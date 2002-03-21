Chemistry of the Environment - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780120734610, 9780080488479

Chemistry of the Environment

2nd Edition

Authors: Ronald Bailey Herbert Clark James Ferris Sonja Krause Robert Strong
eBook ISBN: 9780080488479
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120734610
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st March 2002
Page Count: 835
Description

Emphasizing new science essential to the practice of environmental chemistry at the beginning of the new millennium, Chemistry of the Environment describes the atmosphere as a distinct sphere of the environment and the practice of industrial ecology as it applies to chemical science. It includes extensive coverage of nuclear chemistry, covering both natural environmental sources and anthropogenic sources, their impacts on health, and their role in energy production, that goes well beyond the newspaper coverage to discuss nuclear chemistry and disposal in a balanced and scientifically rational way.

Key Features

  • This is the only environmental chemistry text to adequately discuss nuclear chemistry and disposal in a balanced and scientifically rational way.
  • The overall format allows for particular topics to be omitted at the discretion of the instructor without loss of continuity.
  • Contains a discussion of climate history to put current climate concerns in perspective, an approach that makes current controversy about climate change more understandable.

Readership

Upper undergraduate and graduate level students studying environmental chemistry, chemical engineering, industrial ecology, and general biology.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
  2. Atmospheric Composition and Behavior
  3. Energy and Climate
  4. Principles of Photochemistry
  5. Atmospheric Photochemistry
  6. Petroleum, Hydrocarbons and Coal
  7. Soaps, Synthetic Surfactants, and Polymers
  8. Haloorganics and Pesticides
  9. Chemistry in Aqueous Media
  10. The Environmental Chemistry of Some Important Elements
  11. Water Systems and Water Treatment
  12. The Earth's Crust
  13. Principles of Nuclear Chemistry and Radiochemistry
  14. The Nuclear Environment
  15. Energy
  16. Solid Waste Disposal and Recycling

About the Author

Ronald Bailey

Affiliations and Expertise

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, New York, U.S.A.

Herbert Clark

Affiliations and Expertise

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, New York, U.S.A.

James Ferris

Affiliations and Expertise

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, New York, U.S.A.

Sonja Krause

Affiliations and Expertise

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, New York, U.S.A.

Robert Strong

Affiliations and Expertise

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, New York, U.S.A.

Reviews

"This is a timely work with political overtones, rigorously treated topics, lavish data, adequate illustrations (including colour plates), some gems of information, high drama and occasional dark humour.

The reading lists are extensive and the exercises searching, although one would have welcomed solutions to numerical problems. The book is both a reference source and a required text for courses in environmental chemistry ranging up to honours degree or beyond." --C.G. Taylor, CHROMATOGRAPHIA, Volume 59, February 2004

