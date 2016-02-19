Chemistry of Cements for Nuclear Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444895752, 9780444596864

Chemistry of Cements for Nuclear Applications, Volume 27

1st Edition

Editors: P. Barret F.P. Glasser
eBook ISBN: 9780444596864
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 17th August 1992
Page Count: 322
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Abbreviated.Parts: I. Durability of Cement and Concrete in the Repository Environment. Progress in the immobilization of radioactive wastes in cement (F.P. Glasser). Cement hydrate phases: Solubility at 25°C (M. Atkins et al.). II. Interactions Between Cement, Waste Components and Ground Water. Radionuclide getters in cement (T.R. Holland, D.J. Lee). The encapsulation of magnox swarf in cement in the United Kingdom (G.A. Fairhall, J.D. Palmer). III. Properties and Performance of Cement Materials. The performance of cement based systems (C.R. Wilding). Fibre concrete overpacks/Physico chemical characteristics: Cement and fiber characterization (R. Pech). IV. Leach Behaviour and Mechanisms. Deeds and misdeeds of cement composites in waste management (E. Zamorani). Effect of adsorbents on the leachability of cement bonded electroplating wastes (F.D. Támas et al.). V. Diffusional Properties of Cement and Concrete, Including Porosity-Permeability Relationships. Pores and cracks in cemented waste and concrete (K. Brodersen, K. Nilsson). Radiometric emanation method for monitoring morphology and porosity changes during radwaste cementation (V. Balek, J. Dohnálek). VI. Thermodynamics of Cementitious Systems and Modelling of Cement Performance. Thermodynamic modelling of cement degradation: Impact of redox conditions on radionuclide release (U.R. Berner). Permeability and microstructure of concrete: A review of modelling (D.P. Ollivier, M. Massat). (A complete list of contents is available on request from the Publisher.)

Description

In recent times the nuclear industry has thrown up challenges which cannot be met by the application of conventional civil and materials engineering knowledge. The contributions in this volume investigate all aspects of cement performance. The scope of the papers demonstrate the current balance of activities which have as their objective the elucidation of kinetics and immobilization, determining material interactions and of assessing future performance. The papers reflect the varied goals of the sponsors who include national governments, the Commission of the European Communities and the nuclear industries, coming together to keep each other at the forefront of advanced technology.

Details

No. of pages:
322
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1992
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780444596864

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

P. Barret Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Université de Bourgogne, Dijon, France

F.P. Glasser Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Aberdeen, Scotland

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.