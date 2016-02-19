Chemistry of Cements for Nuclear Applications, Volume 27
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Abbreviated.Parts: I. Durability of Cement and Concrete in the Repository Environment. Progress in the immobilization of radioactive wastes in cement (F.P. Glasser). Cement hydrate phases: Solubility at 25°C (M. Atkins et al.). II. Interactions Between Cement, Waste Components and Ground Water. Radionuclide getters in cement (T.R. Holland, D.J. Lee). The encapsulation of magnox swarf in cement in the United Kingdom (G.A. Fairhall, J.D. Palmer). III. Properties and Performance of Cement Materials. The performance of cement based systems (C.R. Wilding). Fibre concrete overpacks/Physico chemical characteristics: Cement and fiber characterization (R. Pech). IV. Leach Behaviour and Mechanisms. Deeds and misdeeds of cement composites in waste management (E. Zamorani). Effect of adsorbents on the leachability of cement bonded electroplating wastes (F.D. Támas et al.). V. Diffusional Properties of Cement and Concrete, Including Porosity-Permeability Relationships. Pores and cracks in cemented waste and concrete (K. Brodersen, K. Nilsson). Radiometric emanation method for monitoring morphology and porosity changes during radwaste cementation (V. Balek, J. Dohnálek). VI. Thermodynamics of Cementitious Systems and Modelling of Cement Performance. Thermodynamic modelling of cement degradation: Impact of redox conditions on radionuclide release (U.R. Berner). Permeability and microstructure of concrete: A review of modelling (D.P. Ollivier, M. Massat). (A complete list of contents is available on request from the Publisher.)
Description
In recent times the nuclear industry has thrown up challenges which cannot be met by the application of conventional civil and materials engineering knowledge. The contributions in this volume investigate all aspects of cement performance. The scope of the papers demonstrate the current balance of activities which have as their objective the elucidation of kinetics and immobilization, determining material interactions and of assessing future performance. The papers reflect the varied goals of the sponsors who include national governments, the Commission of the European Communities and the nuclear industries, coming together to keep each other at the forefront of advanced technology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1992
- Published:
- 17th August 1992
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444596864
About the Editors
P. Barret Editor
Université de Bourgogne, Dijon, France
F.P. Glasser Editor
University of Aberdeen, Scotland