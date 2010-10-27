Chest Radiology: Plain Film Patterns and Differential Diagnoses, 6th Edition, by James C Reed, MD, provides expert guidance on interpretation of the most often seen radiologic patterns of chest disease. The new edition continues to emphasize pattern recognition on plain film -- with correlative CT, MR and other important modalities included where appropriate. Each pattern is introduced with radiographs followed by a series of questions, tables of differential diagnosis, and discussions of the most likely diseases to present with such a pattern. The discussion sections emphasize the importance of clinical correlation to narrow down the differential diagnosis, and what follow-up tests are indicated to definitively confirm a diagnosis. New high-quality digital images and updated questions enhance the latest edition of this trusted reference.