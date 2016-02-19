Chemotherapy of Bacterial Infections
Experimental Chemotherapy, Volume II: Chemotherapy of Bacterial Infections: Part I is devoted to the history, development, and progress of experimental chemotherapy of bacterial infections. The subject matter has been arranged according to particular groups of compounds, and in a few instances according to specific diseases. The emphasis of Volume II is placed on synthetic compounds. The literature is covered up to the latter part of 1963. It is hoped that this volume will be found useful by investigators and teachers concerned with experimental work on new substances and by physicians and veterinarians who use them. The book opens with a discussion of chemotherapy with antibacterial dyestuffs. This is followed by separate chapters on the mode of action of antibacterial substances such as sulfonamides, penicillins, and other antibiotics; the main lines on which research into antibacterial drugs has developed; and drug resistance for chemotherapy. Subsequent chapters deal with antibacterial chemotherapy with sulfonamides, the experimental pharmacology and toxicology of sulfonamides, the use of nitrofurans as chemotherapeutic agents, and antibacterial agents of limited action. The final chapters discuss experimental chemotherapy of tuberculosis and leprosy.
1. Chemotherapy with Antibacterial Dyestuffs
I. Early History of Antibacterial Chemotherapy
II. Antibacterial Action of Acridine Dyestuffs
III. Other Dyestuffs
2. The Mode of Action of Some Antibacterial Substances
I. Introduction
II. Structure and Function in Bacterial and Mammalian Cells
III. The Action of Sulfonamides
IV. The Action of the Penicillins
V. Other Antibiotics Which Affect Cell Wall Synthesis
3. Strategy and Tactics in Antibacterial Chemotherapy
I. Introduction: The Problem of Specificity
II. The Different Levels of Chemotherapy
III. Some Specific Examples of the Relation of Structure to Function in Antibacterial Drugs
IV. Conclusions
4. Microbial Resistance to Harsh and Destructive Environmental Conditions
I. Introduction
II. Historical Considerations: Trends in Research on Resistance to Therapeutically Useful and Useless Substances and Conditions
III. Heat-Resistant and Thermophilic Bacteria
IV. Organisms Growing in High Sugar and Salt Concentrations
V. Radiation Resistance
VI. Resistance to Acid and Alkaline Conditions
VII. Resistance to Heavy Metals
VIII. Resistance to Certain Enzyme Inhibitors
IX. Resistance to Surf ace-Active Agents and Lytic Enzymes
X. Resistance to Certain Other Disinfectants and Preservatives
XI. Some Special Cases
XII. Concluding Remarks
5. Antibacterial Chemotherapy with Sulfonamides
Part 1: Historical Survey
I. Introduction
II. Development of Sulfonamides
Part 2: Sulfonamide Action In Vitro
I. Methods
II. Bacteristatic Effect of Newer Sulfonamides
III. Discussion of the In Vitro Tests with Sulfonamides
Part 3: Sulfonamide Action In Vivo
I. Experimental Procedures
II. Results of in Vivo Experiments
III. Correlation of in Vitro and in Vivo Experiments
IV. Concluding Remarks
6. Experimental Pharmacology and Toxicology of Sulfonamides
I. Introduction
II. Pharmacology
III. Synergists, Potentiators, and Antagonists Including Combinations with Other Drugs
IV. Toxicology
7. The Nitrofurans—Chemotherapeutic Properties
I. Introduction
II. Synthesis
III. Properties of the Nitrofurans
IV. Summary
8. Antibacterial Agents of Limited Action
I. Introduction
II. Compounds with Predominantly Local Activity
III. Compounds with Systemic Activity
9. Experimental Chemotherapy of Tuberculosis and Other Mycobacterial Infections
I. Introduction
II. Basic Biologic Principles
III. Techniques for Detection and Measurement of Chemotherapeutic Activity
IV. Chemotherapeutic Effect of Active Compounds
V. Other Mycobacterial Infections
VI. Conclusion
10. Experimental Chemotherapy of Leprosy
I. Human Leprosy (Hansen's Disease)
II. Mycobacterium Leprae (Hansen's Bacillus)
III. Murine Leprosy
IV. Screening Procedures with Mycobacterium Lepraemurium
V. Chemotherapeutic Activity of Antileprosy Agents
