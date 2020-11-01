Chemistry, Manufacture and Applications of Natural Rubber, Second Edition, presents the very latest advances in the processing, properties and advanced applications of natural rubber (NR), drawing on state-of-the-art research in the field.

This second edition has been thoroughly revised and updated to include the latest developments in the field. The first part of the book brings together chapters on the manufacturing, processing and properties of natural rubber, describing biosynthesis, vulcanization for improved performance, strain-induced crystallization, self-reinforcement, rheology and mechanochemistry for processing, computer simulation of properties, scattering techniques and stabilizing agents. The second section focuses on applications of natural rubber, including carbon allotropes, eco-friendly soft bio-composites using NR matrices and marine products, the use of NR for high functionality such as shape memory, NR for the tire industry, and natural rubber latex with advanced applications. The final part of the book studies the work of major rubber institutes across the world, highlighting the latest research and looking towards the future, including future applications and sustainable development.

This is an essential resource for academic researchers, scientists and (post)graduate students in rubber science, polymer science, materials science and engineering, and chemistry. In industry, this book enables professionals, R&D, and producers across the natural rubber, tire, rubber and elastomer industries, as well as across industries looking to use natural rubber products, to understand and utilize natural rubber for cutting-edge applications.