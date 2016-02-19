Chemistry of Energetic Materials

The study of energetic materials is emerging from one primarily directed toward practical interests to an advanced area of fundamental research, where state-of-the-art methods and theory are used side by side with modern synthetic methods.

This timely book integrates the recent experimental, synthetic, and theoretical research of energetic materials. Editors George Olah and David Squire emphasize the importance of structure and mechanism in determining properties and performances. They also explore new spectrometric methods and synthetic approaches in this useful reference.