Chemistry
1st Edition
With Inorganic Qualitative Analysis
Chemistry with Inorganic Qualitative Analysis is a textbook that describes the application of the principles of equilibrium represented in qualitative analysis and the properties of ions arising from the reactions of the analysis. This book reviews the chemistry of inorganic substances as the science of matter, the units of measure used, atoms, atomic structure, thermochemistry, nuclear chemistry, molecules, and ions in action. This text also describes the chemical bonds, the representative elements, the changes of state, water and the hydrosphere (which also covers water pollution and water purification). Water purification occurs in nature through the usual water cycle and by the action of microorganisms. The air flushes dissolved gases and volatile pollutants; when water seeps through the soil, it filters solids as they settle in the bottom of placid lakes. Microorganisms break down large organic molecules containing mostly carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen, sulfur, or phosphorus into harmless molecules and ions. This text notes that natural purification occurs if the level of contaminants is not so excessive. This textbook is suitable for both chemistry teachers and students.
Preface to Chemistry with Inorganic Qualitative Analysis
Preface to Chemistry
1 Chemistry: The Science of Matter
Science and matter
1.1 Science
1.2 States and Properties of Matter
1.3 Kinds of Matter
Chemistry: The Science of Matter
1.4 Chemistry
1.5 Subdivisions of chemistry
Units of Measure; Problem Solving
1.6 Systems of Measurement
1.7 Length
1.8 Volume
1.9 Mass vs. Weight
1.10 Heat
1.11 Temperature
1.12 The factor-Dimensional Method of Calculation
Chemistry and the future
Thoughts on Chemistry: Spaceship Earth
2 Atoms, Molecules, and Ions
Chemistry: Where to Begin?
