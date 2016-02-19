Chemotherapy
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 7th International Congress of Pharmacology, Paris, 1978
Editors: M. Adolphe
eBook ISBN: 9781483188607
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 236
Description
Advances in Pharmacology and Therapeutics, Volume 10: Chemotherapy covers the proceedings of the 7th International Congress of Pharmacology. The title presents papers that detail the advancement of pharmacological research in chemotherapy.
The text first covers the chemotherapy of schistosomiasis. Next, the selection presents the trends in malaria and cancer chemotherapy, along with their pharmacological research. The text also details the use of cell cultures as tools in pharmacological investigations.
The book will be of great interest to pharmacologists and oncologists.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Chemotherapy of Schistosomiasis
Recent Advances in the Experimental Chemotherapy of Schistosomiasis
Antischistosomal Activity of a Nitrodiphenylaminoisothiocyanate (C9333-Go/Cgp 4540) against Schistosoma Japonicum (Philippine Strain) in Mice and Rabbits
4-Isothiocyanato-4'-Nitrodiphenylamine (C9333-Go/Cgp 4540), an Antischistosomal Compound with an Unusual Spectrum of Anthelminthic Activity against Intestinal Nematodes, Filariae and Trematodes
Clinical Experience with Oxamniquine
Clinical Experiences with, and Pharmacokinetics of, Oxamniquine
Progress in the Chemotherapy of Schistosomiasis
New Approaches Towards the Development of Safer Schistosomicidal Drugs
New Trends in Malaria Chemotherapy
Some Promising Leads in Experimental Antimalarial Drugs
Experimental Infections with Human Plasmodia in Owl Monkeys - Their Contributions to Development of New Broadly Active Blood Schizonticidal Drugs
Drug Combination in Malaria
The U.S. Army Drug Development Program
The Role of the World Health Organization in the Development of New Antimalarials
New Trends in Cancer Chemotherapy and Their Pharmacological Basis
Cancer Chemotherapy - An Overview
Recent Studies on Anti-tumor Antibiotics
The Relation of Cell Kinetics to Cancer Chemotherapy
Pharmacokinetics and Cancer Chemotherapy
Human Toxicology and Pharmacology of the Anthracycline Antibiotics
Impact of Chemotherapy on Osteogenic Sarcoma
Cell Cultures as Tool in Pharmacological Investigations
Opioid Action on Cultured Neuroblastoma X Glioma Hybrid Cells
Aryl Hydrocarbon Hydroxylase. Evidence of Receptors for Induction Process in Cell Culture
N.G.F.-Responsive Clonal PC 12 Pheochromocytoma Cells as Tools for Neuropharmacological Investigations
Invited Lecture
Drug-Receptor Interactions: The Example of 3-Lactam Antibiotics
Index
About the Editor
M. Adolphe
