Chemistry and Bioactivity of Boswellic Acids and Other Terpenoids of the Genus Boswellia - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081024416, 9780081024485

Chemistry and Bioactivity of Boswellic Acids and Other Terpenoids of the Genus Boswellia

1st Edition

Authors: Ahmed Al-Harrasi Hidayat Hussain René Csuk Husain Yar Khan
eBook ISBN: 9780081024485
Paperback ISBN: 9780081024416
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th September 2018
Page Count: 164
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
165.00
140.25
142.00
120.70
185.00
157.25
199.04
169.18
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
185.00
157.25
165.00
140.25
142.00
120.70
259.04
220.18
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Exhibiting a wealth of interesting activities and novel structures, Boswellic acid and the other terpenoids of the genus Boswellia (from which frankincense is derived) are a growing source of interest for the natural product drug discovery community. Chemistry and Bioactivity of Boswellic Acids and Other Terpenoids of the Genus Boswellia presents, in a single volume for the first time, key research into their structures, synthesis and potential as starting points for the development of medicinal agents.

Drawing on the authors’ expert knowledge, this volume is an interesting insight into the identification of novel compounds from endemic plant sources, and is a useful tool for all researchers involved in the discovery and development of bioactive structures from natural products.

Key Features

  • Collates key information on the underlying chemistry and activities of bioactive agents from the Boswellia species
  • Highlights techniques applicable to the study of natural products across the globe
  • Provides insights into the assessment of medicinal natural products with high economic potential

Readership

Medicinal chemists working on the isolation of drug molecules from natural sources; Organic chemists exploring synthesis; Postgraduate students and lecturers in the fields of natural products drug discovery and medicinal chemistry; Pharmaceutical researchers

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Boswellia Species: taxonomy and traditional uses
3. Chemistry of Boswellic Acids
4. Synthetic Derivatives of Boswellic Acids
5. Miscellaneous Natural Products Isolated from Boswellia
6. Biological Activities of Boswellic Acids
7. Biological Activities of Boswellia Extracts
8. Biological Activities of Cembrene Diterpenoids
9. Conclusion
10. References

Details

No. of pages:
164
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780081024485
Paperback ISBN:
9780081024416

About the Author

Ahmed Al-Harrasi

Prof. Ahmed Al-Harrasi received his BSc in Chemistry from Sultan Qaboos University in Oman in 1997. Then he moved to the Free University of Berlin from which he obtained his MSc in Chemistry in 2002 and then his PhD in Organic Chemistry in 2005 as a DAAD-fellow under the supervision of Prof. Hans-Ulrich Reissig. His PhD work was on New Transformations of Enantiopure 1,2-oxazines. He then received the Fulbright award in 2008 for postdoctoral research in chemistry, for which he joined Prof. Tadhg Begely at Cornell University to work on the synthesis of isotopically-labeled thiamin pyrophosphate. After a postdoctoral research stay at Cornell University in 2009, he started his independent research at the University of Nizwa in Oman, where he founded the chair of Oman’s Medicinal Plants and Marine Natural Products, merging chemistry and biological research. Dr. Al-Harrasi is currently a professor of organic chemistry and the Vice Chancellor for Graduate Studies, Research and External Relations at the University of Nizwa. He was a chair and invited speaker in many international conferences, and is a reviewer for more than 15 international chemistry and biotechnology journals. He has authored and co-authored over 290 scientific papers and six book chapters, and taught many chemistry courses both at MSc and BSc levels.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Organic Chemistry and Chair of Oman's Medicinal Plants and Marine Natural Products, University of Nizwa, Oman

Hidayat Hussain

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Humboldt Fellow, Leibniz Institute of Plant Biochemistry, Halle, Germany

René Csuk

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Organic and Bio-organic Chemistry, Martin Luther University of Halle-Wittenberg, Germany

Husain Yar Khan

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, UoN Chair of Oman’s Medicinal Plants and Marine Natural Products, University of Nizwa, Oman

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.