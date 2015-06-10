Chest Imaging, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 36-2
1st Edition
Authors: David Lynch
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323388801
eBook ISBN: 9780323388818
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th June 2015
This issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine focuses on Chest Imaging. Drs. Lynch and Chung have assembled an expert panel of authors on the topics of:Approach to chest CT, CT screening for lung cancer,The solitary pulmonary nodule, Staging of lung cancer, Imaging of infections, ICU imaging, Pulmonary vascular diseases, Occupational and environmental lung disease, Idiopathic interstitial pneumonias, Connective tissue disease-related thoracic disease and more!
David Lynch Author
Department of Radiology, National Jewish Health, Denver, CO
