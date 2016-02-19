Chemisorption And Reactions On Metallic Films V2
Chemisorption and Reactions on Metallic Films, Volume 2 is a four-chapter text that describes the role of evaporated metal films in advancing the understanding of the metal-gas interface chemistry and in understanding of adsorption and catalysis at metal surfaces. This volume first describes film structure and properties, particularly of random polycrystalline films, as well as the concepts of the adsorption and kinetic phenomena. The topic is followed by an overview of the main classes of catalytic reactions that have been studied over evaporated metal film catalysts. A chapter explores the preparation, characterization, structure, and surface properties of alloy films. The theory of the oxidation of metals and the advantages and disadvantages of using thin metal films in oxidation work are considered in the concluding chapter, along with a brief discussion on their use in kinetic and mechanistic studies. Research scientists and graduate students who are interested in the fundamentals of adsorption and catalysis will find this volume invaluable.
Table of Contents
Volume One
Chapter 1 Structure of Evaporated Metal Films
I. Introduction
II. Techniques of Electron Microscopy and Diffraction
III. Mechanism of Growth of Films
IV. Epitaxial Films
V. Defects in Films
VI. Influence of Deposition Parameters on Structure
VII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 2 Experimental Techniques
I. Introduction
II. Vacuum Apparatus
III. Gas Handling
IV. Pressure Measurement and Gas Analysis
V. Vapor Deposited Films
VI. Evaporated Film Techniques
VII. Oriented Films
VIII. Alloy Films
IX. Characterization of Films
X. Infrared Spectra of Adsorbed Molecules
XI. Work Functions and Surface Potentials
XII. Emission of Electrons and Ions
XIII. Heats of Adsorption
XIV. Measurements of Electrical Conductivity
XV. Surface Area Determination
XVI. Sticking Probabilities
References
Chapter 3 Fundamental Concepts in Film Formation
I. Introduction
II. Energetics
III. Kinetics
References
Chapter 4 Gas Adsorption
I. Introduction
II. Clean Surfaces
III. Relative Merits of Different Types of Adsorbent
IV. Classification and General Characteristics of Gas
V. The Electronic Theory of Metals and Metal Surfaces
VI. The Variation of Activity in Adsorption among the Metals and Semimetals
VII. Variation of Binding Energy with Surface Coverage and the Nature of the Surface Species
VIII. The Nature of the Surface Bond
References
Chapter 5 The Influence of Adsorption on Electrical and Magnetic Properties of Thin Metal Films
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical
III. Effects of Adsorption on Electrical and Magnetic Properties of Vapor Deposited Metal Films
References
Chapter 6 Infrared Spectra of Surface Species
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Technique Used In Infrared Study of Adsorption Systems
III. Carbon Monoxide and Carbon Dioxide on Metal Surfaces
IV. Adsorption of Nitrogen on Metal Surfaces
V. Adsorption of Hydrogen on Metal Surfaces
VI. Adsorption of Hydrocarbons on Metal Surfaces
VII. Future Developments of the Technique
References
Volume Two
Chapter 7 Adsorption, Kinetics and Surface Structure in Catalysis
I. Introduction
II. The Surface Structure of Metal Films
III. Adsorption Equilibria
IV. Kinetic Processes at Surfaces
References
Chapter 8 Catalytic Reactions on Metal Films
I. Introduction
II. The Adsorbed State
III. Exchange Reactions of Saturated Molecules
IV. Hydrogenation of Unsaturated Molecules
V. Hydrogenolysis and Skeletal Isomerization Reactions
VI. Oxidation and Dehydrogenation Reactions
VII. Prognosis for Future Work
References
Chapter 9 Properties and Reactions of Alloy Films
I. Introduction
II. Preparation
III. Characterization and Structure
IV. Surface Properties
References
Chapter 10 The Oxidation of Evaporated Metal Films
I. Introduction
II. A Review of the Oxidation of Metals
III. The Oxidation of Evaporated Metal Films
IV. Conclusions
References
