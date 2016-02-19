Chemistry of the Cell Interface Part A
1st Edition
Description
Chemistry of the Cell Interface discusses reactions involving the cells structured elements and interfacial reaction systems, which are extrapolations from the conventional methodology of solution biochemistry. The contributions to this two-volume book deal with the relationship of structure to biochemical reactions. Part A (Chapters I-V) deals with the components of complex subcellular systems, in vitro interface relationships model for lipid-lipid and lipid-protein interactions, and reaction model for chemical phenomena in systems having restricted degrees of freedom. Part B (Chapters VI-VIII) covers waters contributions to the reaction systems, the consideration of modified proteins as model reactants, and the aspects of protein chemistry pertinent to the design of interface experimental systems. The book is suited for readers who wish to broaden their understanding in interface chemistry within the biological cell.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Part B
Chapter I. Chemistry of the Membrane
I. Introduction
II. Historical Background
III. Isolation of the Membrane
IV. Composition of Biomembranes
V. Models of Membrane Architecture
VI. Roles for Structural Components
VII. Membrane Structure versus Function
VIII. Conclusions
References
Chapter II. Cell Particles
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Case Histories
IV. Conclusions
References
Chapter III. Organelle-Bound Enzymes
I. Introduction
II. Endoplasmic Reticulum and Plasma Membrane Enzymes
III. Mitochondrial Enzymes
IV. Nuclear Enzymes
V. Enzymes Associated with Other Particles
References
Chapter IV. Lipid-Protein Interface Chemistry
I. Introduction
II. Lipid-Lipid and Lipid-Protein Interactions
III. Lipid-Protein Interactions in Model Membrane Systems
IV. Lipid-Protein Interactions in Biological Membranes
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter V. The Kinetics of Supported Enzyme Systems
I. Introduction
II. General Aspects of Supported Enzyme Systems
III. Basic Kinetic Laws for Solid-Supported Enzymes
IV. Application to Experimental Results
V. Kinetics of Flow Systems
References
Author Index
Subject Index
