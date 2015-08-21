Chest X-Ray Made Easy
4th Edition
Table of Contents
- How to look at a chest X-ray
- Localizing lesions
- The CT scan
- The white lung field
- The black lung field
- The abnormal hilum
- The abnormal heart shadow
- The widened mediastinum
- Abnormal ribs
- Abnormal soft tissues
- The sick patient
- The hidden abnormality
- Self assessment
Description
This popular guide to the examination and interpretation of chest radiographs is an invaluable aid for medical students, junior doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and radiographers. Translated into over a dozen languages, this book has been widely praised for making interpretation of the chest X-ray as simple as possible
The chest X-ray is often central to the diagnosis and management of a patient. As a result every doctor requires a thorough understanding of the common radiological problems. This pocketbook describes the range of conditions likely to be encountered on the wards and guides the reader through the diagnostic process based on the appearance of the abnormality shown.
Key Features
• Covers the full range of common radiological problems
• Includes valuable advice on how to examine an X-ray
• Assists the doctor in determining the nature of the abnormality
• Points the clinician towards a possible differential diagnosis.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 184
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 21st August 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702055003
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702055010
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702064753
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702054990
About the Authors
Jonathan Corne Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Respiratory Physician, Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, Nottingham; Head of the East Midlands Postgraduate Specialty School of Medicine, Health Education, East Midlands, UK
Maruti Kumaran Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Radiologist, Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, Nottingham, UK