Chemistry and Pharmacology, Volume 42
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributions. Preface. Eburamine-Vincamine Alkaloids. Antifungal Alkaloids. Chemistry of the Diterpenoid Alkaloids. Sulfur-Containing Alkaloids. Cumulative Index of Titles. Index.
Description
This volume deals for the most part, with current status of four groups of alkaloids of substantial biological releavance. Chapter 1 by Lounasmaa and Tolvanen, focuses on the "Eburanmine-Vincamine Alkaloids," and discusses the new alkaloids, and the extensive synthetic and pharmacologic work that has been conducted since the last review in 1981. Clark and Hufford present a review which focuses on the "Antifungal Alkaloids," especially those compounds that might be important as lead structures for the development of agents usefulin treating the opportunistic infections associated with AIDS. Wang and Liang bring up-to-date the area of the diterpenoid alkaloids from a chemical perspective. Over the years this large group of alkaloids has produced a fascinating array of molecular gyrations. Finally, Wrobel and Wojtasiewicz revisit the topic of "Sulfur-Containing Alkaloids" (which was last covered in Volume 26) from a chemical and biological perspective.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 314
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 19th August 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080865669
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124695429
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Geoffrey A. Cordell Serial Editor
Professor Emeritus Geoffrey A. Cordell obtained his Ph.D. in synthetic natural product chemistry at the University of Manchester in 1970. After two years as a NATO postdoctoral fellow at the Department of Chemistry, M.I.T., he joined the College of Pharmacy, University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC). A Professor since 1980, he served as a Department Head for 12 years and as Interim Dean of the College of Pharmacy for almost three years, as well as holding several other senior academic and research administrative positions at the Department, College, and Campus levels. He was the Co-founder of the US - Thai Consortium for Pharmacy Education, which developed and trained faculty for six new schools of pharmacy in Thailand. He retired from the University of Illinois in 2007. Since 1983, he has served as President of Natural Products Inc., a consulting company.
He is the author of about 600 research publications, book chapters, comprehensive reviews and professional publications; is the author of two books, with three more in progress; the editor of 37 books, including 29 volumes in the series “The Alkaloids: Chemistry and Biology”; is Associate Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese Journal of Natural Medicines; and a member of the Editorial Advisory Board of 26 international scientific journals. He is a former President of the American Society of Pharmacognosy, and is also an Honorary Member.
In 1981, he was an Alexander von Humboldt Fellow at the University of Munich with Professor Hildebert Wagner. He is an elected Fellow of the Royal Chemical Society, the Linnean Society of London, the American Society of Pharmacognosy, and the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists. In addition to assisting international organizations and corporations in several countries around the world to develop their research and academic programs, he is an Honorary Professor at Sichuan University, Chengdu, China; and at Amity University, Noida, India. He is also a Visiting Professor at universities in Peru, Malaysia, and Brasil, and an International Collaborative Partner of the UTAR Global Research Network in Malaysia in the areas of biodiversity and cancer. In addition, he is a member of the International Advisory Board of several natural product research institutes. His interests include the chemistry and biosynthesis of alkaloids, the sustainability and quality control of medicinal agents, the remote detection of biologically active natural products, and the use of vegetables as chemical reagents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Natural Products Inc., Evanston, IL, USA