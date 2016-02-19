Chemistry and Methods of Enzymes
3rd Edition
Description
Chemistry and Methods of Enzymes, Third Edition focuses on the processes, methodologies, and reactions in enzyme chemistry, as well as kinetics, nucleases, esterases, and carbohydrates.
The publication first underscores the general properties of enzymes, including chemical nature, occurrence, numerical characterization of enzyme concentration, kinetics of enzyme reactions, preparation of commercial enzymes, purification and preservation of enzymes, relations of vitamins to enzymes, and zymogens and kinases. The text then takes a look at esterases and carbohydrates. Topics include pectin depolymerase, heparinase, xylanase, chitinase, dextranase, trehalase, nucleotide phosphatases, glucosulfatase, and gastric lipase.
The manuscript examines nucleases, nuclein deaminases, amidases, proteolytic enzymes, and hydrases. Discussions focus on enolase, aconitase, peptidases as metalloproteins, glutaminases, aspartase, urease, adenosine deaminase, and nucleoside phosphorylase. The book also elaborates on iron and copper enzymes, dehydrogenases containing coenzymes I and II, and yellow enzymes.
The text is a dependable source of data for chemists and researchers wanting to dig deeper into the chemistry and methods of enzymes.
Table of Contents
Earlier History
History Since 1931
Literature of Enzymes
Part One
Chapter I. General Properties of Enzymes
The Role Played by Enzymes
Catalysis
Chemical Nature of Enzymes
Terminology and Classification of Enzymes
Occurrence of Enzymes
Synthesis of Enzymes by Living Cells
Intracellular and Extracellular Enzymes
Colloidal Nature and Molecular Weight
Solubility
Enzymes as Electrolytes
Isoelectric Points of Enzymes
Essential Radicals
Tests for Enzymes
Kinetics of Enzyme Reactions
Mechanism of Enzyme Action
Numerical Characterization of Enzyme Concentration
Estimation of Enzyme Activity
Estimation of Enzyme Purity
Specific Action of Enzymes
Enzyme Reversibility and Synthesis by Enzymes
Zymogens and Kinases
Other Activators
Protectors
Inactivation and Inhibition of Enzymes
Adaptive vs. Constitutive Enzymes
Coenzymes
Relation of Vitamins to Enzymes
Preparation of Enzymes
Commercial Enzyme Preparations
Preservation of Enzymes
Purification of Enzymes
Electrophoresis of Enzymes
Employment of the Ultracentrifuge
Tests of Purity of an Enzyme
Crystalline Enzymes
References
Part Two
Chapter II. Esterases
Simple Esterases (Liver and Muscle Esterases)
Cholinesterases
Acetyl Esterase
Cholesterol Esterase
Chlorophyllase
Phospholipases, Lecithinases
Phospholipase A, Lecithinase A
Phospholipase B, Lecithinase B
Phospholipase C, Glycerophosphatase
Phospholipase D, Choline Phosphatase
Gastric Lipase
Pancreatic Lipase
Plant Lipases, Castor Bean Lipase
Pectin Esterase, Pectase
Sulfatases
Phenol Sulfatase
Glucosulfatase
Chondrosulfatase
Myrosulfatase
Tannase
Phosphatases
Phosphomonoesterase I, Alkaline Phosphatase
Phosphomonoesterase II
Phosphomonoesterase III
