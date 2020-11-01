COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Chemoarchitectonic Atlas of the Rat Brain - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780128189597

Chemoarchitectonic Atlas of the Rat Brain

3rd Edition

Authors: George Paxinos Pascal Carrive Matthew Kirkcaldie Mustafa Kassem
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128189597
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 600
Description

The Chemoarchitectonic Atlas of the Rat Brain is the third edition of the most accurate and comprehensive atlas of the rat brain featuring multiple chemoarchitectonic stains identifying brain structures.

Key Features

  • Provides an archive of chemical markers in the rat brain used in many areas of research
  • Discusses primary data to help researchers identify structures in their own preparations from neuroanatomical, physiological, neuropharmacological, and gene expression studies
  • Accompanies the gold standard reference on the neuroanatomy of the nervous system of the most important model animal in neuroscience and experimental psychology
  • Covers both the rat forebrain and the rat brainstem
  • Thoroughly revised identification of structures following the new data from The Rat Brain in Stereotaxic Coordinates 7th edition and the Chick Brain in Stereotaxic Coordinates 2nd edition
  • Includes the Expert Consult eBook version, compatible with PC, Mac, and most mobile devices and eReaders, which allows readers to browse, search, and interact with content

Readership

Standard neuroanatomy lab atlas for all labs doing neuroanatomy, neurophysiology, neuropharmacology, behavioral neuroscience, or molecular expression/cloning/neurogenetics in the mouse brain

Table of Contents

  1. Methods
    2. Histology
    3. Preparation of Images and Drawings
    4. Coronal, Sagittal, Horizontal Planes
    5. Nomenclature and Abbreviations
    6. The Basis of Delineation of Structures
    7. Index of Structures
    8. Index of Abbreviations
    9. Figures

Details

No. of pages:
600
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st November 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128189597

About the Author

George Paxinos

George Paxinos

Professor George Paxinos, AO (BA, MA, PhD, DSc) completed his BA at The University of California at Berkeley, his PhD at McGill University, and spent a postdoctoral year at Yale University. He is the author of almost 50 books on the structure of the brain of humans and experimental animals, including The Rat Brain in Stereotaxic Coordinates, now in its 7th Edition, which is ranked by Thomson ISI as one of the 50 most cited items in the Web of Science. Dr. Paxinos paved the way for future neuroscience research by being the first to produce a three-dimensional (stereotaxic) framework for placement of electrodes and injections in the brain of experimental animals, which is now used as an international standard. He was a member of the first International Consortium for Brain Mapping, a UCLA based consortium that received the top ranking and was funded by the NIMH led Human Brain Project. Dr. Paxinos has been honored with more than nine distinguished awards throughout his years of research, including: The Warner Brown Memorial Prize (University of California at Berkeley, 1968), The Walter Burfitt Prize (1992), The Award for Excellence in Publishing in Medical Science (Assoc Amer Publishers, 1999), The Ramaciotti Medal for Excellence in Biomedical Research (2001), The Alexander von Humbolt Foundation Prize (Germany 2004), and more.

Affiliations and Expertise

Neuroscience Research Australia and The University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia

Pascal Carrive

Pascal Carrive works in the Department of Anatomy, School of Medical Sciences, The University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Anatomy, School of Medical Sciences, The University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia

Matthew Kirkcaldie

Matthew Kirkcaldie works in the School of Medicine, The University of Tasmania in Hobart, Australia.

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Medicine, The University of Tasmania, Hobart, Australia

Mustafa Kassem

Mustafa S. Kassem works at Neuroscience Research Australia in NSW, Sydney, Australia

Affiliations and Expertise

Neuroscience Research Australia, NSW, Sydney, Australia