2.1 What is An Atom?
An Aside: Toward the Atomic Theory through History
2.2 Atoms and Mass in Chemical Combination
2.3 The Symbols for the Elements
2.4 Molecules and Ions
2.5 Formulas for Chemical Compounds
An Aside: The Names of the Elements
3 The Gaseous State
The Nature of Gases
3.1 General Properties of Gases
An Aside: Priestly, Lavoisier, and the Phlogiston Theory
3.2 Units of Pressure
3.3 Measuring Pressure
3.4 Kinetic-Molecular Theory of Gases
3.5 Ideal vs. Real Gases
Volume, Pressure, and Temperature Relationships
3.6 Volume vs. Pressure: Boyle's Law
3.7 Volume vs. Temperature: Charles' Law
3.8 Standard Temperature and Pressure (STP)
3.9 P, V, and T Changes in a Fixed Amount of Gas
Mass, Molecular, and Molar Relationships
3.10 Combining Volumes of Gases: Gay-Lussac's Law
3.11 Equal Volumes of Gases: Avogadro's Law
3.12 Molar Volume
3.13 Ideal Gas Law
3.14 Weight, Density, and Molecular Weight Relationships
3.15 Pressure in Gas Mixtures: Dalton's Law
3.16 Effusion and Diffusion: Graham's Laws
Nonideal gases
3.17 Deviations from the Gas Laws
Thoughts on Chemistry: On the Constitution of Bodies
4 Atoms, Molecules, and Ions in Action: Stoichiometry
Reactions and Equations
4.1 Chemical Equations
4.2 Balancing Chemical Equations
4.3 Reaction Conditions
4.4 Ionic Reactions and Ionic Equations
4.5 Information from Chemical Equations: Stoichiometry
Important Types of Reactions
4.6 Reversible Reactions and Chemical Equilibrium
4.7 Water, A Slightly Ionized Liquid
4.8 Acids and Bases: H+ and OH-
4.9 Neutralization
4.10 Equivalent Weight and Normality for Acids and Bases
4.11 Oxidation State
4.12 Oxidation-Reduction Reactions
Thoughts on Chemistry: Stoichiometry
5 Thermochemistry
Heat
5.1 Heat and Heat Capacity and Changes of State
5.2 Heat in Chemical Reactions Enthalpy
5.3 Enthalpy Defined
5.4 Standard Enthalpies
Tools of Chemistry: The Calorimeter
5.5 Using Enthalpies
5.6 Hess' Law
5.7 ΔH°r from ΔH°f
5.8 Other Useful Enthalpies
Thoughts on Chemistry: Early Observations on Changes of State
6 The Atmosphere
The Atmosphere and the Air
6.1 Functions of the Atmosphere
6.2 Pressure of the Atmosphere
6.3 Composition of the Air
6.4 Liquefaction and Distillation of Air
6.5 Regions of the Atmosphere
Air Pollution
6.6 Pollutants and their Sources
6.7 Carbon Monoxide
6.8 Hydrocarbons
6.9 Nitrogen Oxides
6.10 Sulfur Oxides
6.11 Particulates
The Noble Gases
6.12 Discovery of the Noble Gases
6.13 Properties of the Noble Gases
6.14 Preparation and Uses of the Noble Gases
Thoughts on Chemistry: The Laws of Ecology
7 Atomic Structure
Particles
7.2 Electricity and Matter
7.3 Electrons
7.4 Protons
7.5 α-Particles
7.6 Neutrons
The Nucleus and Nuclear Arithmetic
7.7 Rutherford's Atomic Model: The Nuclear Atom
7.8 Atomic Numbers and X-ray Spectra
Tools of Chemistry: Electromagnetic Radiation and Spectra
7.9 The Nucleus: Mass Number and Atomic Number
7.10 Isotopes and Atomic Weight
Tools of Chemistry: Mass Spectrometer
Quantum Theory and the Atom
7.11 The Role of the Electron
7.12 Waves as Particles—Particles as Waves: Quantum Theory
7.13 Atomic Spectra
7.14 Bohr Model of the Hydrogen Atom
7.15 Wave-Mechanical Model of the Atom
7.16 Orbitals and Quantum Numbers
7.17 Picturing Orbitals
Electrons and the Periodic Table
7.18 Electronic Configurations
7.19 The Modern Periodic Table
Thoughts on Chemistry: Quantum Behavior
8 Nuclear Chemistry
Nuclear Stability and Instability
8.1 The Nucleus
8.2 Nuclear Binding Energy
8.3 Radioactivity
8.4 Isotopes
8.5 Neutron-proton Ratio
8.6 Half-life
8.7 Cosmic Abundance and Nuclear Stability
Nuclear Reactions
8.8 Writing Equations for Nuclear Reactions
8.9 γ Decay
8.10 α Decay
8.11 ß Decay
