Chemicals Controlling Insect Behavior
1st Edition
Description
Chemicals Controlling Insect Behavior consists of papers originally presented at the Symposium on Chemicals Controlling Insect Behavior at the 157th National Meeting of the American Chemical Society in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on April 16, 1969. Organized into seven chapters, this book presents information on insect pheromones, insect defense mechanisms, and other insect attractants and repellent. It specifically describes the sex pheromones of the Lepidoptera, the attractant pheromones of Coleoptera, and the boll weevil sex attractant. The chemical basis of insect sociality and arthropod defensive secretions are also explained. Lastly, the practice in programs within the USDA relating toinsect attractants and repellents is discussed. This book will serve as groundwork for even greater and more rapid progress in this field of interest. It will be useful to chemists, biochemists, biologists, entomologists, and others working to control insect pests.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Sex Pheromones of the Lepidoptera. Recent Progress and Structure-Activity Relationships
Attractant Pheromones of Coleoptera
The Boll Weevil Sex Attractant
The Chemical Basis of Insect Sociality
Arthropod Defensive Secretions
Current Usage and Some Recent Developments with Insect Attractants and Repellents in the USDA
Details
- No. of pages:
- 184
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323160575