Chemistry and Biology of Hyaluronan - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080443829, 9780080472225

Chemistry and Biology of Hyaluronan

1st Edition

Editors: Hari Garg Charles Hales
eBook ISBN: 9780080472225
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080443829
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 14th July 2004
Page Count: 624
Description

It was probably the French chemist Portes, who first reported in 1880 that the mucin in the vitreous body, which he named hyalomucine, behaved differently from other mucoids in cornea and cartilage. Fifty four years later Karl Meyer isolated a new polysaccharide from the vitreous, which he named hyaluronic acid. Today its official name is hyaluronan, and modern-day research on this polysaccharide continues to grow.

Expertly written by leading scientists in the field, this book provides readers with a broad, yet detailed review of the chemistry of hyaluronan, and the role it plays in human biology and pathology. Twenty-seven chapters present a sequence leading from the chemistry and biochemistry of hyaluronan, followed by its role in various pathological conditions, to modified hylauronans as potential therapeutic agents and finally to the functional, structural and biological properties of hyaluronidases. Chemistry and Biology of Hyaluronan covers the many interesting facets of this fascinating molecule, and all chapters are intended to reach the wider research community.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive look at the chemistry and biology of hyaluronans
  • Essential to Chemists, Biochemists and Medical researchers
  • Broad yet detailed review of this rapidly growing research area

Readership

Essential reading for chemists, biochemists, glycoscientists, medical professionals, students and researchers seeking a comprehensive overview of the many interesting facets of hyaluronan research.

Table of Contents

  1. Solution Properties of Hyaluronan (T. Hardingham).
  2. Methods for Analysis of Hyaluronan and its Fragments (Ishan Capila, Ram Sasisekharan).
    3.Methods for Determination of Hyaluronan Molecular Weight (M.K. Cowman, R. Mendichi).
  3. Biodegradation of Hyaluronan (G. Lepperdinger et al.).
  4. The Hyaluronan Receptor: CD44 (W. Knudson, R.S. Peterson).
  5. The Role of the Hyaluronan Receptor RHAMM in Wound Repair and Tumorigenesis (C. Tolg et al.).
  6. Signal Transduction Associated with Hyaluronan (R.M. Day, M.M. Mascarenhas).
  7. Structural and Functional Diversity of Hyaluronan-Binding Proteins (C.D. Blundell et al.).
  8. Biological Function of SHAP-Hyaluronan Covalent Complex (Lisheng Zhuo et al.).
  9. Hyaluronan and Associated Proteins in Visual System (Masahiro Zako, Masahiko Yoneda).
  10. Hyaluronan in the Pulmonary Alveolus and Interstitium (B.A. Bray).
  11. Hyaluronan in Ventilator -induced Lung Injury (H.G. Garg et al.).
  12. The Role of Hyaluronan in Cancer (Sonal Patel, M.J Page).
  13. Hyaluronan in Atherosclerosis and Restenosis (T.N. Wight et al.).
  14. Hyaluronan in the Airways (R. Forteza et al.).
  15. Hyaluronan Biology in Vocal Fold Morphology and Biomechanics (S.L. Thibeault).
  16. Hyaluronan in Aging (M.O. Longas).
  17. Hyaluronan and Scarring (A. Burd).
  18. Hyaluronan in the Epidermis and Other Epithelial Tissues (R.H Tammi, M.I. Tammi).
  19. Viscoelastic Properties of Hyaluronan and its Therapeutic Use (E.A. Balazs).
  20. Medical Applications of Hyaluronan (A. Asari).
  21. Therapeutic Biomaterials from Chemically-Modified Hyaluronan (Xiao Z. Shu, G.D. Prestwich).
  22. Medicinal Uses of Modified Hyaluronate (R.J. Miller, L.Z. Avila).
  23. Hyaluronan in the Treatment of Ocular Surface Disorders (P. Aragona).
  24. The Hyaluronan Synthases (P.H. Wiegel).
  25. Molecular Genetic Dissection of Hyaluronan Function in the Mouse (A.P. Spicer, J.Y. Lee Tien).
  26. Functional, Structural and Biological Properties of Hyaluronidases (G. Lepperdinger, G. Kreil).

Details

No. of pages:
624
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080472225
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080443829

About the Editor

Hari Garg

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA

Charles Hales

Affiliations and Expertise

Pulmonary and Critical Care unit, Harvard Medical School Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, USA

Reviews

"In finishing, I would highly recommend this book to glycoscientists, bio-chemists and chemists, as well as to medical graduate students looking for a comprehensive overview of the multidisiplinary area of hyaluronan research. I believe that this book will leave the reader inspired." --Paraskevi Heldin, Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research, Uppsala, Sweden, CHEM BIO CHEM, 2005

Ratings and Reviews