8.12 Radiation and Matter
8.13 Natural Radioactive Series
An Aside: Uses of Radioisotopes
8.14 Bombardment
8.15 Nuclear Fission
An Aside: The Atomic Bomb
8.16 Nuclear Fusion
Nuclear Energy
8.17 Light Water Reactors
An Aside: Nature's Nuclear Reactor
8.18 Breeder Reactors
8.19 Fusion Reactors
Thoughts on Chemistry: The Atomic Age Begins
9 The Chemical Bond
Some Definitions
9.1 Definition of the Chemical Bond
9.2 Valence Electrons and Lewis Symbols
9.3 Noble Gases and the Stable Octet
9.4 Types of Chemical Bonds
An Aside: Noble Gas Compounds
The Metallic Bond
9.5 Configuration and Bonding in Metals Imparted by the Metallic Bond
9.6 Properties
The Ionic Bond
9.7 Configurations of Ions
9.8 Properties Imparted by the Ionic Bond
The Covalent Bond
9.9 Configuration in Covalent Bonding
9.10 Multiple Covalent Bonds
9.11 Coordinate Covalent Bonds
9.12 Unpaired Electrons
9.13 Resonance
9.14 Polyatomic Ions
9.15 Writing Lewis Formulas for Covalent Species
9.16 Polar Covalent Bonds and Electronegativity
9.17 Dipole Moment
9.18 Properties Imparted by the Covalent Bond
9.19 Network Covalent Substances
Intermolecular Forces
9.20 Dipole-dipole Forces
9.22 London Force
9.21 Hydrogen Bond
Properties of Bonds
9.23 The Continua of Bond Types
9.24 Bond Strength and Bond Length
9.25 Atomic and Ionic Radii
9.26 Molecular Geometry: Valence-shell Electron-pair Repulsion Theory
Thoughts on Chemistry: Chemical Bond Definitions
10 Periodic Perspective: The Representative Elements
Types of Representative Elements
10.1 Nonmetals
10.2 Metals
10.3 Semiconducting Elements
Properties of Atoms and Ions
10.4 Atomic and Ionic Radii
10.5 Ionization Energies
10.6 Electron Affinities
10.7 Electronegativity
10.8 Electronegativity and Oxidation State
Compound Formation
10.9 Energy Relationships
Group Trends
10.10 Hydrogen
10.11 Representative Group I (the alkali metals)
10.12 Representative Group II (the alkaline earth metals)
10.13 Representative Group III
10.14 Representative Group IV
10.15 Representative Group V
10.16 Representative Group VI
10.17 Representative Group VII (the halogens)
Thoughts on Chemistry: The Grim Silence of Facts
11 Hydrogen and Oxygen
11.1 Origin and Abundance of Hydrogen and Oxygen
Hydrogen
11.2 Properties of Hydrogen
11.3 Isotopes of Hydrogen
11.4 Reactions of Hydrogen
11.5 Electromotive Series
11.6 Preparation and Uses of Hydrogen
11.7 Hydrogen as a Fuel
11.8 Binary Compounds of Hydrogen
Oxygen
11.9 Properties of Oxygen
11.10 Reactions of oxygen
11.11 Preparation and uses of Oxygen
11.12 Ozone
11.13 Binary Compounds of Oxygen
11.14 Hydrogen Peroxide
11.15 The Oxygen and Carbon Cycles
Thougths on Chemistry: The World's Biggest Membrane
12 The Liquid and Solid States; Changes of State
Relationships Between Phases
12.1 Phases
12.2 Kinetic-molecular Theory for Liquid and Solids
12.3 Vaporization
12.4 Boiling point and Melting Point
12.5 Changes of State
12.6 Phase Diagrams
The Liquid State
12.7 Structure, Density, and Volume
12.8 Surface Tension
An Aside: Liquid Crystals
12.9 Viscosity
12.10 Index of Refraction
The Solid State
12.11 Types of Solids
12.12 Crystal Structure of Metals
12.13 Crystal Systems
12.14 Ionic Crystal Structure
Tools of Chemistry: Diffraction: X rays, Neutrons, and Electrons
12.15 Alloys
12.16 Defects
12.17 Solid-State Reaction
Thoughts on Chemistry: The Dance of the Solids
13 water and The Hydrosphere
The Chemistry of Water
13.1 The Water Molecule and its Aggregates
13.2 Water as a Solvent
13.3 Properties of Water
13.4 Reactions of Water
13.5 Hydrates
The Hydrosphere
13.6 The Water Cycle
13.7 Natural Water
13.8 Nature's Water Treatment System
Water Pollution
13.9 Types of Pollutants
13.10 Oxygen-Demanding Pollutants
