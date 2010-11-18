Chest Wall Surgery, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437727241

Chest Wall Surgery, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, Volume 20-4

1st Edition

Authors: Gaetano Rocco
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437727241
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th November 2010
Description

This issue of the Thoracic Surgery Clinics is dedicated to a technical aspect of the clinical practice with which surgeons have become increasingly familiar through the years. The term “chest wall surgery” refers to a wide variety of procedures, varying from a straightforward removal of one rib or the correction of a congenital malformation to an extremely complex resection and subsequent reconstruction of the chest wall primarily aimed at preserving geometrical and functional integrity. As such, chest wall surgery can really offer scenarios where the creativity and the technical skills are emphasized to an unprecedented level in the thoracic surgical practice.

Details

About the Authors

Gaetano Rocco Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Department of Thoracic Surgery and Oncology Chief, Division of Thoracic Surgery National Cancer Institute, Pascale Foundation, Napoli Hospital, Naples, Italy

