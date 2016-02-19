Chemistry in the Utilization of Wood
1st Edition
Pergamon Series of Monographs on Furniture and Timber
Description
Chemistry in the Utilization of Wood deals with the chemistry of wood and its technical and practical applications. It shows how the chemical nature of wood influences its properties and utilization, both as a constructional material and as the raw material for the manufacture of secondary products such as pulp and paper, cellulose derivatives, and board materials. Comprised of 12 chapters, this volume begins with an introduction to the chemical nature of wood, including a brief treatment of its anatomical structure. The discussion then turns to the chemistry of wood cell wall components such as cellulose, hemicellulose, and lignin; the principles of the methods employed in wood analysis, with emphasis on the determination of moisture content and extractives, cellulose, pentosan, and other polysaccharides; the influence of extractives on the properties and utilization of wood; and the use of timber in conjunction with chemicals. Other chapters deal with the conversion of wood into chemical products; corrosion of metals in association with wood; and the relationship between wood and water. The chemical aspects of wood attack by fungi and insects are also considered, along with destructive distillation of wood. This book is primarily intended for technical men in the wood-using industries who have an interest in wood and some knowledge of chemistry, and for students entering any field of wood technology.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
1. Chemical Composition of Wood
2. Chemistry of Wood Components
3. Wood Analysis
4. Influence of Extractives on the Properties and Utilization of Wood
5. Use of Timber in Conjunction with Chemicals
6. Conversion of Wood into Chemical Products
7. Corrosion of Metals in Association with Wood
8. Wood-Water Relationships
9. Chemical Aspects of Attack by Fungi and Insects
10. Pulp and Paper Manufacture
11. Board Materials
12. Destructive Distillation of Wood
Botanical Names of Timbers
Index
Plate Section Between Page 56 and Page 57
Details
- No. of pages:
- 202
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483154985