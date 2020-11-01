COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option.
Chemistry, Manufacture and Applications of Natural Rubber - 2nd Edition

Chemistry, Manufacture and Applications of Natural Rubber

2nd Edition

Editors: Shinzo Kohjiya Yuko Ikeda
Paperback ISBN: 9780128188439
eBook ISBN: 9780128188446
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 600
Table of Contents

1. Introduction (Medium revision)

Part I: Manufacturing, Processing and Properties of Natural Rubber
2. Biosynthesis of NR
3. Vulcanization mechanism of NR
4. Strain-induced crystallization of NR
5. Self-Reinforcement of NR Vulcanizates
6. Properties of NRs from guayule and rubber dandelion
7. Rheological behaviour of NR
8. Structure of NR as revealed by X-ray and neutron scattering
9. Computor simulation approach to NR properties
10. Mechanochemistry of NR during processing
11. Deterioration of NR and stabilizing agents

Part II: Applications of Natural Rubber
12. Utilization of carbon allotropes for the higher performance of NR
13. Soft biocomposites from NR
14. Elastocaloric effects of NR in view of applications
15. Cross-linked NR as a shape memory polymer
16. NR for tyres in the 21st century
17. Fundamentals and recent applications of NR latex
18. Use of NR latex in biomedical and clinical treatments

Part III: Research Retrospectives and Future Developments
19. A short history of Natural Rubber research
20. Establishing of RRI and a century of NR research activity in Sri Lanka
21. Current NR research activities at RRII (India)
22. Developmental research on NR at CIRAD (France)
23. Introduction of hevea rubber and present status of rubber industries in Thailand
24. On hevea genome analysis
25. Sustainable development of NR in the 21st century

Description

Chemistry, Manufacture and Applications of Natural Rubber, Second Edition, presents the very latest advances in the processing, properties and advanced applications of natural rubber (NR), drawing on state-of-the-art research in the field.

This second edition has been thoroughly revised and updated to include the latest developments in the field. The first part of the book brings together chapters on the manufacturing, processing and properties of natural rubber, describing biosynthesis, vulcanization for improved performance, strain-induced crystallization, self-reinforcement, rheology and mechanochemistry for processing, computer simulation of properties, scattering techniques and stabilizing agents. The second section focuses on applications of natural rubber, including carbon allotropes, eco-friendly soft bio-composites using NR matrices and marine products, the use of NR for high functionality such as shape memory, NR for the tire industry, and natural rubber latex with advanced applications. The final part of the book studies the work of major rubber institutes across the world, highlighting the latest research and looking towards the future, including future applications and sustainable development.

This is an essential resource for academic researchers, scientists and (post)graduate students in rubber science, polymer science, materials science and engineering, and chemistry. In industry, this book enables professionals, R&D, and producers across the natural rubber, tire, rubber and elastomer industries, as well as across industries looking to use natural rubber products, to understand and utilize natural rubber for cutting-edge applications.

Key Features

  • Explains the latest manufacture and processing techniques for natural rubber (NR) with enhanced properties
  • Explores novel applications of natural rubber across a range of industries, including current and potential uses
  • Discusses resources and utilisation, and considers sustainable future development of natural rubber

Readership

Academia: Researchers, scientists and (post)graduate students in rubber science, polymer science, sustainable materials, materials science and engineering, and chemistry.Industry: Professionals, R&D, and producers across the natural rubber, tire, rubber and elastomer industries, as well as those looking to develop NR products across other industries (automotive, biomedical, etc.)

Details


600
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2021
Published:
1st November 2020
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9780128188439
eBook ISBN:
9780128188446

About the Editors

Shinzo Kohjiya

Shinzo Kohjiya is a Professor Emeritus, Kyoto University, Japan.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Kyoto University, Japan

Yuko Ikeda

Yuko Ikeda is an Associate Professor at the Department of Chemistry and Materials Technology, Kyoto Institute of Technology, Japan.

Affiliations and Expertise

Kyoto Institute of Technology, Japan

