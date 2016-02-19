Chemical Vapor Deposition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123496706, 9780080918723

Chemical Vapor Deposition

1st Edition

Principles and Applications

Editors: M. Hitchman K. Jensen
eBook ISBN: 9780080918723
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123496706
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th January 1993
Page Count: 677
Description

This wide-ranging volume covers recent developments in the theoretical understanding of the chemistry and physics of chemical vapour deposition (CVD). Contributors are drawn from both academia and industry to achieve a balaced coverage of the subject. The volume emphasizes principles and understanding rather than details of specific materials or processes. Specific examples are given to illustrate the principles.

Readership

Postgraduates, researchers, and practitioners in the fields of solid state physics and chemistry, microelectronics, materials science, optics, and electronic engineering.

Table of Contents

M.L. Hitchman and K.F. Jensen, Chemical Vapour Deposition--An Overview. K.F. Jensen, Fundamentals of Chemical Vapour Deposition. W.G. Breiland and P. Ho, Analysis of Chemical Vapor Deposition Processes. M.L. Hitchman and K.F. Jensen, Chemical Vapor Deposition at Low Pressures. B.S. Meyerson, Silicon Epitaxy by Chemical Vapor Deposition. R.L. Moon and Y.-M. Houng, Organometallic Vapor Phase Epitaxy of III-V Materials. D.W. Hess and D.B. Graves, Plasma-Assisted Chemical and Vapor Deposition. V.R. McCrary and V.M. Donnelly, Photo-Assisted Chemical Vapor Deposition. W.B. Jackson, Electronic and Optical Characterization of Chemical Vapor Deposition Films for Device Applications. G. Wahl, Protective Coatings. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
677
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080918723
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123496706

About the Editor

M. Hitchman

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Strathclyde

K. Jensen

Affiliations and Expertise

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