13.11 Toxic or Harmful Pollutants
13.12 The Soap and Detergent Opera
Water Purification
13.13 Hard water
13.15 Desalination
13.14 Sewage Treatment
Thoughts on Chemistry: Second-hand Molecules
14 solutions and Colloids
Types of Solutions
14.1 Some Definitions
14.2 Gas-gas Solutions
14.3 Gas-liquid Solutions
14.4 Gas-solid Solutions
14.5 Solid-solid Solutions
14.6 Liquid-liquid Solutions
14.7 Solid-liquid Solutions
14.8 Is Solubility a Physical or a Chemical Phenomenon?
14.9 Solutions of Electrolytes
14.10 Ideal vs. Nonideal
solutions
Concentration of Solutions
14.11 Standard Solutions: Mole fraction
14.12 Standard Solutions: Molality
14.13 Preparation of Solutions
14.14 Summary of Concentration Units
Vapor Pressures of Liquid Solutions and Related Properties
14.15 Liquid-liquid Solution Vapor Pressures: Raoult's Law
Tools of Chemistry: Distillation
14.16 Vapor pressure Lowering by Nonvolatile Solutes
14.17 Boiling Point Elevation and Freezing Point Depression
14.18 Molecular Weight Determination
14.19 Osmotic Pressure
14.20 Colligative Properties of Electrolyte Solutions
Colloids
14.21 Properties of Colloids
14.22 Types of Colloids
Thoughts on Chemistry: To Tell a Chemist
15 Chemical Kinetics
How Reactions Take Place
15.1 Collision Theory
15.2 Activation Energy
15.3 Transition State Theory
Reaction Rates and Factors that Influence them
15.4 Reaction Rates
15.5 Concentration
15.6 Temperature
15.7 Contact between Reacting Substances
15.8 Catalysis
Mechanisms and Rate Equations
15.9 Rate Equations
15.10 Reaction Order, Molecularity, and Elementary Reactions
15.11 First-order Reactions
15.12 Second-order Reactions
15.13 Kinetics and Mechanism
Thpughts on Chemistry: A classical View of Kinetics and Thermodynamics
16 Chemical Equilibrium
The Law of Chemical Equilibrium
16.1 Reversibility and Equilibrium
16.2 Units and Equilibrium Constant Values
16.3 Homogeneous, Heterogeneous, and Solution Equilibria
16.4 The Reaction Quotient
16.5 Equilibrium Constants and Reaction Equations
16.6 Are Equilibria Established in All Reactions?
Factors that Influence Equilibria
16.7 Le Chatelier's Principle
16.8 Temperature
16.9 Concentration
Tools of Chemistry: Chromatography
16.10 Pressure
An Aside: The Haber Process for the Manufacture of Ammonia
Equilibrium Problems
16.11 How to Solve Equilibrium Problems
16.12 Some Equilibrium Problem Solutions
Thoughts on Chemistry: Professor Thomas Cooper's View of Chemistry in 1811
17 Acids and Bases
Ways of Defining Acids and Bases
17.1 The Unique Properties of the Proton
17.2 Brønsted-Lowry Acids and Bases
17.3 Factors Affecting the Strength of Acids and Bases
17.4 Lewis Acids and Bases
Expressing the Strength of Acids, Bases, and their Aqueous Solutions
17.5 Ionization Equilibrium of Water
17.6 pH and pK
17.7 Determination of pH: Indicators
17.8 Strong and Weak Acids
17.9 Strong and Weak Bases
17.10 Relationship of Ka and Kb to Kw
Thoughts on Chemistry: Ira Remsen Investigates Nitric Acid
18 Ions and Ionic Equilibria
Acid-base Equilibria
18.1 Ions in Aqueous Solution
18.2 Reactions of Ions with Water
18.3 The Behavior of Salts toward Water
18.4 Equilibrium Constants for the Reactions of Ions with Water
18.5 pH of Salt Solutions
18.6 Reactions of Acids with Bases
18.7 Polyprotic Acids
18.8 The Common Ion Effect
18.9 Buffer Solutions
18.10 Titrations of Acids and Bases
18.11 Titration CurvesHeterogeneous equilibria
18.12 Solubility Product, Ksp
18.13 Ksp and Solubility
18.14 Ksp and Precipitation
18.15 Ksp and the Dissolution of Ionic Precipitates
Thoughts on Chemistry: Scientific Method
19 Oxidation and Reduction
Defining Oxidation and Reduction
19.1 What Happens in Redox Reactions?
