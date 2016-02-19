Chemistry for the Future covers the proceedings of the 29th IUPAC Congress on the Chemistry for the Future, held in Cologne, Federal Republic of Germany on June 5-10, 1983. The contributors consider the advances in inorganic, organic, physical, and theoretical chemistry. This book is organized into seven parts encompassing 59 chapters that also look into the progress in the production of chemical basic materials and education in chemistry. The opening parts survey the advances in complexation chemistry, photoelectrochemical energy conversion, biotechnology, and some aspects of inorganic chemistry. The succeeding part deals with the reactions, synthesis, and structure and properties determination of various organic compounds. Other parts evaluate the application of molecular quantum mechanics, laser studies, electrochemical energy conversion, microemulsion, adsorption, and progress in the production of chemical basic materials. The remaining parts explore the teaching of molecular geometry by the VSEPR method, the role of experiments in teaching chemistry, chemistry as a basis for the life sciences. These parts also examine the flow of information chemistry through databases, IUPAC, and chemical information services. This book will prove useful to organic, inorganic, physical, and theoretical chemists

Table of Contents



Scientific Committee

Preface

Plenary Lectures

Host-Guest Complexation Chemistry

Photoelectrochemical Energy Conversion

Treatment of Nuclear Wastes

Everyone Needs to Know Chemistry: A Teaching Challenge

Biotechnology: Past, Present and Future

C1 Chemistry: Present Status and Aspects for the Future

Removal of Chemical Waste

Anaerobic Treatment of Industrial Wastewater

New Advances in Inorganic Chemistry

Aspecte der Σrganophosphor-Chemie

Metal Atom Photochemistry; Alkane Activation Using Excited State Metal Atomic Reagents

Polylithium Organic Chemistry: A Research Area of Emerging Significance

Assembly of Biologically Relevant Iron-Sulfur Clusters

Zintl Polyanions. Homo- and Heteroatomic Examples

The Design and Synthesis of Novel Polyhedral Metalloboranes

Catalysis with Metallacarboranes

Multidecker Sandwich Metal Complexes

Synthetic and Structural Studies on Transition Element Cluster Compounds with Bridging Carbene or Carbyne Groups

Fast Ionic Conductivity and Solid State Chemistry

High Pressures in Preparative Solid State Chemistry

In Vitro Photosynthesis with Organized Molecular Assemblies and Colloidal Semiconductors

New Advances in Organic Chemistry

Transition Metal-Mediated [2+2+2JCycloadditions: Better Than the Diels-Alder Reaction?

Preparation of Carbon Framework of Macrolides by Stereospecific and Regioselective Transformation of Carbohydrates

Regioselectivity in Reactions of Ambident Anions and Cations

Conformational Control in Natural Products Synthesis

Synthetic Applications of Amino Acids

Electron Transfer Reactions and Their Role in Organic Chemistry

Generation and Reactivity of Carbocations

Polypeptide Neurotoxins

New Advances in Physical and Theoretical Chemistry

Synergetics - Theory of Nonequilibrium Phase Transitions and Formation of Spatio-Temporal Patterns

Applications of Molecular Quantum Mechanics to Problems in Chemistry

Laser-Induced Multiple Photon Processes in Atoms and Molecules and Their Applications in Chemistry

Laser Studies on Reaction Dynamics

Electrochemical Energy Conversion

Ion Flow Through Individual Membrane Pores and Its Control by Membrane Voltage and by Chemical Reactions

Micelles and Microemulsions. Self-Diffusion Studies of Ionic Surfactant Self-Association, of the Clouding Phenomenon of Nonionic Surfactants and of the Structure of Microemulsions

Photoelectron Spectroscopy of Adsorption Layers

Progress in the Production of Chemical Basic Materials

Recent Developments in the Field of Alkali Chloride Electrolysis

Biological and Chemical Processing of Low Grade Ores

Present Status of Coal Gasification

Hydrocarbons via Fischer-Tropsch Synthesis

Stand der Kohlehydrierung

Shape-Selective Catalysis in Aromatics Processing

High Level Synthesis of Proteins in Heterologous Cells Using Genetic Engineering Approaches

Production of Optically Active Compounds Using Immobilized Biocatalysts

Chemicals and Fuels from Lignocellulosic Biomass Bioconversions: Overview; Technoeconomic Evaluation of Process Options

Education in Chemistry

Closed Circuits - Chemistry Harmless for the Enviroment

Chemistry on Television: What Should We Say to Whom and How?

The Teaching of Molecular Geometry by the VSEPR Method

The Role of Experiments in Teaching Chemistry

Teaching Chemistry Today: What do we Aim for?

Chemistry as a Basis for the Life Sciences - Where Did We Go Wrong and How Can We do it Right

Vocational Training: How to Meet the Needs

Ausbildung von Technikern in den Olfeldern der Sahara

Training for Chemistry Vocations in Norway

Chemical Information Flow: At Present and In the Future

Role of IUPAC in Providing and Making Available Numeric Data in Traditional and Machine Readable Form

Databases - From References to Facts

User Requirements for Chemical Information: University View

User Requirements for Chemical Information: Industry View

Future of Chemical Information Services