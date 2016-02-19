Chemisorption of Probe Molecules - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444882431, 9780080887470

Chemisorption of Probe Molecules, Volume 57B

1st Edition

Serial Editors: J.L.G. Fierro
eBook ISBN: 9780080887470
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 19th July 1990
Page Count: 393
Table of Contents

Part B. Chapter 1. Chemisorption of Probe Molecules (J.L.G. Fierro). Chapter 2. Infrared Spectroscopy (J.L.G. Fierro). Chapter 3. Electron Vibrational Spectroscopy (A.M. Baro). Chapter 4. NMR of adsorbed Molecules used as Probes for Surface Investigation (J. Fraissard). Chapter 5. Electron Paramagnetic Resonance (M. Che and E. Giamello). Chapter 6. Thermal Desorption Mehtods (P. Malet). References with each chapter.

Description

The present volume concentrates on catalyst surfaces. The interaction of adsorbed molecules, mostly on heterogenous catalysts, although some reference to model catalysts is also made, is discussed here. Vibrational (infrared and electron energy loss spectroscopies, magnetic resonances (nuclear and electron spin) and thermal desorption methods have been included in this latter category. The reader will find also a comparison of these well established methods with their recent developments which make them much more attractive. Therefore, researchers working in the catalysis field will find much to interest them in this book.

393
English
© Elsevier Science 1990
Elsevier Science
9780080887470

J.L.G. Fierro Serial Editor

Instituto de Catálisis y Petroleoquímica, CSIC, Madrid, Spain

