Chemistry for the Future
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 29th IUPAC Congress, Cologne, Federal Republic of Germany, 5-10 June 1983
Description
Chemistry for the Future covers the proceedings of the 29th IUPAC Congress on the Chemistry for the Future, held in Cologne, Federal Republic of Germany on June 5-10, 1983. The contributors consider the advances in inorganic, organic, physical, and theoretical chemistry. This book is organized into seven parts encompassing 59 chapters that also look into the progress in the production of chemical basic materials and education in chemistry. The opening parts survey the advances in complexation chemistry, photoelectrochemical energy conversion, biotechnology, and some aspects of inorganic chemistry. The succeeding part deals with the reactions, synthesis, and structure and properties determination of various organic compounds. Other parts evaluate the application of molecular quantum mechanics, laser studies, electrochemical energy conversion, microemulsion, adsorption, and progress in the production of chemical basic materials. The remaining parts explore the teaching of molecular geometry by the VSEPR method, the role of experiments in teaching chemistry, chemistry as a basis for the life sciences. These parts also examine the flow of information chemistry through databases, IUPAC, and chemical information services. This book will prove useful to organic, inorganic, physical, and theoretical chemists
Table of Contents
Scientific Committee
Preface
Plenary Lectures
Host-Guest Complexation Chemistry
Photoelectrochemical Energy Conversion
Treatment of Nuclear Wastes
Everyone Needs to Know Chemistry: A Teaching Challenge
Biotechnology: Past, Present and Future
C1 Chemistry: Present Status and Aspects for the Future
Removal of Chemical Waste
Anaerobic Treatment of Industrial Wastewater
New Advances in Inorganic Chemistry
Aspecte der Σrganophosphor-Chemie
Metal Atom Photochemistry; Alkane Activation Using Excited State Metal Atomic Reagents
Polylithium Organic Chemistry: A Research Area of Emerging Significance
Assembly of Biologically Relevant Iron-Sulfur Clusters
Zintl Polyanions. Homo- and Heteroatomic Examples
The Design and Synthesis of Novel Polyhedral Metalloboranes
Catalysis with Metallacarboranes
Multidecker Sandwich Metal Complexes
Synthetic and Structural Studies on Transition Element Cluster Compounds with Bridging Carbene or Carbyne Groups
Fast Ionic Conductivity and Solid State Chemistry
High Pressures in Preparative Solid State Chemistry
In Vitro Photosynthesis with Organized Molecular Assemblies and Colloidal Semiconductors
New Advances in Organic Chemistry
Transition Metal-Mediated [2+2+2JCycloadditions: Better Than the Diels-Alder Reaction?
Preparation of Carbon Framework of Macrolides by Stereospecific and Regioselective Transformation of Carbohydrates
Regioselectivity in Reactions of Ambident Anions and Cations
Conformational Control in Natural Products Synthesis
Synthetic Applications of Amino Acids
Electron Transfer Reactions and Their Role in Organic Chemistry
Generation and Reactivity of Carbocations
Polypeptide Neurotoxins
New Advances in Physical and Theoretical Chemistry
Synergetics - Theory of Nonequilibrium Phase Transitions and Formation of Spatio-Temporal Patterns
Applications of Molecular Quantum Mechanics to Problems in Chemistry
Laser-Induced Multiple Photon Processes in Atoms and Molecules and Their Applications in Chemistry
Laser Studies on Reaction Dynamics
Electrochemical Energy Conversion
Ion Flow Through Individual Membrane Pores and Its Control by Membrane Voltage and by Chemical Reactions
Micelles and Microemulsions. Self-Diffusion Studies of Ionic Surfactant Self-Association, of the Clouding Phenomenon of Nonionic Surfactants and of the Structure of Microemulsions
Photoelectron Spectroscopy of Adsorption Layers
Progress in the Production of Chemical Basic Materials
Recent Developments in the Field of Alkali Chloride Electrolysis
Biological and Chemical Processing of Low Grade Ores
Present Status of Coal Gasification
Hydrocarbons via Fischer-Tropsch Synthesis
Stand der Kohlehydrierung
Shape-Selective Catalysis in Aromatics Processing
High Level Synthesis of Proteins in Heterologous Cells Using Genetic Engineering Approaches
Production of Optically Active Compounds Using Immobilized Biocatalysts
Chemicals and Fuels from Lignocellulosic Biomass Bioconversions: Overview; Technoeconomic Evaluation of Process Options
Education in Chemistry
Closed Circuits - Chemistry Harmless for the Enviroment
Chemistry on Television: What Should We Say to Whom and How?
The Teaching of Molecular Geometry by the VSEPR Method
The Role of Experiments in Teaching Chemistry
Teaching Chemistry Today: What do we Aim for?
Chemistry as a Basis for the Life Sciences - Where Did We Go Wrong and How Can We do it Right
Vocational Training: How to Meet the Needs
Ausbildung von Technikern in den Olfeldern der Sahara
Training for Chemistry Vocations in Norway
Chemical Information Flow: At Present and In the Future
Role of IUPAC in Providing and Making Available Numeric Data in Traditional and Machine Readable Form
Databases - From References to Facts
User Requirements for Chemical Information: University View
User Requirements for Chemical Information: Industry View
Future of Chemical Information Services
Details
- No. of pages:
- 468
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1984
- Published:
- 1st January 1984
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483279107