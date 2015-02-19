Chemostratigraphy
1st Edition
Concepts, Techniques, and Applications
Description
Chemostratigraphy: Concepts, Techniques, and Applications is the first collection of contributed articles that introduces young geoscientists to the discipline while providing seasoned practitioners with a standard reference that showcases the topic’s most recent research and application developments. This multi-contributed reference on one of the youngest and most dynamic branches of the geosciences includes articles from some of the world’s leading researchers. This book is a one-stop source of chemostratigraphy theory and application, helping geoscientists navigate through the wealth of new research that has emerged in recent years.
Key Features
- Edited by one of the world’s foremost chemostratigraphy experts
- Features contributed articles from a broad base of topics including stratigraphic correlation, hydrocarbon exploration, reservoir characterization, and paleo-climatic interpretation
- Includes a range of application-based case studies addressing spatio-temporal scales for practical, field-specific concepts
Readership
Primary audience is the geoscience community and the oil & gas industry. Secondary audience includes students at the upper undergraduate and graduate level.
Table of Contents
- Foreword
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 1. Toward Standardization of Terminologies and Recognition of Chemostratigraphy as a Formal Stratigraphic Method
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Basis of Chemostratigraphy
- 1.3. Development of Chemostratigraphy
- 1.4. Prevailing Terminologies, Their Intended Meanings and Definitions
- 1.5. Terminologies and Applications of Chemostratigraphy: A Fit Case for Formalization
- Chapter 2. Isotope and Elemental Chemostratigraphy
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Isotope and Elemental Chemostratigraphy: Use and Limitations
- 2.3. Temporal Trends and Signatures
- 2.4. Conclusions
- Chapter 3. Stable Isotopes: Tools for Understanding Past Climatic Conditions and Their Applications in Chemostratigraphy
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Stable Isotope Systematics
- 3.3. Stables Isotopes of a Few Elements and Their Applications
- 3.4. Conclusion
- Chapter 4. Time Averaging and Compositional Averaging in Biogenic Carbonates: Implications for Chemostratigraphy
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Biogenic Carbonate Chemostratigraphy
- 4.3. Implications of Time Averaging and Compositional Averaging
- 4.4. Conclusions
- Chapter 5. Sedimentology and Geochemistry of the Late Miocene–Pliocene Succession in the Fars Interior (SW Iran): Implications on Depositional and Tectonic Setting, Provenance and Paleoweathering in the Zagros Basin
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Regional Setting
- 5.3. Material and Methods
- 5.4. Results and Interpretations
- 5.5. Conclusions
- Chapter 6. Environmental and Climatic Conditions during the K–T Transition in the Cauvery Basin, India: Current Understanding Based on Chemostratigraphy and Implications on the KTB Scenarios
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Geological Setting
- 6.3. Materials and Methods
- 6.4. Results
- 6.5. Discussion
- 6.6. Conclusions
- Appendix I Nannofossil Assemblage Recorded from the Ottakoil Formation (After Rai et al. (2013))
- Appendix II Nannofossil Assemblage Recorded from the Lagoonal Facies of the Kallamedu Formation in the Niniyur Section (after Ramkumar et al., 2010A)
- Chapter 7. Cretaceous Carbon Isotope Stratigraphy and Constraints on the Sedimentary Patterns of the Turonian Forearc Successions in Hokkaido, Northern Japan
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Geological Setting
- 7.3. Diagenesis and Local Effects on δ13C Profiles of Terrestrial Organic Carbon
- 7.4. Carbon Isotope Stratigraphy
- 7.5. Conclusions
- Chapter 8. Geochemistry of Late Cretaceous Sedimentary Rocks of the Cauvery Basin, South India: Constraints on Paleoweathering, Provenance, and End Cretaceous Environments
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Geology and Stratigraphy
- 8.3. Materials and Methods
- 8.4. Results
- 8.5. Discussion
- 8.6. Conclusions
- Chapter 9. A Chemostratigraphic Model for the Development of Parasequences and Its Application to Sequence Stratigraphy and Paleoceanography, Cretaceous Western Interior Basin, USA
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Geological Setting
- 9.3. Methodology
- 9.4. Discussion
- 9.5. Conclusion
- Chapter 10. Paleo-Redox Conditions of the Albian-Danian Carbonate Rocks of the Cauvery Basin, South India: Implications for Chemostratigraphy
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Geology and Stratigraphy
