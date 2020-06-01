Chemistry of Nanomaterials
1st Edition
Fundamentals and Applications
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Nanomaterial research is a revolutionary, interdisciplinary field that demands both expertise and innovation. Understanding the fundamental chemistry at play in the structure and behaviour of nanomaterials is of huge benefit to researchers, and Chemistry of Nanomaterials provides a foundational introduction to this chemistry.
Beginning with an introduction to the field of nanoscience and technology, the book goes on to outline a whole range of important effects, interactions and properties. Tools used to assess such properties are discussed, followed by chapters putting this fundamental knowledge in context by providing examples of nanomaterials and their applications in the real world.
Drawing on the experience of its expert authors, Chemistry of Nanomaterials is an accessible introduction to the interactions at play in nanomaterials for both upper-level students and researchers whose work is affected, either directly or indirectly, by chemistry in nanomaterials across a whole range of fields.
Key Features
- Highlights the foundational chemical interactions at play in nanomaterials
- Provides accessible insight for readers across multidisciplinary fields
- Places nanomaterial chemistry in the context of the broader field of nanoscale research
Readership
Upper-undergraduate and postgrad students in Chemistry and Materials Science, as well as Physical, Theoretical and Materials Chemists, and Nanomaterial and Nanotech Scientists in both academia and industry
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Nanoscience and Nanotechnologies
2. Quantum Effects
3. Surfaces and Interfaces
4. Material Properties
5. Tools and Instrumentation
6. Fabricating Nano Structures
7. Electrons in Nano Structures
8. Molecular Electronics
9. Nano Materials
10. Nano Biotechnology
11. Chemistry in Nanotechnology: The Road Ahead
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128189085
About the Author
Tahir Awan
Tahir Iqbal is an Assistant Professor of Physics in the Department of Physics at University of Gujrat. His main area of scientific interest is in Nano-photonics and Plasmonics, Nano-fabrication and Nano-characterization near-field optics, scanning probe microscopy, optical properties of metallic nanostructures and Nanotechnology. Sumeera Afsheen Faculty of Science, University of Gujrat, Gujrat, Pakistan Sumera Afsheen is an Associate Professor in Department of Zoology at University of Gujrat. Her Scientific interests are in the field of Entomology, Molecular and Chemical Ecology, Toxicology, Bio-diversity, Bio-Physics, Nano-Devices, Ecology, Environmental Sciences, Nanoplasmonic based Biosensor.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of the Department of Physics, Faculty of Science, University of Gujrat, Gujrat, Pakistan