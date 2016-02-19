Chemical Zoology V3
1st Edition
Echinnodermata, Nematoda, And Acanthocephala
Description
Chemical Zoology, Volume III: Echinodermata, Nematoda, and Acanthocephala presents chemical information on zoological significance of Echinodermata, Nematoda, and Acanthocephala. This book is divided into two sections; each section deals with the biological and biochemical aspects of the specific phylum.
The first section examines the general characteristics, ionic patterns, feeding, nutrition, digestion, carbohydrate and lipid metabolism, fertilization and development, and pharmacology of Echinodermata. The echinoderms make up one of the principal branches of the animal kingdom and one of the most distinctive. The second part focuses on various aspects of nematodes and Acanthocephala, including their classification, skeletal structure, nutrition, and culture methods. The carbohydrate and lipid metabolism, lipid and nitrogenous composition, osmotic and ionic regulation, growth and development, pigments, and pharmacological activity of nematodes and Acanthocephala are also discussed in this volume. This book is an invaluable resource for zoologists and biochemists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
Section I: Echinodermata
Chapter 1. General Characteristics of the Echinoderms
I. Introduction
II. Distinguishing Characteristics
III. Ontogenesis
IV. Symmetry
V. Skeleton
VI. Nervous System
VII. Digestive Tube
VIII. Coelom
IX. Lacunar Hemal System
X. Axial Organ
XI. Coelomocytes and Internal Fluids
XII. Reproductive System
XIII. Position in the Zoological System
XIV. Relationships among the Classes of Echinoderms
XV. Classification
XVI. Systematics
References
Chapter 2. Ionic Patterns
I. Introduction
II. Histology
III. Dimensions of the Extracellular Space
IV. Kinetics of Albumin Diffusion
V. Ionic Content
VI. Ionic Exchange in Holothuroidean Muscle
VII. Discussion
References
Chapter 3. Feeding, Digestion, and Nutrition in Echinodermata
I. Introduction
II. General Nutritive Requirements
III. Mechanisms for Collecting and Ingesting Nutrients
IV. Factors Affecting Food Selection
V. Digestive Mechanisms
VI. Fate of the Digested Products
References
Chapter 4. Carbohydrates and Carbohydrate Metabolism of Echinoderms
I. Introduction
II. Mucopolysaccharides
III. Steroid Glycoside Toxins from Echinoderms
IV. Structure and Distribution of Glycogen
V. Physiology and Metabolism of Glycogen
VI. Conclusions
References
Chapter 5. Lipid Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Lipids
References
Chapter 6. Pigments in Echinodermata
I. Crinoidea
II. Echinoidea
III. Holothuroidea
IV. Asteroidea
V. Ophiuroidea
VI. Comment
References
Chapter 7. Fertilization and Development
I. Introduction
II. Formation of the Egg
III. Fertilization
IV. Development
References
Chapter 8. Pharmacology of Echinoderms
I. Introduction
II. Effects of Different Substances on Various Systems
III. Pharmacological Effects on Larvae
IV. Pharmacological Effects on Whole Animals
V. Occurrence of Biologically Active Substances
VI. Summary
References
Section II: Nematoda and Acanthocephala
Chapter 1. The Systematics and Biology of Some Parasitic Nematodes
Classification
I. Rhabditida
II. Strongylida
III. Ascarida
IV. Spirurida
V. Adenophorea
VI. Dioctophymatida
References
Chapter 2. The Biology of the Acanthocephala
Text
References
Chapter 3. Skeletal Structures and Integument of Acanthocephala and Nematoda
I. Introduction
II. Acanthocephala
III. Nematoda
IV. Conclusion
References
Chapter 4. Culture Methods and Nutrition of Nematodes and Acanthocephala
I. Culture Methods and Nutrition of Free-Living Nematodes
II. Culture Methods and Nutrition of Parasitic Nematodes
III. The Culture and Nutrition of Acanthocephala
References
Chapter 5. Carbohydrate and Energy Metabolism of Nematodes and Acanthocephala
I. Introduction
II. Nematodes Which Are Obligate Aerobes
III. Nematodes Which Lack an Oxygen Requirement for Energy Metabolism in at Least One Stage
IV. Acanthocephala
V. Summary
References
Chapter 6. Lipid Components and Metabolism of Acanthocephala and Nematoda
I. Introduction
II. Nature and Distribution
III. Digestion and Absorption. Lipases and Esterases
IV. Origins and Catabolism
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 7. Nitrogenous Components and Their Metabolism: Acanthocephala and Nematoda
I. Introduction
II. Proteinases in Nematodes
III. The Absorption of Nitrogenous Substances in Nematodes
IV. The Absorption of Nitrogenous Substances in Acanthocephala
V. The Excretion of Nitrogenous Substances by Nematodes
VI. The Metabolism of Amino Acids in Nematodes
VII. The Metabolism of Amino Acids in Acanthocephala
VIII. Proteins in Nematodes
IX. Proteins of the Acanthocephala
X. Metabolism of Heme Compounds
XI. Nucleic Acids in Nematodes
References
Chapter 8. Osmotic and Ionic Regulation in Nematodes
I. Introduction
II. The Nematode Egg
III. Larval Stages
IV. Adult Nematodes
V. Summary
References
Chapter 9. Chemical Aspects of Growth and Development
I. Introduction
II. Special Features Which Affect Growth
III. Growth Curves and the Measurement of Growth
IV. Factors in the Environment Which Affect Growth
V. Intermediary Metabolism in Relation to Growth
VI. The Chemistry of the Hatching of Eggs
VII. The Chemistry of Molting and Excystment
References
Chapter 10. The Pigments of Nematoda and Acanthocephala
I. Introduction
II. Nematoda
III. Acanthocephala
References
Chapter 11. Pharmacology of Nematoda
I. Introduction
II. Drugs Acting on the Nervous System
III. Drugs Acting on the Neuromuscular System
IV. Miscellaneous Drugs Which May Interfere with Excitation Processes
V. Drugs Which Interfere with Nutritional and Metabolic Processes
VI. Compounds Which Interfere with Reproduction and the Larval Stages
VII. Nonspecific Drugs and Protoplasm Poisons
VIII. Proteolytic Enzymes
References
Chapter 12. Chemistry of Nematodes in Relation to Serological Diagnosis
I. Introduction
II. Antigen Extractions
III. Antigens from Excretions and Secretions
IV. Conclusion
References
Chapter 13. Chemical Ecology of Acanthocephala and Nematoda
I. Introduction
II. Acanthocephala
III. Nematoda
References
Chapter 14. Gastrotricha, Kinorhyncha, Rotatoria, Kamptozoa, Nematomorpha, Nemertina, Priapuloidea
I. Introduction
II. Gastrotricha and Kinorhyncha (Echinoderida)
III. Rotatoria
IV. Kamptozoa (Entoprocta)
V. Nematomorpha (Gordiacea)
VI. Nemertina (Ribbonworms)
VII. Priapuloidea
References
Author Index
Subject Index
