Chemistry of Cements for Nuclear Applications, Volume 27

Abbreviated.Parts: I. Durability of Cement and Concrete in the Repository Environment. Progress in the immobilization of radioactive wastes in cement (F.P. Glasser). Cement hydrate phases: Solubility at 25°C (M. Atkins et al.). II. Interactions Between Cement, Waste Components and Ground Water. Radionuclide getters in cement (T.R. Holland, D.J. Lee). The encapsulation of magnox swarf in cement in the United Kingdom (G.A. Fairhall, J.D. Palmer). III. Properties and Performance of Cement Materials. The performance of cement based systems (C.R. Wilding). Fibre concrete overpacks/Physico chemical characteristics: Cement and fiber characterization (R. Pech). IV. Leach Behaviour and Mechanisms. Deeds and misdeeds of cement composites in waste management (E. Zamorani). Effect of adsorbents on the leachability of cement bonded electroplating wastes (F.D. Támas et al.). V. Diffusional Properties of Cement and Concrete, Including Porosity-Permeability Relationships. Pores and cracks in cemented waste and concrete (K. Brodersen, K. Nilsson). Radiometric emanation method for monitoring morphology and porosity changes during radwaste cementation (V. Balek, J. Dohnálek). VI. Thermodynamics of Cementitious Systems and Modelling of Cement Performance. Thermodynamic modelling of cement degradation: Impact of redox conditions on radionuclide release (U.R. Berner). Permeability and microstructure of concrete: A review of modelling (D.P. Ollivier, M. Massat). (A complete list of contents is available on request from the Publisher.)