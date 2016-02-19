Chemistry for Technologists
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Electrical Engineering Division
Description
Chemistry for Technologists provides a basic text on chemical principles written specifically for the technologists. The topics covered are those of basic chemistry. Definitions of such terms as chemical reactions, stoichiometry, and atomic structures are made simple so as not to require prior technical background of the subject. The book introduces the student to topics such as structural chemistry, physical chemistry, organic chemistry, and inorganic chemistry. A chapter on analytical chemistry is also provided. The chapter focuses on method of analysis such as routine methods, electrometric methods, and chromatographic methods. Chromatography is a type of separation method, which is discussed in detail. Different types of chromatography are also enumerated. The waves mechanics and hydrogen atom are fully covered. The electronic nature of bonding and bonding between two hydrogen atoms are discussed in detail. The ionic crystals, molecular crystals, and covalent crystals are presented completely. The text will be a useful tool for technology students and practising technologists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Section I. Introduction
Chapter 1 Nomenclature and Stoichiometry
Section II. Structural Chemistry
Chapter 2 Atomic Structure
Chapter 3 Chemical Bonding
Chapter 4 Forces in Solids
Section III. Physical Chemistry
Chapter 5 Thermochemistry
Chapter 6 Entropy and Free Energy
Chapter 7 Chemical Kinetics and Equilibria
Chapter 8 Electrochemistry
Chapter 9 Phase Diagrams
Section IV. Inorganic Chemistry
Chapter 10 Classification, Occurrence and Extraction of the Elements
Chapter 11 Non-Metals
Chapter 12 Metals
Section V. Organic Chemistry
Chapter 13 Isomerism and Formula
Chapter 14 Hydrocarbons
Chapter 15 Compounds Containing Several Elements
Chapter 16 Polymers
Section VI. Analytical Chemistry
Chapter 17 Analytical Methods
Appendices
Appendix A Electronic Configurations of the Elements
Appendix B Periodic Table
Appendix C Enthalpy Differences and Equilibrium Constants
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 356
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483181516