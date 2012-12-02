Chemistry at Interfaces - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124647855, 9780080924427

Chemistry at Interfaces

1st Edition

Authors: Finlay MacRitchie
eBook ISBN: 9780080924427
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124647855
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 283
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
18100.00
15385.00
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
241.82
205.55
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
18100.00
15385.00
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
210.00
178.50
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Chemistry at Interfaces provides an introduction to the fundamental concepts in interfacial chemistry. It aims to provide students and research workers who have not had training in a school of surface chemistry with the means to set up and use interfacial techniques and to interpret measurements. For this reason, more emphasis is given to experimental details and to the associated pitfalls than most other books in the field.
The book begins by considering some of the basic laws governing behavior in chemical systems and how these apply to some examples of interfacial processes. This is followed by a discussion of two specific properties oSf interfaces: the tendency to concentrate reactants and the ability to orientate molecules, thus increasing their reactivity. Separate chapters cover standards of cleanliness in interfacial work and methods to achieve them; techniques for the study of interfacial films; the kinetics of physical processes that can occur at an interface; and chemical and biological processes and reactions. The final chapter provides an overview of the wide-ranging applications of interfacial chemistry to practical problems.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Introduction

2. Theoretical Concepts I

I. What Makes a Reaction Go?

II. Quantitative Measurements of Free Energy

III. Application of Thermodynamic Principles to Interfacial Phenomena

IV. The Hydrophobic Effect

Demonstrations

Problems

References

3. Theoretical Concepts II

I. The Distribution of Molecules

II. Quantum Energy Levels and Partition Functions

III. Principle of Independent Surface Action

IV. Important Intensive Properties for Interfaces

V. Distribution of Molecules between Bulk and Interface

VI. Effects of an Interface on the Orientation of Molecules

VII. Reaction Rates at Interfaces

Demonstrations

Problems

References

4. The Film Balance and the Measurement of Interfacial Pressure

I. The Problem of Purity in Interfacial Work

II. The Film Balance

III. Modifications to Basic Film Balance

IV. Spreading of Monolayers

Demonstrations

Problem

References

5. Additional Techniques I

I. Interfacial Potential

II. Interfacial Rheology

III. Transfer of Films to Solid Supports

IV. Radioactive Tracers

Demonstrations

Problems

References

6. Additional Techniques II

I. Optical Techniques

II. Solid/Fluid Interfaces

III. Forces between Surfaces

Demonstrations

Problem

References

7. Monolayers

I. Monolayer States

II. The Clausius-Clapeyron Equation

III. Equilibrium Spreading Pressure

IV. Effects of Systematic Change of Molecular Structure on Monolayer Properties

V. Monolayers at the Oil/Water Interface

VI. Monolayers of More Complex Molecules

Demonstration

Problems

References

8. Physical Processes at Interfaces

I. Adsorption

II. Desorption

III. Spreading or Two-Dimensional Dissolution

IV. Precipitation of Monolayers

V. Molecular Configurational Changes

VI. Surface Flow

VII. Transport across Interfaces

VIII. Unidimensional Interfaces

IX. General Summary

Demonstrations

Problems

References

9. Chemical Reactions

I. Kinetics of Reactions Studied by the Film Balance

II. Specific Reactions Studied in Monolayers

III. Polymerization Reactions

IV. General Features of Interfacial Reactions

V. Design of Functionalized Monolayer Systems

VI. Unidimensional and Zero-Dimensional Reactions

Demonstrations

Problem

References

10. Biological Processes and Reactions

I. Membrane-Mimetic Chemistry

II. Enzyme Reactions at Interfaces

III. Direct Studies on Model Membrane Systems

IV. The Pulmonary Surfactant

V. Thrombogenicity

Demonstrations

Problem

References

11. Applications and Future Directions

I. Biology and Medicine

II. Industrial Applications

III. New Technologies

References

Appendix

Answers to Problems

Index


Details

No. of pages:
283
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080924427
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124647855

About the Author

Finlay MacRitchie

Affiliations and Expertise

CSIRO Division of Plant Industry, Wheat Research Unit

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.