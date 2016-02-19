Chemistry of Free Atoms and Particles covers the chemistry of metal atoms and metallic molecules or fragments. This book contains 10 chapters that are organized on the basis of the Periodic Chart. Each group of elements is separated into a discussion of first the free atoms, followed by a discussion of reactive molecular forms of metal halides, oxides, and sulfides. These sections are further broken down into subsections on ""Occurrence, Properties, and Techniques"" followed by ""Chemistry"". The ""Chemistry"" sections are further divided into several headings, including abstraction, electron-transfer, oxidative addition, simple orbital mixing, substitution, disproportional and ligand transfer, and cluster formation processes. This book will be of value to chemistry researchers, teachers, and students.

Table of Contents



Preface

Chapter 1 Introduction

I. Extremes in Temperatures, Energies, and Chemistry

II. Organization of the Book

III. Chemistry

References

Chapter 2 Alkali Metals and Alkali Metal Halides, Oxides, and Sulfides (Group IA)

I. Alkali Metal Atoms Li, Na, K, Cs, and Rb

II. Alkali Metal Halide, Oxide, and Sulfide Vapors

References

Chapter 3 Alkaline Earth Metals, Metal Halides, Oxides, and Sulfides (Group IIA)

I. Alkaline Earth Metal Atoms (Be, Mg, Ca, Sr, Ba)

II. Alkaline Earth Metal Halide, Oxide, and Sulfide Vapors

References

Chapter 4 Early Transition Metals, Metal Halides, Metal Oxides, and Metal Sulfides (Groups IIIB-VIIB)

I. Early Transition Metal Atoms (Sc, Ti, V, Cr, Mn, Y, Zr, Nb, Mo, Hf, Ta, W, Re)

II. Early Transition Metal Halide, Oxide, and Sulfide Vapors

References

Chapter 5 Late Transition Metals, Metal Halides, Metal Oxides, and Metal Sulfides (Group VIII)

I. Late Transition Metal Atoms (Fe, Co, Ni, Ru, Rh, Os, Ir, and Pt)

II. Later Transition Metal (Group VIII) Halide, Oxide, and Sulfide Vapors

References

Chapter 6 Groups IB and IIB Metals (Cu, Ag, Au, Zn, Cd, Hg), Metal Halides, Oxides, and Sulfides

I. Groups IB and IIB Metal Atoms (Cu, Ag, Au, Zn, Cd, Hg)

II. Group IB and IIB Halide, Oxide, and Sulfide Vapors

References

Chapter 7 Boron, Aluminum, Gallium, Indium, and Thallium (Group IIIA)

I. Boron, Aluminum, Gallium, Indium, and Thallium Atoms (B, Al, Ga, In, Tl)

II. Boron, Aluminum, Gallium, Indium, and Thallium Halide, Oxide, and Sulfide Vapors

References

Chapter 8 Carbon, Silicon, Germanium, Tin, and Lead (Group IVA)

I. Carbon, Silicon, Germanium, Tin, and Lead Atoms and Vapors (C, Si, Ge, Sn, Pb)

II. Vapors of Carbon, Silicon, Germanium, Tin, and Lead Subhalides, Oxides, and Sulfides (Excluding Carbenes, CO, and CO2)

References

Chapter 9 Arsenic, Antimony, Bismuth, Selenium, and Tellurium (Metals of Groups VA and VIA)

I. Arsenic, Antimony, Bismuth, Selenium, and Tellurium Vapors (As, Sb, Bi, Se, Te)

II. Vapors of Arsenic, Antimony, Bismuth, Selenium, and Tellurium Subhalides, Oxides, and Sulfides

References

Chapter 10 Lanthanides and Actinides

I. Lanthanide and Actinide Metal Atoms

II. Lanthanide and Actinide Subhalide, Oxide, and Sulfide Vapors

References

Subject Index

