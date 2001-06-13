Chemistry of Petrochemical Processes - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780884153153, 9780080501086

Chemistry of Petrochemical Processes

2nd Edition

Authors: Sami Matar, Ph.D. Lewis F. Hatch, Ph.D.
eBook ISBN: 9780080501086
Hardcover ISBN: 9780884153153
Paperback ISBN: 9781493303465
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 13th June 2001
Page Count: 356
Description

In Chemistry of Petrochemical Processes, readers find a handy and valuable source of information containing insights into petrochemical reactions and products, process technology, and polymer synthesis. The book reviews and describes the reactions and processes involved in transforming petroleum-based hydrocarbons into the chemicals that form the basis of the multi-billion dollar petrochemical industry. In addition, the book includes information on new process developments for the production of raw materials and intermediates for petrochemicals that have surfaced since the book's first edition.

Key Features

  • Provides a quick understanding of the chemical reactions associated with oil and gas processing
  • Contains insights into petrochemical reactions and products, process technology, and polymer synthesis

Readership

Chemical engineers, petroleum engineers

Table of Contents

Primary Raw Materials For Petrochemicals; Hydrocarbon Intermediates; Crude Oil Processing And Production Of Hydrocarbon Intermediates; Nonhydrocarbon Intermediates; Chemicals Based On Methane; Ethane And Higher Paraffins-Based Chemicals; Chemicals Based On Ethylene; Chemicals Based On Propylene; C4 Olefins And Diolefins-Based Chemicals; Chemicals Based On Benzene, Toluene, And Xylene; Polymerization; Synthetic Petroleum-Based Polymers; Appendix; Index

About the Author

Sami Matar, Ph.D.

Affiliations and Expertise

Sami Matar, Ph.D., is professor of chemistry at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Dharan, Saudi Arabia.

Lewis F. Hatch, Ph.D.

Affiliations and Expertise

The late Lewis F. Hatch, Ph.D., was well-known and widely respected for his contributions to the fields of chemistry and petrochemical processing. He was the author of numerous books and technical publications.

