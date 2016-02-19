Chemistry
1st Edition
Imagination and Implication
Description
Chemistry: Imagination and Implication focuses on the importance and impact of chemistry on daily living. This book discusses the essential concepts of chemistry and its application. Organized into 16 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the experimental facts, principles, and methods of chemistry as an aid in exercising intelligent and informed judgment in instances where controversy surrounds the interaction of chemistry with society or the individual. This text then explores the practical arts of metallurgy, which achieved a considerable degree of sophistication long before they were scientifically understood. The reader is then introduced to the atomic concept, the conservation of mass, as well as to the substances that constitute the living things. Other chapters consider the polymerization of amino acids into peptides and proteins. The final chapter examines the various applications of radioactive isotopes produced in particle accelerators. This book is intended for students and teachers who are involved in a chemistry course.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Introduction and Apologia
For Thought and Action
Suggested Readings
2. The Matter Matter
Some Attic Ideas about Everything
The Craft of the Ancient and Artful Chemical Engineer
Making Gold for Fun and Profit
What's Burning?
A Revolution Built on Air
Lavoisier and the "New Chemistry"
Elements, Compounds, and Mixtures
For Thought and Action
Suggested Readings
3. Atomism: The Evidence of Things Not Seen
The Inferred Atoms of the Ancients
The Matter of Mass and the Mass of Matter
Dalton's Billiard Balls
Atoms A.D. (After Dalton)
Weighing the Unweighable
Counting the Uncountable
For Thought and Action
Suggested Readings
4. The Chemical Code
The Elementary Alphabet
Formulas: A Chemical Spelling Lesson
Equations and Chemical Syntax
Weighty Sentences
For Thought and Action
Suggested Readings
5. Ordering The Elements: Properties and Periodicity
About Order
The Overactive Elements
The New, Lazy, Hidden Strangers
The Siberian and His System
Tabular Trends
For Thought and Action
Suggested Readings
6. Messages from Inner Space
Let There Be Light
A Video View of the Electron
of Serendipity and Searching
The α, β, γ of Radioactivity
Alchemy Revisited
For Thought and Action
Suggested Readings
7. The Architecture of an Atom
of Atoms and a Particles
of Nuclei and Numerology
Protons, Neutrons, and Other Peculiar Particles
The Case of the Curious Quantum
The Equation of an Atom
For Thought and Action
Suggested Readings
8. The Mathematics of Matter
When is a Particle Not a Particle?
The Abstract Atom
Building up the Elements
Ignorance, Uncertainty, and Electrons
For Thought and Action
Suggested Readings
9. Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure
Ionic Compounds: Please Pass an Electron
Covalent Compounds: Togetherness through Sharing
Some Covalent Compounds of Carbon
For Thought and Action
Suggested Readings
10. Force and Form: Properties of Gases, Liquids, and Solids
of Breezes, Brooks, and Boulders: A Brief Beginning
Hot Air and High Pressure
A Useful Utopia: An Ideal Equation for a Perfect Gas
Molecules in Motion
Liquid Assets
More, about Molecules
Anomalous Water: aqua vera or aqua ficta?
Solids of Various Sorts
For Thought and Action
Suggested Readings
11. Solution, Pollution, and the Pollution Solution
Solutions, Solvents, and Solutes
Molarity, Molality, and More
Like Likes Like
of Antifreeze and Osmosis
An Optional aside on Acidity
Clean Air Smells Funny
"Water, Water, Every Where, Nor Any Drop to Drink"
For Thought and Action
Suggested Readings
12. Energy, Enthalpy, and the First Law of Thermodynamics
The Hard Law of Hard Work
The Canon of Caloric Meets the Cannon of the Count
∆E = Q-W
Enter: Enthalpy
More Energy Spent on Enthalpy (and Vice Versa)
Envoi on Energy
For Thought and Action
Suggested Readings
13. Entropy, Free Energy, and the Second Law of Thermodynamics
Changes: Real and Reversible
Introducing Entropy: ∆S = Qrev/T
Entropy, Energy, Efficiency, Ecology
Order and Odds
Thermodynamic Craps: The House Always Wins
∆G = ∆H - T∆S: It's Free!
For Thought and Action
Suggested Readings
14. The Constants of Chemical Change
Which Way are You Going?
Why are You Going?
How Far are You Going?
Some Like it Hot—Some Don't
How Fast are You Going?
For Thought and Action
Suggested Readings
15. The Chemistry of Life
The Many Molecules of Organic Chemistry
Amino Acids (and Alice)
of Proteins and Peptide Bonds
Information about Conformation
Sweetness and Light
The Bases of Heredity
"Better Living through Chemistry"
For Thought and Action
Suggested Readings
16. Swords and Plowshares: The Challenge of Nuclear Energy
A Glimpse of the New World
New Nuclei: Structure and Stability
Fragments and Fission
"I Am Become Death, the Shatterer of Worlds"
Stealing the Sun
Peaceful Atoms
Epilogue
For Thought and Action
Suggested Readings
Appendix 1. Playing the Numbers
The Power of Exponents
Clearing the Logjam
The Significance of Figures
Appendix 2. Measure for Measure
The Metric System: From Micro to Mega
There'll Be Some Changes Made
How Hot is Hot?
Conversion Factors
Constants
Appendix 3. What's in a Name?
Inorganic Compounds
Organic Compounds
Appendix 4. For Thought and Action: Answers to Problems
Index
- 588
- English
- © Academic Press 1973
- 1st January 1973
- Academic Press
- 9780323145114