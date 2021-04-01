Chemistry of 2-Oxoaldehydes and 2-Oxoacids
1st Edition
Description
Chemistry of 2-Oxoaldehydes and 2-Oxoacids offers complete coverage on 2-oxoaldehydes and 2-oxoacid, which to date have not been covered in a comprehensive manner. Novel reactions related to 2-oxoaldehydes and 2-oxoacids on keto and aldehydic groups (both participating separately or in combination), decarboxylative reactions, spectral analysis and diverse applications are explored. The book is divided into two parts, with the first outlining methods for the preparation and physical properties of 2-Oxoaldehydes, along with the structure, spectral characteristics and reactivity of 2-Oxoaldehydes. The second part covers the preparation and physical properties of 2-Oxoacids and the synthesis of many related reactions.
This book is essential reading for researchers working on these types of reactions in organic chemistry, medicinal chemistry, natural product chemistry and pharmaceutical chemistry.
Key Features
- Covers various synthetic procedures for the synthesis of 2-Oxoaldehydes and 2-Oxoacids
- Provides information about different types of reactions, such as C-H activation reactions, coupling reactions, decarboxylative reactions, and nucleophilic reactions for the synthesis of different biologically active compounds
- Includes the use of 2-Oxoaldeehyde and 2-Oxoacid as the starting point for the synthesis of different synthons that can be used for various medicinally important compounds
Readership
Researchers working in organic synthesis. Researchers working in catalysis, synthesis of biological active compounds, natural product synthesis, carbohydrate chemistry
Table of Contents
Part A
1 Synthesis and physical properties of 2-Oxoaldehydes and 2-Oxoacids.
1.1 Introduction of 2-Oxoaldehydes.
1.2 Methods of Preparation of 2-Oxoaldehydes.
1.3 Physical properties and Thermal Stability of 2-Oxoaldehydes.
1.4 Reactivity of 2-Oxoaldehydes.
1.5 Introduction of 2-Oxoacids.
1.6 Methods for preparation of 2-Oxoacids.
1.7 Physical properties of 2-Oxoacids.
1.8 Importance of 2-Oxoacids in Biology
References.
2 Structure and spectral characteristics of 2-Oxoaldehydes and 2-Oxoacids
2.1 Reactivity comparison of 2-Oxoaldehydes with aldehydes
2.2 Nature of the chemical bonds in 2-Oxoaldehydes
2.3 Spectral characteristics
2.3.1 Infrared spectra
2.3.2 1H NMR spectra
2.3.3 13C NMR spectra
2.4 Reactivity comparison of 2-Oxoacids with acids.
2.5 Nature of the chemical bonds in 2-Oxoacids
2.6 Spectral characteristics
2.6.1 Infrared spectra
2.6.2 1H NMR spectra
2.6.3 13C NMR spectra
References.
