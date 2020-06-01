Nanomaterial research is a revolutionary, interdisciplinary field that demands both expertise and innovation. Understanding the fundamental chemistry at play in the structure and behaviour of nanomaterials is of huge benefit to researchers, and Chemistry of Nanomaterials provides a foundational introduction to this chemistry.

Beginning with an introduction to the field of nanoscience and technology, the book goes on to outline a whole range of important effects, interactions and properties. Tools used to assess such properties are discussed, followed by chapters putting this fundamental knowledge in context by providing examples of nanomaterials and their applications in the real world.

Drawing on the experience of its expert authors, Chemistry of Nanomaterials is an accessible introduction to the interactions at play in nanomaterials for both upper-level students and researchers whose work is affected, either directly or indirectly, by chemistry in nanomaterials across a whole range of fields.