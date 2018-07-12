Chemometrics in Spectroscopy

Chapter 1 - A New Beginning

Section 1 - Elementary Matrix Algebra

Chapter 2 - Elementary Matrix Algebra, Part 1

Chapter 3 - Elementary Matrix Algebra, Part 2

Section 2 - Matrix Algebra and Multiple Linear Regression

Chapter 4 - Matrix Algebra and Multiple Linear Regression: Part 1

Chapter 5 - Matrix Algebra and Multiple Linear Regression: Part 2

Chapter 6 - Matrix Algebra and Multiple Linear Regression: Part 3 - The Concept of Determinants

Chapter 7 - Matrix Algebra and Multiple Linear Regression: Part 4 - Concluding Remarks

Section 3 - Experimental Designs

Chapter 8 - Experimental Designs, Part I: Introduction

Chapter 9 - Experimental Designs, Part II: One-way ANOVA

Chapter 10 - Experimental Designs, Part III - Two-factor Designs

Chapter 11 - Experimental Designs, Part IV:- Varying Parameters to Expand the Design

Chapter 12 - Experimental Designs Part V: One-at-a-time Designs

Chapter 13 - Experimental Designs, Part VI: Sequential designs

Chapter 14 - Experimental Designs, Part 7: β, the Power of a Test

Chapter 15 - Experimental Designs, Part 8: β, the Power of a Test (continued)

Chapter 16 - Experimental Designs, Part 9: Sequential Designs concluded

Section 4 - Analytic Geometry

Chapter 17 - Analytic Geometry: Part 1 - The Basics in Two and Three Dimensions

Chapter 18 - Analytic Geometry: Part 2 - Geometric Representation of Vectors and Algebraic Operation

Chapter 19 - Analytic Geometry: Part 3 - Reducing Dimensionality

Chapter 20 - Analytic Geometry: Part 4 - The Geometry of Vectors and Matrices

Section 5 - Regression Techniques

Chapter 21 - Calculating the Solution for Regression Techniques: Part 1 - Multivariate Regression Made Simple

Chapter 22 - Calculating the Solution for Regression Techniques: Part 2 - Principal Component(s) Regression Made Simple

Chapter 23 - Calculating the Solution for Regression Techniques: Part 3 - Partial Least Squares Made Simple

Chapter 24 - Calculating the Solution for Regression Techniques: Part 4 - Singular Value Decomposition Made Simple

Chapter 25 - Interlude: Looking Behind and Ahead

Chapter 26 - A Simple Question

Chapter 27 - Challenges: Unsolved Problems in Chemometrics

Section 6 - Linearity in Calibration

Chapter 28 - Linearity in Calibration, Act I

Chapter 29 - Linearity in Calibration - Act II Scene I

Chapter 30 - Linearity in Calibration - Act II Scene II: Reader Responses

Chapter 31 - Linearity in Calibration - Act II Scene III

Chapter 32 - Linearity in Calibration - Act II Scene IV

Chapter 33 - Linearity in Calibration - Act II Scene V

Section 7 - Collaborative Laboratory Studies

Chapter 34 - Collaborative Laboratory Studies: Part 1 - A Blueprint

Chapter 35 - Collaborative Laboratory Studies: Part 2 - Using ANOVA

Chapter 36 - Collaborative Laboratory Studies: Part 3 - Testing for Systematic Error

Chapter 37 - Collaborative Laboratory Studies: Part 4 - Ranking Test

Chapter 38 - Collaborative Laboratory Studies: Part 5 - Efficient Comparison of Two Methods

Chapter 39 - Collaborative Laboratory Studies: Part 6 - MathCAD Worksheet Text

Section 8 - Analysis of Noise

Chapter 40 - Is Noise Brought by the Stork? Analysis of Noise - Part 1

Chapter 41 - Analysis of Noise - Part 2

Chapter 42 - Analysis of Noise - Part 3

Chapter 43 - Analysis of Noise - Part 4

Chapter 44 - Analysis of Noise - Part 5

Chapter 45 - Analysis of Noise - Part 6

Chapter 46 - Analysis of Noise - Part 7

Chapter 47- Analysis of Noise - Part 8

Chapter 48 - Analysis of Noise - Part 9

Chapter 49 - Analysis of Noise - Part 10

Chapter 50 - Analysis of Noise - Part 11

Chapter 51 - Analysis of Noise - Part 12

Chapter 52 - Analysis of Noise - Part 13

Chapter 53 - Analysis of Noise - Part 14

Chapter 54 - Analysis of Noise - Part 15

Section 9 - Derivatives

Chapter 55 - Derivatives in Spectroscopy, Part 1 - The Behavior of the Theoretical Derivative

