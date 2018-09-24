Chemistry and Bioactivity of Boswellic Acids and Other Terpenoids of the Genus Boswellia
1st Edition
Description
Exhibiting a wealth of interesting activities and novel structures, Boswellic acid and the other terpenoids of the genus Boswellia (from which frankincense is derived) are a growing source of interest for the natural product drug discovery community. Chemistry and Bioactivity of Boswellic Acids and Other Terpenoids of the Genus Boswellia presents, in a single volume for the first time, key research into their structures, synthesis and potential as starting points for the development of medicinal agents.
Drawing on the authors’ expert knowledge, this volume is an interesting insight into the identification of novel compounds from endemic plant sources, and is a useful tool for all researchers involved in the discovery and development of bioactive structures from natural products.
Key Features
- Collates key information on the underlying chemistry and activities of bioactive agents from the Boswellia species
- Highlights techniques applicable to the study of natural products across the globe
- Provides insights into the assessment of medicinal natural products with high economic potential
Readership
Medicinal chemists working on the isolation of drug molecules from natural sources; Organic chemists exploring synthesis; Postgraduate students and lecturers in the fields of natural products drug discovery and medicinal chemistry; Pharmaceutical researchers
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Boswellia Species: taxonomy and traditional uses
3. Chemistry of Boswellic Acids
4. Synthetic Derivatives of Boswellic Acids
5. Miscellaneous Natural Products Isolated from Boswellia
6. Biological Activities of Boswellic Acids
7. Biological Activities of Boswellia Extracts
8. Biological Activities of Cembrene Diterpenoids
9. Conclusion
10. References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 164
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 24th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081024485
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081024416
About the Author
Ahmed Al-Harrasi
Prof. Ahmed Al-Harrasi received his BSc in Chemistry from Sultan Qaboos University in Oman in 1997. Then he moved to the Free University of Berlin from which he obtained his MSc in Chemistry in 2002 and then his PhD in Organic Chemistry in 2005 as a DAAD-fellow under the supervision of Prof. Hans-Ulrich Reissig. His PhD work was on New Transformations of Enantiopure 1,2-oxazines. He then received the Fulbright award in 2008 for postdoctoral research in chemistry, for which he joined Prof. Tadhg Begely at Cornell University to work on the synthesis of isotopically-labeled thiamin pyrophosphate. After a postdoctoral research stay at Cornell University in 2009, he started his independent research at the University of Nizwa in Oman, where he founded the chair of Oman’s Medicinal Plants and Marine Natural Products, merging chemistry and biological research. Dr. Al-Harrasi is currently a professor of organic chemistry and the Vice Chancellor for Graduate Studies, Research and External Relations at the University of Nizwa. He was a chair and invited speaker in many international conferences, and is a reviewer for more than 15 international chemistry and biotechnology journals. He has authored and co-authored over 290 scientific papers and six book chapters, and taught many chemistry courses both at MSc and BSc levels.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Organic Chemistry and Chair of Oman's Medicinal Plants and Marine Natural Products, University of Nizwa, Oman
Hidayat Hussain
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Humboldt Fellow, Leibniz Institute of Plant Biochemistry, Halle, Germany
René Csuk
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Organic and Bio-organic Chemistry, Martin Luther University of Halle-Wittenberg, Germany
Husain Yar Khan
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, UoN Chair of Oman’s Medicinal Plants and Marine Natural Products, University of Nizwa, Oman