Pyrophomonoesterase IV; Phosphodiesterases
Pyrophosphatases
Phosphosphatase I
Pyrophosphatase II
Pyrophosphatase III
Metaphosphatase
Phosphoacylase
Phosphoamidases
Phytase
Nucleotide Phosphatases
Adenosinetriphosphatase, ATPase
Ophio-Adenosinetriphosphatase
Apyrase
References
Chapter III. Carbohydrases
α-Glucosidase, Maltase
β-Glucosidase
β-Galactosidase, Lactase
α-Galactosidase
Trehalase
β-Glucuronidase (β-Glycuronidase)
β-h-Fructosidase, Saccharase
Saccharase (Animal)
Dextranase
Amylases, Diastases
Arabanase
Amylo-1,6-Glucosidase
Cellulase
Lichenase
Chitinase
Glycogenase
Hyaluronidase (Spreading Factor), Mucinase
Inulase
Lysozyme
Heparinase
Thioglucosidase
Xylanase
Pectic Enzymes
Protopectinase
Polygalacturonase, Pectinase
Pectin Depolymerase
References
Chapter IV. Nucleases
Depolymerizing Enzymes
Ribonuclease
Desoxyribonuclease
Nucleotidases
Nucleoside Phosphorylases, Nucleosidases
References
Chapter V. Nuclein Deaminases
Adenase and Guanase
Adenosine Deaminase
Adenylic Acid Deaminase
Guanosine Deaminase
Guanylic Acid Deaminase
Cytidine Deaminase
References
Chapter VI. Amidases
Allantoinase and Allantoicase
Arginase
Canavanase
Asparaginases
Glutaminases
Aspartase
Hippuricase, Histozyme
Histidase
Phosphaminase
Urease
Benzamidase
Creatinase
References
Chapter VII. Proteolytic Enzymes
Classification of Proteolytic Enzymes
Pepsin
Pepsinogen
Rennin, Rennet, Chymosin
Trypsin and Trypsinogen
Enterokinase
Chymotrypsinogens and Chymotrypsins
Plasma Trypsin
Collagenase
Keratinase
Elastase
Cathepsin
Papain
Chymopapain
Ficin
Bromelin and Asclepain
Solanain
Peptidases
Peptidases as Metalloproteins
Carboxypeptidase
Conjugase (y-Glutamic Acid Carboxypeptidase)
Aminopolypeptidase
Amino Tripeptidase
Prolinase
Prolidase
Glycylglycine Dipeptidase
Glycyl-L-leucine Dipeptidase
Carnosinase
Leucyl peptidase
D-Peptidases
Dehydropeptidases
References
Chapter VIII. Hydrases
Glyoxalase, Aldoketomutase
Fumarase
Enolase
Aconitase
Carbonic Anhydrase
References
Part Three
Chapter IX. General Principles
Wieland's Theory of Dehydrogenation
Classification of Oxidizing Enzymes
References
Chapter X. The Iron Enzymes
Catalase
Peroxidases
Plant Peroxidase
Salivary Peroxidase
Lactoperoxidase
Tryptophane Peroxidase
Myeloperoxidase
The Cytochromes
Cytochrome c
Cytochromes a and b
Cytochrome c Oxidase, Cytochrome a3
Cytochrome c Peroxidase
References
Chapter XI. The Copper Enzymes
Tyrosinase (Monophenol Oxidase, Polyphenol Oxidase, Catecholase)
Protyrosinase
Ascorbase, Ascorbic Acid Oxidase
Orthophenolase, or Sweet Potato Phenolase
Dopa Oxidase
Laccase, Polyphenol Oxidase
References
Chapter XII. Dehydrogenases Containing Coenzymes I and II
Coenzyme I, Diphosphopyridine Nucleotide
Coenzyme II, Triphosphopyridine Nucleotide
Alcohol Dehydrogenase (Plant)
Alcohol Dehydrogenase (Animal)
Aldehyde Dehydrogenase
β-Hydroxybutyric Dehydrogenase
Glucose Dehydrogenase (Animal)
Malic Dehydrogenase
Lactic Dehydrogenase (Animal)
Robinson Ester Dehydrogenase
Citric Dehydrogenase
Isocitric Dehydrogenases
α-Glycerophosphate Dehydrogenase No. 1
Glutamic Dehydrogenase (Yeast)
