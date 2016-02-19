Chemical Vapor Deposition
1st Edition
Principles and Applications
Description
This wide-ranging volume covers recent developments in the theoretical understanding of the chemistry and physics of chemical vapour deposition (CVD). Contributors are drawn from both academia and industry to achieve a balaced coverage of the subject. The volume emphasizes principles and understanding rather than details of specific materials or processes. Specific examples are given to illustrate the principles.
Readership
Postgraduates, researchers, and practitioners in the fields of solid state physics and chemistry, microelectronics, materials science, optics, and electronic engineering.
Table of Contents
M.L. Hitchman and K.F. Jensen, Chemical Vapour Deposition--An Overview. K.F. Jensen, Fundamentals of Chemical Vapour Deposition. W.G. Breiland and P. Ho, Analysis of Chemical Vapor Deposition Processes. M.L. Hitchman and K.F. Jensen, Chemical Vapor Deposition at Low Pressures. B.S. Meyerson, Silicon Epitaxy by Chemical Vapor Deposition. R.L. Moon and Y.-M. Houng, Organometallic Vapor Phase Epitaxy of III-V Materials. D.W. Hess and D.B. Graves, Plasma-Assisted Chemical and Vapor Deposition. V.R. McCrary and V.M. Donnelly, Photo-Assisted Chemical Vapor Deposition. W.B. Jackson, Electronic and Optical Characterization of Chemical Vapor Deposition Films for Device Applications. G. Wahl, Protective Coatings. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 677
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 26th January 1993
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080918723
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123496706
About the Editor
M. Hitchman
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Strathclyde
K. Jensen
Affiliations and Expertise
Massachusetts Institute of Technology