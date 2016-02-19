Chemistry in the Utilization of Wood deals with the chemistry of wood and its technical and practical applications. It shows how the chemical nature of wood influences its properties and utilization, both as a constructional material and as the raw material for the manufacture of secondary products such as pulp and paper, cellulose derivatives, and board materials. Comprised of 12 chapters, this volume begins with an introduction to the chemical nature of wood, including a brief treatment of its anatomical structure. The discussion then turns to the chemistry of wood cell wall components such as cellulose, hemicellulose, and lignin; the principles of the methods employed in wood analysis, with emphasis on the determination of moisture content and extractives, cellulose, pentosan, and other polysaccharides; the influence of extractives on the properties and utilization of wood; and the use of timber in conjunction with chemicals. Other chapters deal with the conversion of wood into chemical products; corrosion of metals in association with wood; and the relationship between wood and water. The chemical aspects of wood attack by fungi and insects are also considered, along with destructive distillation of wood. This book is primarily intended for technical men in the wood-using industries who have an interest in wood and some knowledge of chemistry, and for students entering any field of wood technology.