Advances in Pharmacology and Therapeutics, Volume 10: Chemotherapy covers the proceedings of the 7th International Congress of Pharmacology. The title presents papers that detail the advancement of pharmacological research in chemotherapy. The text first covers the chemotherapy of schistosomiasis. Next, the selection presents the trends in malaria and cancer chemotherapy, along with their pharmacological research. The text also details the use of cell cultures as tools in pharmacological investigations. The book will be of great interest to pharmacologists and oncologists.

Table of Contents



Introduction

Chemotherapy of Schistosomiasis

Recent Advances in the Experimental Chemotherapy of Schistosomiasis

Antischistosomal Activity of a Nitrodiphenylaminoisothiocyanate (C9333-Go/Cgp 4540) against Schistosoma Japonicum (Philippine Strain) in Mice and Rabbits

4-Isothiocyanato-4'-Nitrodiphenylamine (C9333-Go/Cgp 4540), an Antischistosomal Compound with an Unusual Spectrum of Anthelminthic Activity against Intestinal Nematodes, Filariae and Trematodes

Clinical Experience with Oxamniquine

Clinical Experiences with, and Pharmacokinetics of, Oxamniquine

Progress in the Chemotherapy of Schistosomiasis

New Approaches Towards the Development of Safer Schistosomicidal Drugs

New Trends in Malaria Chemotherapy

Some Promising Leads in Experimental Antimalarial Drugs

Experimental Infections with Human Plasmodia in Owl Monkeys - Their Contributions to Development of New Broadly Active Blood Schizonticidal Drugs

Drug Combination in Malaria

The U.S. Army Drug Development Program

The Role of the World Health Organization in the Development of New Antimalarials

New Trends in Cancer Chemotherapy and Their Pharmacological Basis

Cancer Chemotherapy - An Overview

Recent Studies on Anti-tumor Antibiotics

The Relation of Cell Kinetics to Cancer Chemotherapy

Pharmacokinetics and Cancer Chemotherapy

Human Toxicology and Pharmacology of the Anthracycline Antibiotics

Impact of Chemotherapy on Osteogenic Sarcoma

Cell Cultures as Tool in Pharmacological Investigations

Opioid Action on Cultured Neuroblastoma X Glioma Hybrid Cells

Aryl Hydrocarbon Hydroxylase. Evidence of Receptors for Induction Process in Cell Culture

N.G.F.-Responsive Clonal PC 12 Pheochromocytoma Cells as Tools for Neuropharmacological Investigations

Invited Lecture

Drug-Receptor Interactions: The Example of 3-Lactam Antibiotics

Index