Chapter 56 - Derivatives in Spectroscopy, Part 2 - The "True" Derivative

Chapter 57 - Derivatives in Spectroscopy, Part 3 - Computing the Derivative (the Savitzky-Golay method)

Chapter 58 - Derivatives in Spectroscopy, Part 4 - Calibrating with Derivatives

Chapter 59 - Corrections and Discussion Regarding Derivatives

Section 10 - Goodness of Fit Statistics

Chapter 60 - Comparison of Goodness-of-Fit Statistics for Linear Regression: Part 1 - Introduction

Chapter 61 - Comparison of Goodness-of-Fit Statistics for Linear Regression: Part 2 - The Correlation Coefficient

Chapter 62 - Comparison of Goodness-of-Fit Statistics for Linear Regression: Part 3 - Computing Confidence Limits for the Correlation Coefficient

Chapter 63 - Comparison of Goodness-of-Fit Statistics for Linear Regression: Part 4 - Confidence Limits for Slope and Intercept

Section 11 - More About Linearity in Calibration

Chapter 64 - Linearity in Calibration, Act III Scene I: Importance of (non)Linearity

Chapter 65 - Linearity in Calibration, Act III Scene II: A Discussion of the Durbin-Watson Statistic, a Step in the Right Direction

Chapter 66 - Linearity in Calibration, Act III Scene III: Other Tests for non-Linearity

Chapter 67 - Linearity in Calibration, Act III Scene IV: How Test For non-Linearity

Chapter 68 - Linearity in Calibration: Act III Scene V: Quantifying Non-linearity

Chapter 69 - Linearity in Calibration, Act III Scene VI: Quantifying Non-linearity, Part II, and a News Flash

Section 12 - Connecting Chemometrics to Statistics

Chapter 70 - Connecting Chemometrics to Statistics Part 1: The Chemometrics Side

Chapter 71 - Connecting Chemometrics to Statistics - Part 2, the Statistics Side

Section 13 - Limitations in Analytical Accuracy

Chapter 72 - Limitations in Analytical Accuracy: Part 1 - Horwitz's Trumpet

Chapter 73 - Limitations in Analytical Accuracy: Part 2 - Theories to Describe the Limits in Analytical Accuracy

Chapter 74 - Limitations in Analytical Accuracy: Part 3 - Comparing Test Results for Analytical Uncertainty

Chapter 75 - The Statistics of Spectral Searches

Chapter 76 - The Chemometrics of Imaging Spectroscopy

Chapter 77 - Corrections to Analysis of Noise - Part 1

Chapter 78 - Corrections to Analysis of Noise - Part 2

Chapter 79 - What can NIR predict?

Section 14 - Derivations of Principal Components

Chapter 80 - The Long, Complicated, Tedious and Difficult Route to Principal Components (or, when you’re through reading this set you’ll know why it’s always done with matrices) - Part I, Introduction and Review

Chapter 81 - The Long, Complicated, Tedious and Difficult Route to Principal Components (or, when you’re through reading this set you’ll know why it’s always done with matrices) - Part II, our first attempt: univariate curve fitting

Chapter 82 - The Long, Complicated, Tedious and Difficult Route to Principal Components (or, when you’re through reading this set you’ll know why it’s always done with matrices) - Part III, multivariate curve fitting

Chapter 83 - The Long, Complicated, Tedious and Difficult Route to Principal Components (or, when you’re through reading this set you’ll know why it’s always done with matrices) - Part IV, the Lagrange Multiplier

Chapter 84 - The Long, Complicated, Tedious and Difficult Route to Principal Components (or, when you’re through reading this set you’ll know why it’s always done with matrices) - Part V, Solving the Equations with Determinants

Chapter 85 - The Long, Complicated, Tedious and Difficult Route to Principal Components (or, when you’re through reading this set you’ll know why it’s always done with matrices) - Part VI: Solving the Equations Without Determinants

Chapter 86 - The Long, Complicated, Tedious and Difficult Route to Principal Components (or, when you’re through reading this set you’ll know why it’s always done with matrices) - Coda: Applying Constrained Univariate Calculations