19.2 Relationship between Electrochemistry and Redox Reactions
The Stoichiometry of Redox Reactions
19.3 Half-Reactions
19.4 Balancing Oxidation-Reduction Equations
Strengths of Oxidizing and Reducing Agents
19.5 An Electrochemical Cell
19.6 Standard Reduction Potentials
19.7 Using Standard Reduction Potentials
19.8 Variation of Potential with Concentration
19.9 Redox Equilibria: Finding K from E°
Thoughts on Chemistry: The Chemical History of a Candle
20 Nonmetals: The Halogens
The Halogens
20.1 Properties of the Halogens
20.2 Reactions of the Halogens
20.3 Sources of the Halogens
20.4 Preparation and Uses of the Halogens
An Aside: Industrial vs. Laboratory Preparations
20.5 Halogens and the Water Supply
Compounds of the Halogens
20.6 Metal Halides
20.7 Interhalogens
20.8 Hydrogen Halides and their Aqueous Solutions
20.9 Oxoacids and the Halogens and their Salts
Thoughts on Chemistry: Salt and Civilization
21 The Covalent Bond Reexamined
21.1 Bond Formation
Atomic Orbital Overlap: Valence Bond Theory
21.2 Single Bonds in Diatomic Molecules
21.3 π Bonds
21.4 Single Bonds in Polyatomic Molecules; Hybridization
21.5 Multiple Covalent Bonds
21.6 Valence Bonds vs. Molecular Orbital Theory
Molecular Orbital Theory
21.7 Molecular Orbitals in H2 and "He2"
21.8 Rules for filling Molecular Orbitals
21.9 Bond Order
An Aside: Electron Density Diagrams
21.1077 Molecular Orbitals
21.11 Molecular Orbitals for Diatomic Molecules of Second-Period Elements, Li-Ne
21.12 Multiple Bonds; Delocalized Bonds
21.13 Molecular Orbitals in Metals
Thoughts on Chemistry: The Centrality of Chemistry
22 Nonmetals: Nitrogen, Phosphorus, and Sulfur & Inorganic Qualitative Analysis: Anions
Nonmetals: Nitrogen, Phosphorus, and Sulfur
22.1 Some Properties of Nitrogen, Phosphorus, and Sulfur
Nitrogen
22.2 Additional Properties of Nitrogen
22.3 Sources, Preparation, and Uses of Nitrogen
22.4 Oxidation State -3: Nitrides and Ammonia
22.5 Oxidation State -2: Hydrazine
22.6 Oxidation States +1 to +5: Oxides of Nitrogen
22.7 Oxidation State +3: Nitrous Acid and Nitrites
22.8 Oxidation State +5: Nitric Acid and Nitrates
Phosphorus
22.9 Additional Properties of Phosphorus
22.10 Sources, Preparation, and Uses of Phosphorus
22.11 Oxidation State -3: Phosphides, Phosphine, and Phosphonium Salts
22.12 Oxidation State +3: Trihalides, Oxide, and Phosphorous Acid
22.13 Oxidation State +5: Halides, Oxide, and Phosphoric Acids
An Aside: Chemical Fertilizers
Sulfur
22.14 Additional Properties of Sulfur
22.15 Sources, Preparation, and Uses of Sulfur
22.16 Oxidation State -2: Sulfides
22.17 Oxidation State +4: Sulfur Dioxide and Related Compounds
22.18 Oxidation State +6: Sulfuric Acid and Related Compounds
The Nitrogen, Phosphorus, and Sulfur Cycles
Inorganic Qualitative Analysis Anions
22.19 An Overview of Inorganic Qualitative Analysis
22.20 Anion Analysis
22.21 Properties of the Anions
22.22 The Preliminary Tests
22.23 The Specific Tests
Thoughts on Chemistry: Frasch Describes his First Success
23 Nonmetals Carbon and Hydrocarbons
Carbon and its Inorganic Compounds
23.1 Properties of Carbon
23.2 Diamond, Graphite, and Other Forms of Carbon; their Uses
23.3 Inorganic Compounds of Carbon
Hydrocarbons
23.4 Saturated Hydrocarbons
23.5 Unsaturated Hydrocarbons
Tools of Chemistry: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
23.6 Aromatic Hydrocarbons
23.7 Isomerism
23.8 Properties and Reactions of Hydrocarbons
23.9 Sources and Uses of Carbon and Hydrocarbons
Thoughts on Chemistry: The Chemical History of a Candle
24 Electrochemistry
Fundamentals of Electrochemistry
24.1 Anodes, Cathodes, and Cells
24.2 Electrode Reactions
