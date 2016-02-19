Chemistry for Technologists - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080163864, 9781483181516

Chemistry for Technologists

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Electrical Engineering Division

Authors: G. R. Palin
Editors: N. Hiller
eBook ISBN: 9781483181516
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 356
Description

Chemistry for Technologists provides a basic text on chemical principles written specifically for the technologists. The topics covered are those of basic chemistry. Definitions of such terms as chemical reactions, stoichiometry, and atomic structures are made simple so as not to require prior technical background of the subject. The book introduces the student to topics such as structural chemistry, physical chemistry, organic chemistry, and inorganic chemistry. A chapter on analytical chemistry is also provided. The chapter focuses on method of analysis such as routine methods, electrometric methods, and chromatographic methods. Chromatography is a type of separation method, which is discussed in detail. Different types of chromatography are also enumerated. The waves mechanics and hydrogen atom are fully covered. The electronic nature of bonding and bonding between two hydrogen atoms are discussed in detail. The ionic crystals, molecular crystals, and covalent crystals are presented completely. The text will be a useful tool for technology students and practising technologists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Section I. Introduction

Chapter 1 Nomenclature and Stoichiometry

Section II. Structural Chemistry

Chapter 2 Atomic Structure

Chapter 3 Chemical Bonding

Chapter 4 Forces in Solids

Section III. Physical Chemistry

Chapter 5 Thermochemistry

Chapter 6 Entropy and Free Energy

Chapter 7 Chemical Kinetics and Equilibria

Chapter 8 Electrochemistry

Chapter 9 Phase Diagrams

Section IV. Inorganic Chemistry

Chapter 10 Classification, Occurrence and Extraction of the Elements

Chapter 11 Non-Metals

Chapter 12 Metals

Section V. Organic Chemistry

Chapter 13 Isomerism and Formula

Chapter 14 Hydrocarbons

Chapter 15 Compounds Containing Several Elements

Chapter 16 Polymers

Section VI. Analytical Chemistry

Chapter 17 Analytical Methods

Appendices

Appendix A Electronic Configurations of the Elements

Appendix B Periodic Table

Appendix C Enthalpy Differences and Equilibrium Constants

Bibliography

Index

About the Author

G. R. Palin

About the Editor

N. Hiller

