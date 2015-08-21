Chest X-Ray Made Easy

This popular guide to the examination and interpretation of chest radiographs is an invaluable aid for medical students, junior doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and radiographers. Translated into over a dozen languages, this book has been widely praised for making interpretation of the chest X-ray as simple as possible

The chest X-ray is often central to the diagnosis and management of a patient. As a result every doctor requires a thorough understanding of the common radiological problems. This pocketbook describes the range of conditions likely to be encountered on the wards and guides the reader through the diagnostic process based on the appearance of the abnormality shown.