24.3 Simple Voltaic Cells; Standard Cell Voltage
24.4 Chemical and Electrical Equivalence
Tools of Chemistry: pH Meter
Practical Electrochemistry
24.5 Voltaic Dry Cells
24.6 Storage Cells
24.7 Fuel Cells
24.8 Electrolysis
Thoughts on Chemistry: Volta Describes his Discoveries
25 Chemical Thermodynamics
Entropy, S
25.1 Entropy: A Quantitative Measurement of Randomness
25.2 Absolute Entropy of a Substance
25.3 Entropy as a Driving Force
Free Energy, G
25.4 Free Energy as the Criterion for Spontaneity
25.5 Conditions Other than Standard State
25.6 Relationship of K to ΔG°
25.7 ΔG° and E° 777
Temperature Dependence of Thermodynamic Properties
25.8 ΔH° ΔG°, and K
25.9 Phase Equilibria
25.10 Reaction Rates
Application of Chemical Thermodynamics
25.11 A Biochemical Example
Thoughts on Chemistry: From the Preface to a Classic Book on Thermodynamics
26 The Representative Metals
Representative Groups I and II: The Alkali and Alkaline Earth Metals
26.1 Properties of Group I and II Metals
26.2 Sources of Group I and II Elements
26.3 Preparation and uses of Group I and Group II Metals
26.4 Reactions of Group I and Group II Metals
26.5 Cations of Group I and Group II Metals
26.6 Compounds of Group I and Group II Metals
The production of Metals
26.7 Metallurgy
The Zinc Family: Zn, Cd, Hg
26.8 Properties of Zinc, Cadmium, and Mercury
26.9 Sources, Metallurgy, and Uses of Zinc, Cadmium, and Mercury
26.10 Reactions of Zinc, Cadmium, and Mercury
26.11 Compounds of Zinc, Cadmium, and Mercury
Representative Group III Metals: Al, Ga, In, Tl
26.12 Properties of Group III Metals
26.13 Sources, Preparation, and Uses of Group III Metals
26.14 Reactions of Aluminum
26.15 Compounds of Aluminum
Representative Group IV and V metals: Sn, Pb, Bi
26.16 Properties of Tin, Lead, and Bismuth
26.17 Sources of Tin, Lead, and Bismuth
26.18 Metallurgy and Uses of Tin, Lead, and Bismuth
26.19 Reactions of Tin, Lead, and Bismuth
An Aside: Metals as Poisons
26.20 Compounds of Tin, Lead, and Bismuth
Thoughts on Chemistry: Of Things Metallic—1556 A.D.
27 Semiconducting Elements
The Seven Semiconducting Elements
27.1 General Properties
27.2 Boron
27.3 Silicon and Germanium
27.4 Arsenic and Antimony
27.5 Selenium and Tellurium
Semiconductivity
27.6 Bonding and Semiconductivity
27.7 Purification of Silicon and Germanium
27.8 Semiconductor Devices
Compounds of the Semiconducting Elements
27.9 Compounds of Boron
27.10 Compounds of Silicon and Germanium
27.11 Compounds of Arsenic and Antimony
27.12 Compounds of Selenium and Tellurium
Silicon-Oxygen Compounds
27.13 Natural Silica
27.14 Natural Silicates
27.15 Man-made Silicate Materials
27.16 Silicones
Thoughts on Chemistry: Buck Rogers: An Autobiography
28 The Chemistry of Complexes
Structure, Nomenclature, and Properties of Complexes
28.1 Some Definitions
28.2 Nomenclature
28.3 Chelation
28.4 Molecular Geometry and Isomerism
28.5 Formation and Properties of ComplexesBonding in complexes
28.6 Valence Bond Theory
28.7 Crystal Field Theory
28.8 Molecular Orbital Theory
28.9 Dissociation Constants, Kd
28.10 Using Κd
Complexes in Nature and in Practical Applications
Thoughts on Chemistry: Some Coordination Compounds in Biochemistry
29 Transition Elements
Periodic Perspective: d Transition Elements
29.1 Members and Configurations
29.2 Characteristic Transition Metal Properties
29.3 Atomic and Ionic Radii
29.4 Ionization Energies and Standard Reduction Potentials
29.5 Oxidation States and Compound Formation
29.6 3d Series Elements
29.7 4d and 5d Transition Series Elements
Chromium
29.8 Sources, Metallurgy, and Uses of Chromium
29.9 Compounds of Chromium
29.10 Oxidation and Reduction of Chromium
Manganese
29.11 Sources, Metallurgy, and Uses of Manganese
