Chemistry of Energetic Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125254403, 9780323138079

Chemistry of Energetic Materials

1st Edition

Editors: George Olah David Squire
eBook ISBN: 9780323138079
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th August 1991
Page Count: 212
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
137.00
95.90
95.90
95.90
109.60
95.90
95.90
109.60
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The study of energetic materials is emerging from one primarily directed toward practical interests to an advanced area of fundamental research, where state-of-the-art methods and theory are used side by side with modern synthetic methods.

This timely book integrates the recent experimental, synthetic, and theoretical research of energetic materials. Editors George Olah and David Squire emphasize the importance of structure and mechanism in determining properties and performances. They also explore new spectrometric methods and synthetic approaches in this useful reference.

Key Features

  • Discusses structural analysis by x-ray crystallography
  • Explains chemical dynamics by photofragmentation translational spectroscopy
  • Covers kinetic analysis by ultrafast absorption and emission spectroscopy
  • Details syntheses of polycyclic caged amines, fuel additives, and polynitro compounds
  • Examines computer-aided design of monopropellants
  • Includes contributions by two Nobel laureates and five members of the National Academy of Sciences

Readership

Organic chemists, polymer chemists, industrial chemists, physical chemists, Department of Defense contractors, and government laboratories

Table of Contents

R.D. Gilardi and J. Karle, The Structural Investigation of Energetic Materials. D.S. Anex, J.C. Allman, and Y.T. Lee, Studies of Initial Dissociation Processes in 1,3,3-Trinitroazetidine by Photofragmentation Translational Spectroscopy. B. Van Wonterghem and P.M. Rentzepis, Studies of Molecular Dissociation by Means of Ultrafast Absorption and Emission Spectroscopy and Picosecond X-Ray Diffraction. P. Politzer, J.S. Murray, M.E. Grice, and P. Sjoberg, Computer-Aided Design of Monopropellants. A.T. Nielsen, Polycyclic Amine Chemistry. R. Khattar and M.F. Hawthorne, Metallacarboranes of the Lanthanides and Alkaline*b1Earth Metals: Potential High-Energy Fuel Additives. G.A. Olah, Methods for Preparing Energetic Nitro-Compounds: Nitration with Superacidic Systems, Nitronium Salts, and Related Complexes. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
212
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323138079

About the Editor

George Olah

Affiliations and Expertise

Loker Hydrocarbon Research Institute and University of Southern California

David Squire

Affiliations and Expertise

DARPA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.