Chemistry of Free Atoms and Particles
1st Edition
Description
Chemistry of Free Atoms and Particles covers the chemistry of metal atoms and metallic molecules or fragments. This book contains 10 chapters that are organized on the basis of the Periodic Chart.
Each group of elements is separated into a discussion of first the free atoms, followed by a discussion of reactive molecular forms of metal halides, oxides, and sulfides. These sections are further broken down into subsections on ""Occurrence, Properties, and Techniques"" followed by ""Chemistry"". The ""Chemistry""
sections are further divided into several headings, including abstraction, electron-transfer, oxidative addition, simple orbital mixing, substitution, disproportional and ligand transfer, and cluster formation processes.
This book will be of value to chemistry researchers, teachers, and students.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 Introduction
I. Extremes in Temperatures, Energies, and Chemistry
II. Organization of the Book
III. Chemistry
References
Chapter 2 Alkali Metals and Alkali Metal Halides, Oxides, and Sulfides (Group IA)
I. Alkali Metal Atoms Li, Na, K, Cs, and Rb
II. Alkali Metal Halide, Oxide, and Sulfide Vapors
References
Chapter 3 Alkaline Earth Metals, Metal Halides, Oxides, and Sulfides (Group IIA)
I. Alkaline Earth Metal Atoms (Be, Mg, Ca, Sr, Ba)
II. Alkaline Earth Metal Halide, Oxide, and Sulfide Vapors
References
Chapter 4 Early Transition Metals, Metal Halides, Metal Oxides, and Metal Sulfides (Groups IIIB-VIIB)
I. Early Transition Metal Atoms (Sc, Ti, V, Cr, Mn, Y, Zr, Nb, Mo, Hf, Ta, W, Re)
II. Early Transition Metal Halide, Oxide, and Sulfide Vapors
References
Chapter 5 Late Transition Metals, Metal Halides, Metal Oxides, and Metal Sulfides (Group VIII)
I. Late Transition Metal Atoms (Fe, Co, Ni, Ru, Rh, Os, Ir, and Pt)
II. Later Transition Metal (Group VIII) Halide, Oxide, and Sulfide Vapors
References
Chapter 6 Groups IB and IIB Metals (Cu, Ag, Au, Zn, Cd, Hg), Metal Halides, Oxides, and Sulfides
I. Groups IB and IIB Metal Atoms (Cu, Ag, Au, Zn, Cd, Hg)
II. Group IB and IIB Halide, Oxide, and Sulfide Vapors
References
Chapter 7 Boron, Aluminum, Gallium, Indium, and Thallium (Group IIIA)
I. Boron, Aluminum, Gallium, Indium, and Thallium Atoms (B, Al, Ga, In, Tl)
II. Boron, Aluminum, Gallium, Indium, and Thallium Halide, Oxide, and Sulfide Vapors
References
Chapter 8 Carbon, Silicon, Germanium, Tin, and Lead (Group IVA)
I. Carbon, Silicon, Germanium, Tin, and Lead Atoms and Vapors (C, Si, Ge, Sn, Pb)
II. Vapors of Carbon, Silicon, Germanium, Tin, and Lead Subhalides, Oxides, and Sulfides (Excluding Carbenes, CO, and CO2)
References
Chapter 9 Arsenic, Antimony, Bismuth, Selenium, and Tellurium (Metals of Groups VA and VIA)
I. Arsenic, Antimony, Bismuth, Selenium, and Tellurium Vapors (As, Sb, Bi, Se, Te)
II. Vapors of Arsenic, Antimony, Bismuth, Selenium, and Tellurium Subhalides, Oxides, and Sulfides
References
Chapter 10 Lanthanides and Actinides
I. Lanthanide and Actinide Metal Atoms
II. Lanthanide and Actinide Subhalide, Oxide, and Sulfide Vapors
References
Subject Index