29.12 Compounds of Manganese
29.13 Oxidation and Reduction of Manganese
Iron
29.14 Sources and Use of Iron
29.15 Corrosion of Iron
29.16 Iron Making: The Blast Furnace
29.17 Steel Making
29.18 Heat Treatment of Steel
29.19 Compounds of Iron
Cobalt
29.20 Sources and Uses of Cobalt
29.21 Compounds of Cobalt
Nickel
29.22 Sources and Uses of Nickel
29.23 Compounds of Nickel
Copper, Silver, and Gold
29.24 Properties and Uses of Copper, Silver, and Gold
29.25 Sources and Metallurgy of Copper, Silver, and Gold
29.26 Compounds of Copper
29.27 Compounds of Silver
29.28 Compounds of Gold
An Aside: The Photographic Process
Periodic Perspective: f Transition Elements
29.29 Members and Electronic Configurations
29.30 Properties of f Transition Elements
An Aside: Superheavy Elements
29.31 The Lanthanides and Their Compounds
Thoughts on Chemistry: Energy: The Key to Natural Resource Abundance
30 Qualitative Analysis for Cations I. Chemical Principles Reviewed
Cations in Aqueous Solution
30.1 Cations for Analysis
30.2 Net Ionic Equations
30.3 Chemical Equilibrium—The Basis for Qualitative Analysis
Acid-Base Equilibria
30.4 Strengths of Acids and Bases
30.5 Effect of an Added Common Ion
30.6 Buffer Solutions
30.7 Amphoterism
Redox Equilibria
Complexation Equilibria
Heterogeneous Equilibria
30.8 The Solubility Product Constant
30.9 Concentrations of Ions Necessary for Precipitation
30.10 Controlled Precipitation
30.11 Dissolution of Solids
Thoughts of Chemistry: Le Chatelier's Principle
31 Qualitative Analysis for Cations II. The Cations and The Scheme
Flow Charts and the Group Separations
Cation Group I (Hg22+, Pb2+, Ag+)
31.1 Mercury(I) Ion
31.2 Lead(II) Ion
31.3 Silver(I) Ion
31.4 Cation Group I Analysis
Cation Group II (Hg2+, Pb2+, Cu2+, Sn2+ or Sn4+, Sb3+ or SbO+)
31.5 Mercury(II) Ion
31.6 Lead(II) Ion
31.7 Copper(II) Ion
31.8 Tin(II) Ion and Tin(IV) Ions
31.9 Antimony(III) Ion
31.10 Cation Group II Analysis
Cation Group III (Zn2+, Mn2+, Fe2+ or Fe3+, Co2+, Ni2+, Al3+, Cr3+)
31.11 Zinc(II) Ion
31.12 Aluminum(III) Ion
31.13 Chromium(III) Ion
31.14 Manganese(II) Ion
31.15 Iron(II) Ion and Iron(III) Ions
31.16 Cobalt(II) Ion
31.17 Nickel(II) Ion
31.18 Cation Group III Analysis
Cation Group IV (Ca2+, Ba2+)
31.19 Calcium(II) and Barium(II) Ions
31.20 Cation Group IV Analysis
Cation Group V (Mg2+, Na+, K+ NH4+)
31.21 Magnesium(II) Ion
31.22 Sodium and Potassium Ions
31.23 Ammonium Ion
31.24 Cation Group V Analysis
Thoughts on Chemistry: The Epigrams of Remigius Fresenius
32 Organic Chemistry: Functional Groups and the Molecules of Biochemistry
Functional Groups with Covalent Single Bonds
32.1 Functional Groups
32.2 Halogen Derivatives of Hydrocarbons
32.3 Alcohols
32.4 Phenols
32.5 Ethers
32.6 Amines
Functional Groups with Covalent Double Bonds
32.7 Aldehydes and Ketones
Tools of Chemistry: Infrared and Ultraviolet Spectroscopy
32.8 Carboxylic Acids
32.9 Esters
32.10 Acyl Halides and Carboxylic Acid Anhydrides
32.11 Amides
The Molecules of Biochemistry
32.12 Proteins
32.13 Carbohydrates
32.14 Lipids
32.15 Nucleotides and nucleic Acids
Thoughts on Chemistry: Kekule Describes the Origins of his Theories
Appendix A Chemical Arithmetic
A.1 Significant Figures
A.2 Scientific, or Exponential, Notation
A.3 Logarithms
Appendix B Units and Constants
Appendix C Tables of Data
Appendix D Inorganic Nomenclature
D.1 Symbols for the Elements
D.2 Isotopes
D.3 Binary Acids
D.4 Simple Cations
D.5 Simple Anions
D.6 Binary Ionic Compounds
D.7 Binary Covalent Compounds
D.8 Oxoacids
D.9 Oxoanions and Salts of Oxoacids
D.10 Special Cases
D.ll Complexes and Coordination Compounds
Answers to Selected Exercises
Glossary
Index
