Chest Radiology
6th Edition
Plain Film Patterns and Differential Diagnoses, Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
Chest Radiology: Plain Film Patterns and Differential Diagnoses, 6th Edition, by James C Reed, MD, provides expert guidance on interpretation of the most often seen radiologic patterns of chest disease. The new edition continues to emphasize pattern recognition on plain film -- with correlative CT, MR and other important modalities included where appropriate. Each pattern is introduced with radiographs followed by a series of questions, tables of differential diagnosis, and discussions of the most likely diseases to present with such a pattern. The discussion sections emphasize the importance of clinical correlation to narrow down the differential diagnosis, and what follow-up tests are indicated to definitively confirm a diagnosis. New high-quality digital images and updated questions enhance the latest edition of this trusted reference.
Key Features
- Get all you need to know about the fundamentals of plain film chest radiology as well as CT, MR, and other important modalities.
- Overcome clinical challenges with guidance about the pitfalls of plain film radiography, and indications for CT, HRCT, biopsy, and other procedures.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 27th October 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323083218
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323315074
About the Author
James Reed
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology, Department of Radiology, University of Louisville Hospital, Louisville, KY