Chemical Zoology V5
1st Edition
Arthropoda Part A
Description
Chemical Zoology Volume V Arthropoda Part A presents chemical information on zoological importance of Arthropoda. It is composed of 12 chapters that cover anatomy, feeding, and digestion; carbohydrate, nitrogen, and lipid metabolism; osmoregulation; and growth and development.
After briefly dealing with general characteristics, evolution and classification of Arthropoda, the book discusses arthropod nutrition and the nutrients needed for their growth and development. It describes the unique features of the digestive system, as well as secretion, resorption, and production of digestive juices of arthropods and crustaceans. Other chapters deal with the aspects and dynamics of arthropods' carbohydrate, lipid, and nitrogen metabolism. The book also describes the mechanism of osmotic regulation in aquatic arthropods and the role of amino acids in this function in insect hemolyph. The concluding chapters discuss some of the metabolic changes as related to tissue growth and an increase in body size in arthropods.
This book is an invaluable resource for zoologists and biochemists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
Chapter 1. Arthropods: Introduction
I. General Characteristics of Arthropoda
II. The Skeleton and Associated Features
III. The Vascular System and Associated Features
IV. Other Systems of Body Organization
V. Evolution of Arthropodan Skeleton and Hemocoel
VI. Classification and Relationships of Arthropods
References
Chapter 2. Arthropod Nutrition
I. Introduction
II. Insect Nutrition
III. Arthropods Other than Insects
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 3. Digestion in Crustacea
I. Introduction
II. Sites of Digestion and Resorption
III. Digestive Juice and Its Enzymes
IV. Production of Digestive Juices
V. Resorption of Digested Substances
VI. Factors Affecting Secretion
VII. Conclusions and Comments
References
Chapter 4. Digestion in Insects
I. Anatomic Considerations
II. Conditions for Digestive Action
III. Digestive Enzymes
IV. Regulation of Secretion
V. Digestion, Absorption, and Nutrition
References
Chapter 5. Carbohydrate Metabolism in Crustaceans
I. Introduction
II. Body Fluids
III. Body Composition
IV. Dynamics of Metabolism
V. Aspects of Carbohydrate Control
References
Chapter 6. Metabolism of Carbohydrates in Insects
I. Introduction
II. "Storage" Carbohydrates
III. Synthesis of "Storage" Carbohydrates
IV. Developmental Aspects of Polysaccharide Storage and Metabolism
V. Primary Degradative Pathways of Storage Compounds: Reaction Sequences and Controls
VI. Further Degradation of "Storage" Compounds
VII. Utilization of Various Pathways
VIII. Other Enzymic Activities
IX. General Remarks
References
Chapter 7. Nitrogenous Constituents and Nitrogen Metabolism in Arthropods
I. Introduction
II. Amino Acids
III. End Products of Nitrogen Catabolism
IV. Proteins
V. Quaternary Ammonium Derivatives
References
Chapter 8. Lipid Metabolism and Transport in Arthropods
I. Introduction
II. The Nature of Stored Lipid and Alterations during Development
III. Lipid Release and Transport
IV. Fatty Acid Oxidation
V. Conclusion
References
Chapter 9. Osmoregulation in Aquatic Arthropods
I. Definitions
II. Anisosmotic Extracellular Regulation
III. Osmoregulatory Function of Amino Acids in Insect Hemolymph
IV. Isosmotic Intracellular Regulation
References
Chapter 10. Osmoregulation in Terrestrial Arthropods
I. Introduction
II. Osmoregulatory Capacity of Terrestrial Arthropods
III. Mechanisms for Reducing Water Loss
IV. Mechanisms for Rapid Elimination of Water
V. Mechanisms for Uptake of Water
VI. Conclusion
References
Chapter 11. Chemistry of Growth and Development in Crustaceans
I. Introduction
II. The Intermolt Cycle
III. Physiology of the Adult Molt Cycle
IV. Chemistry of Larval Growth and Development
V. Summary and Conclusion
References
Chapter 12. Chemical Aspects of Growth and Development in Insects
I. Introduction
II. Energy Metabolism
III. Structural Metabolism
IV. Nucleic Acid Metabolism and Control Mechanisms of Growth and Development
V. Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
