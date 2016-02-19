Chemistry of Energetic Materials
1st Edition
Description
The study of energetic materials is emerging from one primarily directed toward practical interests to an advanced area of fundamental research, where state-of-the-art methods and theory are used side by side with modern synthetic methods.
This timely book integrates the recent experimental, synthetic, and theoretical research of energetic materials. Editors George Olah and David Squire emphasize the importance of structure and mechanism in determining properties and performances. They also explore new spectrometric methods and synthetic approaches in this useful reference.
Key Features
- Discusses structural analysis by x-ray crystallography
- Explains chemical dynamics by photofragmentation translational spectroscopy
- Covers kinetic analysis by ultrafast absorption and emission spectroscopy
- Details syntheses of polycyclic caged amines, fuel additives, and polynitro compounds
- Examines computer-aided design of monopropellants
- Includes contributions by two Nobel laureates and five members of the National Academy of Sciences
Readership
Organic chemists, polymer chemists, industrial chemists, physical chemists, Department of Defense contractors, and government laboratories
Table of Contents
R.D. Gilardi and J. Karle, The Structural Investigation of Energetic Materials. D.S. Anex, J.C. Allman, and Y.T. Lee, Studies of Initial Dissociation Processes in 1,3,3-Trinitroazetidine by Photofragmentation Translational Spectroscopy. B. Van Wonterghem and P.M. Rentzepis, Studies of Molecular Dissociation by Means of Ultrafast Absorption and Emission Spectroscopy and Picosecond X-Ray Diffraction. P. Politzer, J.S. Murray, M.E. Grice, and P. Sjoberg, Computer-Aided Design of Monopropellants. A.T. Nielsen, Polycyclic Amine Chemistry. R. Khattar and M.F. Hawthorne, Metallacarboranes of the Lanthanides and Alkaline*b1Earth Metals: Potential High-Energy Fuel Additives. G.A. Olah, Methods for Preparing Energetic Nitro-Compounds: Nitration with Superacidic Systems, Nitronium Salts, and Related Complexes. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 212
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 16th August 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323138079
About the Editor
George Olah
Affiliations and Expertise
Loker Hydrocarbon Research Institute and University of Southern California
David Squire
Affiliations and Expertise
DARPA