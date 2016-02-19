Chemicals Controlling Insect Behavior consists of papers originally presented at the Symposium on Chemicals Controlling Insect Behavior at the 157th National Meeting of the American Chemical Society in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on April 16, 1969. Organized into seven chapters, this book presents information on insect pheromones, insect defense mechanisms, and other insect attractants and repellent. It specifically describes the sex pheromones of the Lepidoptera, the attractant pheromones of Coleoptera, and the boll weevil sex attractant. The chemical basis of insect sociality and arthropod defensive secretions are also explained. Lastly, the practice in programs within the USDA relating toinsect attractants and repellents is discussed. This book will serve as groundwork for even greater and more rapid progress in this field of interest. It will be useful to chemists, biochemists, biologists, entomologists, and others working to control insect pests.