Chemistry of the Cell Interface Part A - 1st Edition

Chemistry of the Cell Interface Part A

1st Edition

Editors: Harry Brown
eBook ISBN: 9780323154581
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 352
Description

Chemistry of the Cell Interface discusses reactions involving the cells structured elements and interfacial reaction systems, which are extrapolations from the conventional methodology of solution biochemistry. The contributions to this two-volume book deal with the relationship of structure to biochemical reactions. Part A (Chapters I-V) deals with the components of complex subcellular systems, in vitro interface relationships model for lipid-lipid and lipid-protein interactions, and reaction model for chemical phenomena in systems having restricted degrees of freedom. Part B (Chapters VI-VIII) covers waters contributions to the reaction systems, the consideration of modified proteins as model reactants, and the aspects of protein chemistry pertinent to the design of interface experimental systems. The book is suited for readers who wish to broaden their understanding in interface chemistry within the biological cell.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Part B

Chapter I. Chemistry of the Membrane

I. Introduction

II. Historical Background

III. Isolation of the Membrane

IV. Composition of Biomembranes

V. Models of Membrane Architecture

VI. Roles for Structural Components

VII. Membrane Structure versus Function

VIII. Conclusions

References

Chapter II. Cell Particles

I. Introduction

II. Methods

III. Case Histories

IV. Conclusions

References

Chapter III. Organelle-Bound Enzymes

I. Introduction

II. Endoplasmic Reticulum and Plasma Membrane Enzymes

III. Mitochondrial Enzymes

IV. Nuclear Enzymes

V. Enzymes Associated with Other Particles

References

Chapter IV. Lipid-Protein Interface Chemistry

I. Introduction

II. Lipid-Lipid and Lipid-Protein Interactions

III. Lipid-Protein Interactions in Model Membrane Systems

IV. Lipid-Protein Interactions in Biological Membranes

V. Conclusions

References

Chapter V. The Kinetics of Supported Enzyme Systems

I. Introduction

II. General Aspects of Supported Enzyme Systems

III. Basic Kinetic Laws for Solid-Supported Enzymes

IV. Application to Experimental Results

V. Kinetics of Flow Systems

References

Author Index

Subject Index






