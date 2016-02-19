Chemisorption And Reactions On Metallic Films V2

Chemisorption and Reactions on Metallic Films, Volume 2 is a four-chapter text that describes the role of evaporated metal films in advancing the understanding of the metal-gas interface chemistry and in understanding of adsorption and catalysis at metal surfaces. This volume first describes film structure and properties, particularly of random polycrystalline films, as well as the concepts of the adsorption and kinetic phenomena. The topic is followed by an overview of the main classes of catalytic reactions that have been studied over evaporated metal film catalysts. A chapter explores the preparation, characterization, structure, and surface properties of alloy films. The theory of the oxidation of metals and the advantages and disadvantages of using thin metal films in oxidation work are considered in the concluding chapter, along with a brief discussion on their use in kinetic and mechanistic studies. Research scientists and graduate students who are interested in the fundamentals of adsorption and catalysis will find this volume invaluable.

Table of Contents



Volume One

List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1 Structure of Evaporated Metal Films

I. Introduction

II. Techniques of Electron Microscopy and Diffraction

III. Mechanism of Growth of Films

IV. Epitaxial Films

V. Defects in Films

VI. Influence of Deposition Parameters on Structure

VII. Conclusions

References

Chapter 2 Experimental Techniques

I. Introduction

II. Vacuum Apparatus

III. Gas Handling

IV. Pressure Measurement and Gas Analysis

V. Vapor Deposited Films

VI. Evaporated Film Techniques

VII. Oriented Films

VIII. Alloy Films

IX. Characterization of Films

X. Infrared Spectra of Adsorbed Molecules

XI. Work Functions and Surface Potentials

XII. Emission of Electrons and Ions

XIII. Heats of Adsorption

XIV. Measurements of Electrical Conductivity

XV. Surface Area Determination

XVI. Sticking Probabilities

References

Chapter 3 Fundamental Concepts in Film Formation

I. Introduction

II. Energetics

III. Kinetics

References

Chapter 4 Gas Adsorption

I. Introduction

II. Clean Surfaces

III. Relative Merits of Different Types of Adsorbent

IV. Classification and General Characteristics of Gas

V. The Electronic Theory of Metals and Metal Surfaces

VI. The Variation of Activity in Adsorption among the Metals and Semimetals

VII. Variation of Binding Energy with Surface Coverage and the Nature of the Surface Species

VIII. The Nature of the Surface Bond

References

Chapter 5 The Influence of Adsorption on Electrical and Magnetic Properties of Thin Metal Films

I. Introduction

II. Theoretical

III. Effects of Adsorption on Electrical and Magnetic Properties of Vapor Deposited Metal Films

References

Chapter 6 Infrared Spectra of Surface Species

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Technique Used In Infrared Study of Adsorption Systems

III. Carbon Monoxide and Carbon Dioxide on Metal Surfaces

IV. Adsorption of Nitrogen on Metal Surfaces

V. Adsorption of Hydrogen on Metal Surfaces

VI. Adsorption of Hydrocarbons on Metal Surfaces

VII. Future Developments of the Technique

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Volume Two

List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter 7 Adsorption, Kinetics and Surface Structure in Catalysis

I. Introduction

II. The Surface Structure of Metal Films

III. Adsorption Equilibria

IV. Kinetic Processes at Surfaces

References

Chapter 8 Catalytic Reactions on Metal Films

I. Introduction

II. The Adsorbed State

III. Exchange Reactions of Saturated Molecules

IV. Hydrogenation of Unsaturated Molecules

V. Hydrogenolysis and Skeletal Isomerization Reactions

VI. Oxidation and Dehydrogenation Reactions

VII. Prognosis for Future Work

References

Chapter 9 Properties and Reactions of Alloy Films

I. Introduction

II. Preparation

III. Characterization and Structure

IV. Surface Properties

References

Chapter 10 The Oxidation of Evaporated Metal Films

I. Introduction

II. A Review of the Oxidation of Metals

III. The Oxidation of Evaporated Metal Films

IV. Conclusions

References

Author Index

Subject Index

