert contributors have once again released a current guide to obstetric anesthesia that proves useful to both junior learners and subspecialty providers." Reviewed by Canadian Journal of Anesthesia, Apr 2015

Key Features

  • Emphasizes the treatment of the fetus and the mother as separate patients with distinct needs to ensure the application of modern principles of care.
  • Delivers contributions from many leaders in the fields of obstetric anesthesia and maternal-fetal medicine from all over the world.
  • Offers abundant figures, tables, and boxes that illustrate the step-by-step management of a full range of clinical scenarios.
  • Presents key point summaries in each chapter for quick, convenient reference.

Table of Contents

Chestnut’s Obstetric Anesthesia, 5E

Contents

Part 1 Introduction

1. The History of Obstetric Anesthesia

Part 2 Maternal and Fetal Physiology

2. Physiologic Changes of Pregnancy

3. Uteroplacental Blood Flow

4. The Placenta: Anatomy, Physiology, and Transfer of Drugs

5. Fetal Physiology

Part 3 Fetal and Neonatal Assessment and Therapy

6. Antepartum Fetal Assessment and Therapy

7. Anesthesia for Fetal Surgery and Other Intrauterine Procedures

8. Intrapartum Fetal Assessment and Therapy

9. Neonatal Assessment and Resuscitation

10. Fetal and Neonatal Neurologic Injury

Part 4 Foundations in Obstetric Anesthesia

11. Patient Safety and Team Training

David J. Birnbach and Eduardo Salas

12. Spinal, Epidural and Caudal Anesthesia: Anatomy, Physiology, and Technique

Naveen Nathan and Cynthia Wong

13. Local Anesthetics and Opioids

Brenda A. Bucklin and Alan C. Santos

Part 5 Anesthesia Before and During Delivery

14. Pharmacology and Nonanesthetic Drugs during Pregnancy and Lactation

15. In Vitro Fertilization and Other Assisted Reproductive Technology

16. Problems of Early Pregnancy

17. Nonobstetric Surgery During Pregnancy

Part 6 Labor and Vaginal Delivery

18. Obstetric Management of Labor and Vaginal Delivery

19. Trial of Labor and Vaginal Birth after Cesarean Delivery

20. The Pain of Childbirth and Its Effect on the Mother and the Fetus

21. Childbirth Preparation and Nonpharmacologic Analgesia

22. Systemic Analgesia: Parenteral and Inhalational Agents

 

23. Epidural and Spinal Analgesia/Anesthesia for Labor and Vaginal Delivery

24. Alternative Regional Analgesic Techniques for Labor and Vaginal Delivery

25. Postpartum Tubal Sterilization

Part 7 Cesarean Delivery

26. Anesthesia for Cesarean Delivery

27. Postoperative and Chronic Pain: Systemic and Regional Analgesic Techniques

28. Postoperative Analgesia: Epidural and Spinal Techniques

Part 8 Anesthetic Complications

29. Aspiration: Risk, Prophylaxis, and Treatment

30. The Difficult Airway: Risk, Assessment, Prophylaxis and Management

31. Postpartum Headache

32. Neurologic Complications of Pregnancy and Neuraxial Anesthesia

33. Medicolegal Issues in Obstetric Anesthesia

Part 9 Obstetric Complications

34. Preterm Labor and Delivery

35. Abnormal Presentation and Multiple Gestation

36. Hypertensive Disorders

37. Fever and Infection

38. Antepartum and Postpartum Hemorrhage

39. Embolic Disorders

40. Maternal Mortality

Part 10 The Parturient with Systemic Disease

41. Autoimmune Disorders

42. Cardiovascular Disease

43. Endocrine Disorders

44. Hematologic and Coagulation Disorders

45. Human Immunodeficiency Virus

46. Liver Disease

47. Malignant Hyperthermia

48. Musculoskeletal Disorders

49. Neurologic and Neuromuscular Disease

50. Obesity

51. Psychiatric Disorders

52. Renal Disease

53. Respiratory Disease in Pregnancy

54. Substance Abuse

55. Trauma and Critical Care During Pregnancy

Appendix A

American Society of Anesthesiologists Guidelines for Neuraxial Anesthesia in Obstetrics

Appendix B

Practice Guidelines for Obstetric Anesthesia: An Updated Report by the American Society of Anesthesiologists Task Force on Obstetric Anesthesia

Appendix C

Optimal Goals for Anesthesia Care in Obstetrics

Appendix D

Information Technology Resources for Obstetric Anesthesia Providers

No. of pages:
1328
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323113748
eBook ISBN:
9780323358118
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455748662

About the Author

David Chestnut

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Anesthesiology Vanderbilt University Medical Center Nashville, Tennessee

Cynthia Wong

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair Department of Anesthesia University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine Iowa City, Iowa

Lawrence Tsen

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Anaesthesia Harvard Medical School; Director of Anesthesia, Center for Reproductive Medicine Associate Director, Center for Professionalism and Peer Support Department of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine Brigham and Women’s Hospital Boston, Massachusetts

Warwick D Ngan Kee

Affiliations and Expertise

Chair, Department of Anesthesiology Sidra Medicine Professor of Anesthesiology Weill Cornell Medicine - Qatar Doha, Qatar; Honorary Professor of Anaesthesia and Intensive Care The Chinese University of Hong Kong Hong Kong, China

Yaakov Beilin

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, and Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Director of Obstetric Anesthesiology and System Vice Chair for Quality Department of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine The Mount Sinai Hospital New York, New York

Jill Mhyre

Affiliations and Expertise

The Dola S. Thompson Professor and Chair Department of Anesthesiology University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Little Rock, Arkansas

