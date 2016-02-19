Chemicals Controlling Insect Behavior - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120930500, 9780323160575

Chemicals Controlling Insect Behavior

1st Edition

Editors: Morton Beroza
eBook ISBN: 9780323160575
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 184
Description

Chemicals Controlling Insect Behavior consists of papers originally presented at the Symposium on Chemicals Controlling Insect Behavior at the 157th National Meeting of the American Chemical Society in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on April 16, 1969. Organized into seven chapters, this book presents information on insect pheromones, insect defense mechanisms, and other insect attractants and repellent. It specifically describes the sex pheromones of the Lepidoptera, the attractant pheromones of Coleoptera, and the boll weevil sex attractant. The chemical basis of insect sociality and arthropod defensive secretions are also explained. Lastly, the practice in programs within the USDA relating toinsect attractants and repellents is discussed. This book will serve as groundwork for even greater and more rapid progress in this field of interest. It will be useful to chemists, biochemists, biologists, entomologists, and others working to control insect pests.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Sex Pheromones of the Lepidoptera. Recent Progress and Structure-Activity Relationships

Attractant Pheromones of Coleoptera

The Boll Weevil Sex Attractant

The Chemical Basis of Insect Sociality

Arthropod Defensive Secretions

Current Usage and Some Recent Developments with Insect Attractants and Repellents in the USDA




Details

No. of pages:
184
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323160575

About the Editor

Morton Beroza

