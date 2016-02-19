Chemistry for Technologists provides a basic text on chemical principles written specifically for the technologists. The topics covered are those of basic chemistry. Definitions of such terms as chemical reactions, stoichiometry, and atomic structures are made simple so as not to require prior technical background of the subject. The book introduces the student to topics such as structural chemistry, physical chemistry, organic chemistry, and inorganic chemistry. A chapter on analytical chemistry is also provided. The chapter focuses on method of analysis such as routine methods, electrometric methods, and chromatographic methods. Chromatography is a type of separation method, which is discussed in detail. Different types of chromatography are also enumerated. The waves mechanics and hydrogen atom are fully covered. The electronic nature of bonding and bonding between two hydrogen atoms are discussed in detail. The ionic crystals, molecular crystals, and covalent crystals are presented completely. The text will be a useful tool for technology students and practising technologists.