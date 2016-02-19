Chemistry of the Platinum Group Metals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444881892, 9780080933955

Chemistry of the Platinum Group Metals, Volume 11

1st Edition

Recent Developments

Editors: F.R. Hartley
eBook ISBN: 9780080933955
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444881892
Paperback ISBN: 9781493302710
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 30th August 1991
Page Count: 642
Table of Contents

  1. The Occurrence, Extraction, Properties and Uses of the Platinum Group Metals (F.R. Hartley). 2. General Introduction to Catalysis by Platinum Group Metals (G.C. Bond). 3. Catalytic Combustion (D.L. Trimm). 4. Platinum Group Metal Catalysts in the Synthesis of Chemicals from Synthesis Gas (G.R. Steinmetz and J.R. Zoeller). 5. Recent Developments in Platinum Group Metal Catalysts in the Petrochemical Industry (A.W. Parkins). 6. Platinum Group Catalysis in Melts (J.F. Knifton). Chapter 7. C-H Bond Activation (J.R. Chipperfield). 8. Oxidation (E.S. Gore). 9. Recent Advances in the Chemistry of Platinum Group Carbonyls in Catalysis (J.A. Davies and C.T. Eagle). 10. Electrochemical Applications of the Platinum Group: Metal Coated Anodes (E.N. Balko). 11. Platinum Group Metals in the Photodecomposition of Water (A. Mills). 12. Organometallic and Homogeneous Catalytic Chemistry of Palladium and Platinum (G.K. Anderson). 13. Organometallic and Homogeneous Catalytic Chemistry of Rhodium and Iridium (F.J. Jardine). 14. Recent Developments in the Chemistry of the Platinum Metals in High Oxidation States (W. Levason). 15. Amino-Acid and Peptide Complexes of Platinum Group Metals (H. Kozlowski and L.D. Pettit). 16. Cancer Therapy using Platinum Group Metals (C.A. McAuliffe). 17. Platinum Group Metals in Electronics (R.J. Seymour and P.D. Gurney).

Description

The chemistry of platinum group metals is a rapidly expanding commercially important field. It is dominated by the catalytic properties of the metals. They are useful in petrochemical and general chemical plants and are becoming increasingly important as autocatalysts for pollution control. The book covers recent developments in the chemistry of the six platinum group metals, namely, platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium and osmium. The material falls into three broad areas. Firstly, the occurrence, extraction and use of the metals, especially in catalysis, electrochemistry, energy and electronics. Secondly, organometallic and homogeneous catalytic chemistry and last but not least coordination chemistry including biochemistry and cancer therapy.

The work is aimed at scientists in universities and in industry using any of the six platinum group metals in research. It will be useful for those studying the compounds of the metals themselves, and those considering to use either the metals or their complexes and catalysts in their experimental work.

No. of pages:
642
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080933955
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444881892
Paperback ISBN:
9781493302710

@qu:...should be in the library of any organisation working on the platinum group metals. @source:Chemistry in Britain @qu:...a well written and stimulating reference work... @source:Journal of Organometallic Chemistry @qu:...a useful and stimulating reference work... @source:Platinum Metals Review

F.R. Hartley Editor

Cranfield Institute of Technology, Central Milton Keynes, UK

