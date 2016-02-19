Chemical Zoology V2
1st Edition
Porifera, Coelenterata, And Platyhelminthes
Description
Chemical Zoology, Volume II: Porifera, Coelenterata, and Platyhelminthes presents chemical information on zoological significance. This book is organized into three sections; each section deals with the biological and biochemical aspects of the specific phylum.
The first section examines three large classes of Porifera, namely, Calcarea, Demospongiae, and Hexactinellida. It describes the skeletal structure, pigments, nutrition, digestion, composition, intermediary metabolism, and hibernation of Porifera. The second section covers the classification, pigments, feeding response, digestion, nutrition, ecology, pharmacology, and intermediary metabolism of Coelenterata. The last section is devoted to the classification, nutrition, digestion, respiratory and intermediary metabolism, growth, development, and culture methods, as well as the chemical aspects of ecology of Platyhelminthes.
This book is an invaluable resource for zoologists and biochemists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
Section I: Porifera
Chapter 1. The Sponges, or Porifera
I. Introduction
II. The Calcareous Sponges
III. The Demospongiae
IV. Hexactinellida
V. Reproduction
References
Chapter 2. Skeletal Structures of Porifera
Text
References
Chapter 3. Pigments of Porifera
I. Carotenoids
II. Porphyrins
III. Miscellaneous Pigments
References
Chapter 4. Nutrition and Digestion
I. The Sponges as Filter Feeders
II. The Sponges as Saprotrophs
III. The Sponges as Symbionts
IV. Conclusions
References
Chapter 5. Composition and Intermediary Metabolism—Porifera
I. Polysaccharides and Sugars
II. Fats, Fatty Acids, and Sterols
III. Proteins and Amino Acids
IV. Nucleic Acids, Nucleosides, and Phosphagens
V. Minerals
References
Chapter 6. Chemical Aspects of Hibernation
I. Prehibernation
II. The Hibernation Proper
III. Posthibernation or the Germination of Gemmules
References
Section II: Coelenterata, Ctenophora
Chapter 1. Introduction to Coelenterates
I. Introduction
II. Phylum Cnidaria
III. Phylum Ctenophora or Ctenaria
IV. Structure of Cnidaria
V. Structure of Ctenophora or Ctenaria
References
Chapter 2. Pigments of Coelenterata
I. Carotenoids
II. Cytochromes
III. Porphyrins
IV. Bile Pigments
V. Melanins
VI. Purines
VII. Miscellaneous Pigments
VIII. Formation
IX. Comment
References
Chapter 3. Chemical Perspectives on the Feeding Response, Digestion, and Nutrition of Selected Coelenterates
I. Introduction
II. Feeding Response
III. Digestion
IV. Nutrition
V. Permeability
VI. Perspectives
VII. Appendix—Explanation of the Modified Dixon Equation
References
Chapter 4. Intermediary Metabolism—Coelenterata
I. Polysaccharides and Sugars
II. Fats, Fatty Acids, and Sterols
III. Proteins and Amino Acids
IV. Nucleic Acids, Nucleotides, Kinases, and Phosphatases
V. Mineral Metabolism
VI. Conclusions
References
Chapter 5. The Chemistry of Luminescence in Coelenterates
I. Introduction
II. General Characteristics
III. The Luminescence System of Sea Pansies
IV. The Luminescence System of Medusae
V. Sea Pens
VI. Zoanthids
References
Chapter 6. Coelenterata: Chemical Aspects of Ecology: Pharmacology and Toxicology
I. Introduction
II. Calcification in Anthozoa
III. Gas Secretion
IV. Pharmacology and Toxicology
V. Addendum
References
Section III: Platyhelminthes, Mesozoa
Chapter 1. Introduction to Platyhelminthes
I. Introduction
II. Class Turbellaria
III. Parasitic Platyhelminthes
References
Chapter 2. Nutrition and Digestion
I. Nutrition and Digestion in the Turbellaria
II. Nutrition and Digestion in the Trematoda
III. Cestoda
References
Chapter 3. Intermediary Metabolism of Flatworms
I. Carbohydrate Metabolism
II. Nitrogen Metabolism
III. Lipid Metabolism
IV. Regulation of Metabolic Rate
V. General Remarks
References
Chapter 4. Platyhelminthes: Respiratory Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Respiration Rates
III. Effects of Substrates on Respiration
IV. Respiratory Pigments
V. Summary and Conclusions
VI. Addendum
References
Chapter 5. Growth, Development and Culture Methods: Parasitic Platyhelminths
I. Introduction
II. Embryonic Development
III. Hatching
IV. Larval Development
V. Growth and Development in the Final Host
VI. Culture Methods
VII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 6. Chemical Aspects of the Ecology of Platyhelminthes
I. Introduction
II. Some Limiting Chemical Factors of Flatworm Environments
III. Chemotaxes among Flatworms
IV. The Nature and Function of Flatworm Secretions
V. The Immunochemistry of Flatworm Infections
VI. Other Types of Chemical Interaction Between Parasite and Host
VII. Chemical Determinants of Host Specificity among Flatworms
VIII. Conclusion
References
Chapter 7. Responses of Trematodes to Pharmacological Agents
Text
References
Chapter 8. The Mesozoa
I. Introduction
II. Life Cycles
III. Physiology and Biochemistry of the Dicyemida
IV. Current Research: Trends and Problems
References
Author Index
Subject Index
660
- 660
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1968
1st January 1968
- 1st January 1968
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9780323143752
- 9780323143752