- 10.3. Methodology
- 10.4. Results
- 10.5. Redox-Sensitive Trace Elements for Application in Chemostratigraphy
- 10.6. Conclusions
- Chapter 11. Temporal Trends of Geochemistry, Relative Sea Level, and Source Area Weathering in the Cauvery Basin, South India
- 11.1. Introduction
- 11.2. Geological Setting
- 11.3. Material and Methods
- 11.4. Results and Interpretations
- 11.5. Discussion on Paleoclimatic Trends and Cycles
- 11.6. Conclusions
- Chapter 12. Chemostratigraphy of the Dhosa Oolite Member (Oxfordian), Kachchh Basin, Western India: Implications for Completeness of the Stratigraphic Record and Correlation with Global Oolite Peak
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Geological Setting
- 12.3. Materials and Methods
- 12.4. Results and Interpretations
- 12.5. Discussion
- 12.6. Conclusions
- Chapter 13. Facies and Carbon Isotope Chemostratigraphy of Lower Jurassic Carbonate Deposits, Lusitanian Basin (Portugal): Implications and Limitations to the Application in Sequence Stratigraphic Studies
- 13.1. Introduction
- 13.2. Geological Background
- 13.3. Materials and Methods
- 13.4. Results: Studied Sections, Stratigraphic Improvements, and Isotope Data
- 13.5. Depositional Environment
- 13.6. Sequence Stratigraphy: Third-Order Sequences and Carbon Isotope Stratigraphy
- 13.7. Conclusions
- Chapter 14. Chemostratigraphy of the Permian–Triassic Strata of the Offshore Persian Gulf, Iran
- 14.1. Introduction
- 14.2. Geological Setting and Stratigraphy
- 14.3. Materials and Methods
- 14.4. Results
- 14.5. Discussion
- 14.6. Conclusions
- Chapter 15. The Position of the Ordovician–Silurian Boundary in Estonia Tested by High-Resolution δ13C Chemostratigraphic Correlation
- 15.1. Introduction
- 15.2. Geological Setting and Stratigraphy
- 15.3. Material and Methods
- 15.4. δ13C Chemostratigraphy
- 15.5. Discussion
- 15.6. Conclusions
- Chapter 16. Stable isotope stratigraphy: correlations and implications for hydrocarbon microseepage and prospecting
- 16.1. Introduction
- 16.2. Carbon Isotope Event Stratigraphy
- 16.3. Chemostratigraphic Correlations for Petroleum Prospecting
- 16.4. Methodology for Sample Selection and Analysis
- 16.5. C and O Isotope Anomalies and Near Surface Hydrocarbon Manifestations
- 16.6. Conclusion
- Chapter 17. Chemostratigraphy of Neoproterozoic Banded Iron Formation (BIF): Types, Age and Origin
- 17.1. Introduction
- 17.2. Age of Neoproterozoic BIFs
- 17.3. Depositional Environment of Neoproterozoic BIFs
- 17.4. Discussion
- 17.5. Conclusions
- Chapter 18. Chemostratigraphy of Neoproterozoic Carbonate Deposits of the Tuva–Mongolian and Dzabkhan Continental Blocks: Constraints on the Age, Glaciation and Sedimentation
- 18.1. Introduction
- 18.2. Geologic Setting
- 18.3. Methods of Investigation
- 18.4. Results
- 18.5. Sr and C Isotopic Composition
- 18.6. Discussion
- 18.7. Conclusion
- Chapter 19. Correlation of Phosphorite and Nonphosphorite Carbonate Sequences of the Lower Aravalli Group, Northwest India: Implications on the Paleoproterozoic Paleoenvironment
- 19.1. Introduction
- 19.2. Geological Setting
- 19.3. Problem of Correlation
- 19.4. Geochemical Characterization of PBs and NPBs
- 19.5. Redox State Variations in PBs and NPBs
- 19.6. Discussion
- 19.7. Summary
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 538
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 19th February 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124199828
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124199682
About the Author
Mu Ramkumar
Dr. Mu. Ramkumar obtained his B.Sc. and Ph.D. from National College, Bharathidasan University, masters in geology from Annamalai University. His research interests range from Recent–Paleozoic depositional systems and integrated sequence–chemostratigraphy, and basin evolution. He has published about 100 articles author of 5 books (Cretaceous Sea Level Cycles, Marine Paleobiodiversity, Habitat Heterogeneity, Chemostratigraphy, River Basin etc.) and editor of 6 books published/in press by Elsevier, Springer, Wiley etc. He is a member of National Working Group on IGCP−609 Cretaceous Sea Level Cycles. He worked as research team leader and member in national international labs in India, Germany, Malaysia, France. He was the recipient of the prestigious Alexander Von Humboldt Fellowship, Visiting Scientist (thrice), Germany, Visiting Professor (France), Young Scientist (twice), Government of India, and was included in the Marquee's Who's Who directory (USA) for 5 consecutive years. He was nominated for the prestigious Merh Award (Geological Society of India) for his work on Geomorphology. He serves as a member in review and editorial panels of about two dozen international geological journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Geology, Periyar University, India