Glutamic Dehydrogenase (Animal)
Phosphogluconic Dehydrogenase
D-Glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate Dehydrogenase (Triosephosphate Dehydrogenase)
Retinene Reductase
Formic Dehydrogenases
References
Chapter XIII. The Yellow Enzymes
Riboflavin
Riboflavin Mononucleotide (Riboflavin Phosphate)
Flavin Adenine Dinucleotide
The Old Yellow Enzyme
Diaphorase, Coenzyme Factor
Synthetic Yellow Enzyme
Haas Enzyme
Xanthine Oxidase, Schardinger Enzyme, Aldehydrase
D-Amino Acid Oxidase
L-Amino Acid Oxidase
Ophio-L-Amino Acid Oxidase
Glucose Oxidase of Molds, Notatin
Fumaric Hydrogenase
TPN-Cytochrome c Reductase
DPN-Cytochrome c Reductase
Glycine Oxidase
Glutathione Reductase
References
Chapter XIV. Miscellaneous Oxidizing Enzymes
Enzymes Which Reduce Cytochrome c
Succinic Dehydrogenase
Lactic Dehydrogenase (Yeast) α-Glycerophosphate Dehydrogenase No. 2
Enzymes Not Closely Linked to the Cytochromes
Monamine Oxidase, Tyramine Oxidase
Diamine Oxidase, Histaminase
Uricase
Luciferase
Lipoxidase
Fatty Acid Dehydrogenase
Butyric Oxidase
α-Hydroxyacid Oxidases
Saturase
Indoleacetic Acid Oxidase
Choline Oxidase
Cysteine Oxidases
Miscellaneous Dehydrogenases
References
Part Four
Chapter XV. Transferases
Transglycosidases, Transglycosylases
Amylophosphorylases
Q- Enzyme, Amylo-Isomerase
Levansucrase
Dextransucrase
Amylosucrase
Amylomaltase
Dextran Dextrinase
Sucrose Phosphorylase
Inosine Phosphorylase
Transphosphorylases
Phosphate Bonds
Adenine Mononucleotides
Phosphocarboxyl Transphosphorylases
Phospho-Enol Transphosphorylase
Phosphoguanidine Transphorylases
Myokinase
Hexokinases
Other Transphosphorylases
Phosphomutases
Phosphoglucomutase
Phosphoglyceric Mutase
Transaminases
Transmethylases
Choline- Homocysteine Transmethylase
Methionine-Guanidoacetic Transmethylase
Methionine-Nicotinamide Transmethylase
Methionine-Ethanolamine Transmethylase
Transacetylases
Coenzyme A
Choline Acetylase
Citrogenase
Phosphotransacetylase
References
Part Five
Chapter XVI. Desmolases
Aldolase, Zymohexase
Carboligases
Tryptophanase
Tryptophane-Synthesizing Enzyme
Amino Acid Decarboxylases
α-Ketocarboxylases
Pyruvic Carboxylase
Cocarboxylase
α-Ketoglutaric Carboxylase
β-Ketocarboxylases
Oxalacetic Carboxylase
Oxidative Decarboxylases
Pyruvic Oxidases and Dehydrogenases
α-Ketoglutaric Dehydrogenase
Pyruvic-Malic Carboxylase (Malic Enzyme)
α-Ketoglutaric-Isocitric Carboxylase
6-Phosphogluconic Carboxylase
References
Part Six
Chapter XVII. Miscellaneous Unclassified Enzymes
Rhodanese
Thiaminase
Penicillinase
Phospho-Isomerases
Phosphohexose Isomerase
Phosphotriose Isomerase
Phosphopentose Isomerase
Other Isomerases
Cysteine Desulfhydrase
Homocysteine Desulfhydrase
Exocystine Desulfhydrase
Desulfinicase
Lactic Acid Racemase
References
Chapter XVIII. The Role of Enzymes in Carbohydrates Metabolism and Related Biological Processes
Glycolysis and Alcoholic Fermentation
Aerobic Oxidation of Carbohydrates
Hydrogen Transport
Aerobic Carbon Dioxide Production
Oxidation and Phosphorylation
General References
References
Author Index
Subject Index
