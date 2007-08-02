Chemometrics in Spectroscopy

Jerome (Jerry) J. Workman, Jr. is Executive Vice President of Research & Engineering for Unity Scientific and Process Sensors Corporation; Certified Core Adjunct Professor at National University, CA; and Principal at Biotechnology Business Associates. He was formerly Vice President of Technology Research for Masimo Corporation; Director of Research, Technology & Applications Development for Molecular Spectroscopy & Microanalysis for ThermoFisher Scientific; Chief Technical Officer and Vice President of Research & Engineering at Argose Inc.; Senior Research Fellow at Kimberly-Clark Analytical Science & Technology; and Principal Scientist at Perkin-Elmer. Dr. Workman has played a major role in defining and developing over 20 scientific instrument advancements with novel software improvements for successful commercial use for start-ups to major corporations. He has more than 55 U.S. and international patent applications (since 1998); 20 U.S. and international patents issued, and multiple trade secrets. He has a total of 475 technical publications; and 18 reference books on a broad range of spectroscopy, chemometrics, and data processing techniques. He has received awards from the Eastern Analytical Symposium, ASTM International, Coblentz Society; as well as multiple fellowships, technical, and government appointments. He has taught annual courses in NIR spectroscopy, chemometrics, and statistics for the Association of Official Analytical Chemists, the American Chemical Society, the Instrument Society of America, and the Federation of Analytical Chemists and Spectroscopy Societies, and at several universities and corporations. He holds a BA degree cum laude in natural sciences, and an MA in biological sciences from Saint Mary's University of Minnesota, and a PhD degree with high commendation in biological chemistry from Columbia Pacific University. He is a graduate of the Columbia Senior Executive Program and also holds Columbia Business School Certificates in Executive Development (CIED) and in Business Excellence (CIBE). He also holds a Certificate in Strategy and Innovation from the M.I.T. Sloan School. He is listed in Who's Who in the World, Who's Who in America, and Who's Who in Science and Engineering.