Experimental Chemotherapy, Volume II: Chemotherapy of Bacterial Infections: Part I is devoted to the history, development, and progress of experimental chemotherapy of bacterial infections. The subject matter has been arranged according to particular groups of compounds, and in a few instances according to specific diseases. The emphasis of Volume II is placed on synthetic compounds. The literature is covered up to the latter part of 1963. It is hoped that this volume will be found useful by investigators and teachers concerned with experimental work on new substances and by physicians and veterinarians who use them. The book opens with a discussion of chemotherapy with antibacterial dyestuffs. This is followed by separate chapters on the mode of action of antibacterial substances such as sulfonamides, penicillins, and other antibiotics; the main lines on which research into antibacterial drugs has developed; and drug resistance for chemotherapy. Subsequent chapters deal with antibacterial chemotherapy with sulfonamides, the experimental pharmacology and toxicology of sulfonamides, the use of nitrofurans as chemotherapeutic agents, and antibacterial agents of limited action. The final chapters discuss experimental chemotherapy of tuberculosis and leprosy.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Contents Of Volume I

Contents Of Volume III

Contents Of Volume IV

1. Chemotherapy with Antibacterial Dyestuffs

I. Early History of Antibacterial Chemotherapy

II. Antibacterial Action of Acridine Dyestuffs

III. Other Dyestuffs

References

2. The Mode of Action of Some Antibacterial Substances

I. Introduction

II. Structure and Function in Bacterial and Mammalian Cells

III. The Action of Sulfonamides

IV. The Action of the Penicillins

V. Other Antibiotics Which Affect Cell Wall Synthesis

References

3. Strategy and Tactics in Antibacterial Chemotherapy

I. Introduction: The Problem of Specificity

II. The Different Levels of Chemotherapy

III. Some Specific Examples of the Relation of Structure to Function in Antibacterial Drugs

IV. Conclusions

References

4. Microbial Resistance to Harsh and Destructive Environmental Conditions

I. Introduction

II. Historical Considerations: Trends in Research on Resistance to Therapeutically Useful and Useless Substances and Conditions

III. Heat-Resistant and Thermophilic Bacteria

IV. Organisms Growing in High Sugar and Salt Concentrations

V. Radiation Resistance

VI. Resistance to Acid and Alkaline Conditions

VII. Resistance to Heavy Metals

VIII. Resistance to Certain Enzyme Inhibitors

IX. Resistance to Surf ace-Active Agents and Lytic Enzymes

X. Resistance to Certain Other Disinfectants and Preservatives

XI. Some Special Cases

XII. Concluding Remarks

References

5. Antibacterial Chemotherapy with Sulfonamides

Part 1: Historical Survey

I. Introduction

II. Development of Sulfonamides

Part 2: Sulfonamide Action In Vitro

I. Methods

II. Bacteristatic Effect of Newer Sulfonamides

III. Discussion of the In Vitro Tests with Sulfonamides

Part 3: Sulfonamide Action In Vivo

I. Experimental Procedures

II. Results of in Vivo Experiments

III. Correlation of in Vitro and in Vivo Experiments

IV. Concluding Remarks

References

6. Experimental Pharmacology and Toxicology of Sulfonamides

I. Introduction

II. Pharmacology

III. Synergists, Potentiators, and Antagonists Including Combinations with Other Drugs

IV. Toxicology

References

7. The Nitrofurans—Chemotherapeutic Properties

I. Introduction

II. Synthesis

III. Properties of the Nitrofurans

IV. Summary

References

8. Antibacterial Agents of Limited Action

I. Introduction

II. Compounds with Predominantly Local Activity

III. Compounds with Systemic Activity

References

9. Experimental Chemotherapy of Tuberculosis and Other Mycobacterial Infections

I. Introduction

II. Basic Biologic Principles

III. Techniques for Detection and Measurement of Chemotherapeutic Activity

IV. Chemotherapeutic Effect of Active Compounds

V. Other Mycobacterial Infections

VI. Conclusion

References

10. Experimental Chemotherapy of Leprosy

I. Human Leprosy (Hansen's Disease)

II. Mycobacterium Leprae (Hansen's Bacillus)

III. Murine Leprosy

IV. Screening Procedures with Mycobacterium Lepraemurium

V. Chemotherapeutic Activity of Antileprosy Agents

References

Author Index

Subject Index