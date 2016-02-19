Chemical Zoology V4
1st Edition
Annelida, Echiuria, And Sipuncula
Description
Chemical Zoology, Volume IV: Annelida, Echiura, and Sipuncula presents chemical information on zoological significance of Annelida, Echiura, and Sipuncula. This book is organized into 13 chapters that tackle the biological and biochemical aspects of these phyla.
The opening chapter describes the comparative anatomy, phylogeny, and classification of Annelida, Echiura, and Sipuncula. The book goes on discussing the biological aspects of these phyla, including nutrition and digestion; respiration and energy metabolism; oxygen transport; and carbohydrate and nitrogen metabolism. This volume also covers these organisms' composition of guanidine compounds and phosphagens, lipids, inorganic components, and pigments. Other chapters deal with the growth and development, luminescence, endocrines, and pharmacologic properties of Annelida, Echiura, and Sipuncula.
This book is an invaluable resource for zoologists and biochemists.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Systematics and Phylogeny: Annelida, Echiura, Sipuncula
I. Introduction
II. Paleontological Evidence
III. The General Picture
IV. Relationships between the Phyla
V. Relationships between the Annelid Classes
VI. Annelid Classification
VII. Biochemistry, Physiology, and the Phylogeny of Annelids
References
Chapter 2. Nutrition and Digestion
I. Annelida
II. Echiurida
III. Sipunculida
References
Chapter 3. Respiration and Energy Metabolism in Annelids
Text
References
Chapter 4. Respiratory Proteins and Oxygen Transport
I. Respiratory Proteins of Annelida
II. Respiratory Proteins of Echiurida
III. Hemerythrin, the Respiratory Protein of Sipunculida
References
Chapter 5. Carbohydrates and Carbohydrate Metabolism: Annelida, Sipunculida, Echiurida
I. Composition
II. Metabolism
III. "Spreading Factor" of Leech Extracts
References
Chapter 6. Nitrogen Metabolism
I. Amino Acids in the Form of Proteins and in the Free Form
II. Free Amino Acids in Intracellular Isosmotic Regulation
III. The Metabolism of Nitrogenous Compounds
IV. Terminal Products of Nitrogen Metabolism in Annelida and Sipunculida
References
Chapter 7. Guanidine Compounds and Phosphagens
I. Introduction
II. Chemistry of Guanidine Compounds and of Phosphagens Distributed in Worms
III. Extraction, Characterization, Estimation of Guanidine Compounds in Worms
IV. Metabolism of Guanidine Compounds in Worms
V. Biological Distribution
VI. Conclusion
References
Chapter 8. Annelida, Echiurida, and Sipunculida—Lipid Components and Metabolism
I. Fatty Acids of Annelida
II. Phosphatides and Other Complex Lipids
III. Sterols of Annelids
IV. Complex Lipids of the Nervous System
V. Marine Animals
VI. Fatty Acid Synthesis and the Assembly of Glycerides or Complex Phosphatides
VII. Conclusion
References
Chapter 9. Inorganic Components and Metabolism; Ionic and Osmotic Regulation: Annelida, Sipuncula, and Echiura
I. Introduction
II. Steady-State Water and Solute Concentrations
III. Responses to Sudden Osmotic Stress
IV. Ion Exchanges and Active Transport
V. Role of Nephridia
VI. Oxygen Consumption and the Energetics of Osmoregulation
VII. Nervous and Hormonal Control of Osmoregulation
VIII. Osmoregulation in Eggs and Larvae
IX. Regulation of Intracellular Osmotic Pressure
X. Summary
References
Chapter 10. Pigments of Annelida, Echiuroidea, Sipunculoidea, Priapulidea, and Phoronidea
I. Introduction
II. Distribution of Pigments
III. Origin, Metabolism, and Function of the Pigments
IV. Conclusion
References
Chapter 11. Growth and Development
I. Introduction
II. Embryonic Development
III. Later Development
IV. Sexual Development
V. Senescence
VI. Regeneration
VII. Conclusion
References
Chapter 12. Endocrines and Pharmacology of Annelida, Echiuroidea, Sipunculoidea
I. Introduction
II. Annelida
III. Echiuroidea
IV. Sipunculoidea
V. Conclusion
References
Chapter 13. Luminescence in Annelids
I. Introduction
II. Simple Enzyme-Substrate Systems
III. Peroxidation Systems
IV. Unclassified Systems
V. Function of the Luminescence
References
