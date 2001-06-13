Chemistry of Petrochemical Processes
2nd Edition
Description
In Chemistry of Petrochemical Processes, readers find a handy and valuable source of information containing insights into petrochemical reactions and products, process technology, and polymer synthesis. The book reviews and describes the reactions and processes involved in transforming petroleum-based hydrocarbons into the chemicals that form the basis of the multi-billion dollar petrochemical industry. In addition, the book includes information on new process developments for the production of raw materials and intermediates for petrochemicals that have surfaced since the book's first edition.
Key Features
- Provides a quick understanding of the chemical reactions associated with oil and gas processing
- Contains insights into petrochemical reactions and products, process technology, and polymer synthesis
Readership
Chemical engineers, petroleum engineers
Table of Contents
Primary Raw Materials For Petrochemicals; Hydrocarbon Intermediates; Crude Oil Processing And Production Of Hydrocarbon Intermediates; Nonhydrocarbon Intermediates; Chemicals Based On Methane; Ethane And Higher Paraffins-Based Chemicals; Chemicals Based On Ethylene; Chemicals Based On Propylene; C4 Olefins And Diolefins-Based Chemicals; Chemicals Based On Benzene, Toluene, And Xylene; Polymerization; Synthetic Petroleum-Based Polymers; Appendix; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 356
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2001
- Published:
- 13th June 2001
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080501086
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780884153153
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493303465
About the Author
Sami Matar, Ph.D.
Affiliations and Expertise
Sami Matar, Ph.D., is professor of chemistry at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Dharan, Saudi Arabia.
Lewis F. Hatch, Ph.D.
Affiliations and Expertise
The late Lewis F. Hatch, Ph.D., was well-known and widely respected for his contributions to the fields of chemistry and petrochemical processing. He was the author of numerous books and technical publications.