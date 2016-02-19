Chemical Zoology V5

Chemical Zoology Volume V Arthropoda Part A presents chemical information on zoological importance of Arthropoda. It is composed of 12 chapters that cover anatomy, feeding, and digestion; carbohydrate, nitrogen, and lipid metabolism; osmoregulation; and growth and development. After briefly dealing with general characteristics, evolution and classification of Arthropoda, the book discusses arthropod nutrition and the nutrients needed for their growth and development. It describes the unique features of the digestive system, as well as secretion, resorption, and production of digestive juices of arthropods and crustaceans. Other chapters deal with the aspects and dynamics of arthropods' carbohydrate, lipid, and nitrogen metabolism. The book also describes the mechanism of osmotic regulation in aquatic arthropods and the role of amino acids in this function in insect hemolyph. The concluding chapters discuss some of the metabolic changes as related to tissue growth and an increase in body size in arthropods. This book is an invaluable resource for zoologists and biochemists.

Chapter 1. Arthropods: Introduction

I. General Characteristics of Arthropoda

II. The Skeleton and Associated Features

III. The Vascular System and Associated Features

IV. Other Systems of Body Organization

V. Evolution of Arthropodan Skeleton and Hemocoel

VI. Classification and Relationships of Arthropods

References

Chapter 2. Arthropod Nutrition

I. Introduction

II. Insect Nutrition

III. Arthropods Other than Insects

IV. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 3. Digestion in Crustacea

I. Introduction

II. Sites of Digestion and Resorption

III. Digestive Juice and Its Enzymes

IV. Production of Digestive Juices

V. Resorption of Digested Substances

VI. Factors Affecting Secretion

VII. Conclusions and Comments

References

Chapter 4. Digestion in Insects

I. Anatomic Considerations

II. Conditions for Digestive Action

III. Digestive Enzymes

IV. Regulation of Secretion

V. Digestion, Absorption, and Nutrition

References

Chapter 5. Carbohydrate Metabolism in Crustaceans

I. Introduction

II. Body Fluids

III. Body Composition

IV. Dynamics of Metabolism

V. Aspects of Carbohydrate Control

References

Chapter 6. Metabolism of Carbohydrates in Insects

I. Introduction

II. "Storage" Carbohydrates

III. Synthesis of "Storage" Carbohydrates

IV. Developmental Aspects of Polysaccharide Storage and Metabolism

V. Primary Degradative Pathways of Storage Compounds: Reaction Sequences and Controls

VI. Further Degradation of "Storage" Compounds

VII. Utilization of Various Pathways

VIII. Other Enzymic Activities

IX. General Remarks

References

Chapter 7. Nitrogenous Constituents and Nitrogen Metabolism in Arthropods

I. Introduction

II. Amino Acids

III. End Products of Nitrogen Catabolism

IV. Proteins

V. Quaternary Ammonium Derivatives

References

Chapter 8. Lipid Metabolism and Transport in Arthropods

I. Introduction

II. The Nature of Stored Lipid and Alterations during Development

III. Lipid Release and Transport

IV. Fatty Acid Oxidation

V. Conclusion

References

Chapter 9. Osmoregulation in Aquatic Arthropods

I. Definitions

II. Anisosmotic Extracellular Regulation

III. Osmoregulatory Function of Amino Acids in Insect Hemolymph

IV. Isosmotic Intracellular Regulation

References

Chapter 10. Osmoregulation in Terrestrial Arthropods

I. Introduction

II. Osmoregulatory Capacity of Terrestrial Arthropods

III. Mechanisms for Reducing Water Loss

IV. Mechanisms for Rapid Elimination of Water

V. Mechanisms for Uptake of Water

VI. Conclusion

References

Chapter 11. Chemistry of Growth and Development in Crustaceans

I. Introduction

II. The Intermolt Cycle

III. Physiology of the Adult Molt Cycle

IV. Chemistry of Larval Growth and Development

V. Summary and Conclusion

References

Chapter 12. Chemical Aspects of Growth and Development in Insects

I. Introduction

II. Energy Metabolism

III. Structural Metabolism

IV. Nucleic Acid Metabolism and Control Mechanisms of Growth and Development

V. Conclusion

References