3 Applications of 2-Oxoaldehydes
3.1 Reactions from Aldehyde group
3.1.1 Synthesis of Aroylaziridines
3.1.2 Synthesis of oxirane
3.1.3 Synthesis of Ketoamide
3.1.4 Synthesis of 2-Oxoacetamidine
3.1.5 Synthesis of 1,2-disubstituted benzimidazoles
3.1.6 Synthesis of imidazoles
3.1.7 Synthesis of Lactones
3.1.8 Synthesis of 3,1-Benzoxathiin-4-one
3.1.9 Synthesis of Dihydrothiopyrans
3.1.10 Synthesis of Benzoyltetrazole
3.1.11 Synthesis of Tetrahydrofurans
3.1.12 Synthesis of Tetrahydropyridines
3.1.13 Others
3.2 Reactions from Keto group
3.2.1 Synthesis of α-Hydroxy Aldehydes.
3.2.2 Synthesis of Cyclic Ketals
3.3 Reactions from both Keto and Aldehyde group
3.3.1 Synthesis of 6-Aminophenanthridines
3.3.2 Synthesis of Triazinopurinedione
3.3.3 Synthesis of Imidazotriazines
3.3.4 Synthesis of Pyrrolidines
3.3.5 Synthesis of pyrroles
3.3.6 Synthesis of 4-Hydroxy-5-phenylpyrazoles
3.3.7 Synthesis of Pyrazole and Pyridazinone
3.3.8 Synthesis of Hydantoins and Thiohydantoins
3.3.9 Synthesis of Imidazoles
3.3.10 Synthesis of Imidazol-2-ones and Imidazolin-4-one
3.3.11 Synthesis of Imidazothiazoles and Imidazopyridines
3.3.12 Synthesis of Imidazopyridazines and Imidazopyrazinones
3.3.13 Synthesis of 1,2,3-Triazoles and Tetrazoles
3.3.14 Synthesis of furan
3.3. 15 Synthesis of Tetrahydro- and Dihydrofurans
3.3.16 Synthesis of formoins
3.3.17 Synthesis of Benzofurans
3.3.18 Synthesis of Furofuran
3.3.19 Synthesis of Bis-dioxolane
3.3.20 Synthesis of Isoxazoles
3.3.21 Synthesis of Oxazolones
3.3.22 Synthesis of Oxazole
3.3.23 Synthesis of Thiazolidines and Thiazolines
3.3.24 Synthesis of Dioxophospholanes
3.3.25 Synthesis of Tetrahydroquinolines and Quinolines
3.3.26 Synthesis of Pyridazines
3.3.27 Others
References.
Part B
4. Applications of 2-Oxoacids.
4.1 Decarboxylative Reactions.
4.1.1 Acylated Product synthesis
4.1.2 Ketone Synthesis
4.1.3 Thioester Synthesis
4.1.4 α,β -Unsaturated Carbonyls Synthesis
4.1.5 Ynones synthesis
4.1.6 Amide synthesis
4.1.7 Ester Synthesis
4.1.8 N-aroylsulfoximine Synthesis
4.2 Keto amide and Keto ester Synthesis
4.3 Heterocyclic Compounds Synthesis
4.4 Multicomponent Reactions
4.5 Ynediones Synthesis.
4.6 Aldehyde and Acid Synthesis.
4.7 Reactions at Keto group
4.8 Diketone Synthesis.
4.9 Miscellaneous reactions
References.
5 Summary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 420
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st April 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128242858
About the Authors
Atul Kumar
Dr. Atul Kumar completed his BSc at G.G.M.Science College, Jammu in 2011 and M.Sc from University of Jammu, Jammu in 2013. He obtained his Ph.D. from Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR), Delhi under the supervision of Dr. Qazi Naveed Ahmed, Principal Scientist, CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, Jammu. He did his Ph.D. in Nov. 2019, entitled “α-Carbonyl Assisted Unconventional Applications of 2-Oxoaldehydes & 2-Oxoesters and Medicinal Chemistry around Ciprofloxacin” and published four papers in the international journals of his thesis work.
Affiliations and Expertise
G.G.M.Science College, Jammu in 2011 and M.Sc from University of Jammu, Jammu in 2013
Javeed Rasool
Mr. Javaid Rasool received his B. Sc (Honour’s) from Poona College of Arts Science and Commerce, Pune, followed by M.Sc with Specialization in Organic Chemistry in 2009 from University of Pune, Pune. He Completed His B.Ed in 2015, After being involved in teaching for two years. He joined CSIR-IIIM as a project assistant in 2016. At present, He is a Ph.D student in Dr Qazi Naveed Ahmed’s research group at CSIR- Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, Jammu. His research interests are focused on the development of novel methods in sugar and related chemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ph.D student, CSIR- Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, Jammu
Qazi Ahmed
Qazi Naveed Ahmed obtained his Ph.D. from Kashmir University under the combined supervision of Dr. H. M. Sampath Kumar and Prof. M. A. Qureshi at the CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine. His doctoral research was focused on the “Synthesis of Some Biologically Active compounds and Development of New Synthetic Methodologies”. He completed his Post-Doctorial fellowship from University of Paris Sud-XI (France) under CNRS program (Aug 2008-2009) in the group of Prof. David Bonnaffe (Head, Glycochemistry Division). In 2012, he obtained a scientific position in IIIM Jammu as a Principal Scientist. His current research interests are medicinal chemistry for the development of novel anti-bacterial/anticancer agents, and development of new synthetic methodologies.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ph.D. from Kashmir University