Section 15 - Clinical Data Reporting

Chapter 87 - Statistics and Chemometrics for Clinical Data Reporting - Part 1

Chapter 88 - Statistics and Chemometrics for Clinical Data Reporting - Part 2: Using Excel for Computations

Chapter 89 - Statistics and Chemometrics for Clinical Data Reporting - Part 3: Using Excel for Data Plotting

Section 16 - Classical Least Squares (CLS)

Chapter 90 - Classical Least Squares, Part 1: Mathematical theory

Chapter 91 - Classical Least Squares, Part 2: Mathematical Theory Continued

Chapter 92 - Classical Least Squares, Part 3: Spectroscopic Theory

Chapter 93 - Classical Least Squares, Part 4: Spectroscopic Theory Continued

Chapter 94 - Classical Least Squares, Part 5: Experimental Results

Chapter 95 - Classical Least Squares, Part 6: Spectral Results

Chapter 96 - Classical Least Squares, Part 7: Spectral Reconstruction of Mixtures

Chapter 97 - Classical Least Squares, Part 8: Comparison of CLS Values with Known Values

Chapter 98 - Classical Least Squares, Part 9: Spectral Results from a Second Laboratory

Chapter 99 - Classical Least Squares, Part 10: Numerical Results from the Second Laboratory

Chapter 100 - Classical Least Squares, Part 11: Comparison of Results from the Two Laboratories Continued

Section 17 - Transfer of Calibrations

Chapter 101 - Transfer of Calibrations - Part 1

Chapter 102 - Chapter 102 - Calibration Transfer - Part 2: The Instrumentation Aspects

Chapter 103 - Calibration Transfer - Part 3: The Mathematical Aspects

Chapter 104 - Calibration Transfer - Part 4: Measuring the Agreement Between Instruments Following Calibration Transfer

Chapter 105 - Calibration transfer - Part 5: The Mathematics of Wavelength Standards Used for Spectroscopy

Chapter 106 - Calibration transfer - Part 6: The Mathematics of Photometric Standards Used for Spectroscopy

Section 18 - The Importance of Units of Measure

Chapter 107 - Units of Measure in Spectroscopy, Part 1: ... and Then The Light Dawned

Chapter 108 - Units of Measure in Spectroscopy, Part 2: It's the VOLUME, Folks!

Chapter 109 - Units of Measure in Spectroscopy, Part 3: What Does it all Mean

Chapter 110 - Units of Measure in Spectroscopy, Part IV: Summary of our Findings

Chapter 111 - Units of Measure in Spectroscopy, Part V: The "Mythbusters" and Spectral Reconstruction

Section 19 - The Best Calibration Model

Chapter 112 - Choosing the Best Calibration Model

Chapter 113 - Optimizing the Regression Bias and Slope

Section 20 - Statistics

Chapter 114 - Statistics, Part I: First Foundation

Chapter 115 - STATISTICS, Part II – Second Foundation

Chapter 116 - STATISTICS, Part III: Third Foundation

Chapter 117 - Calibration Transfer Chemometrics, Part 1: Review of the Subject

Chapter 118 - Calibration Transfer Chemometrics, Part 2: Overview

Section 21 - Outliers

Chapter 119 - Classical Least Squares, Part 13: What does it mean?Outliers - Part 1: What are Outliers

Chapter 120 - Classical Least Squares, Part 13: What does it mean?Outliers - Part 2: Pitfalls in Detecting Outliers

Chapter 121 - Classical Least Squares, Part 13: What does it mean?Outliers - Part 3: Dealing with Outliers

Section 22 - Spectral Transfer: Making Instruments Agree

Chapter 122 - Calibration Transfer Chemometrics, Part 1: Review of the Subject

Chapter 123 - Calibration Transfer Chemometrics, Part 2: Review of the Subject

Section 23 - Applying Standard Reference Materials

Chapter 124 - How to Apply Standard Reference Materials, Part 1

Chapter 125 - How to Apply Standard Reference Materials, Part 2

Section 24 - More About CLS

Chapter 126 - More About CLS, Part 1: Expanding the Concept

Chapter 127 - More About CLS, Part 2: Spectral Results & CLS (not requiring constituent values)

Chapter 128 - More About CLS, Part 3: Expanding the Analysis to Include Concentration Information (PCR & PLS)