Chemical Transformations of Polymers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408703109, 9781483284705

Chemical Transformations of Polymers

1st Edition

Editors: R. Rado
eBook ISBN: 9781483284705
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 306
Description

Chemical Transformations of Polymers provides information pertinent to the fundamental structure and aspects of the chemical transformation of polymers. This book examines several experiments for the chemical transformation of polymers, which start from the assumption that the reactivity of a functional group in a macromolecule has to be similar as one in a low molecular compound. Organized into 19 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the various photochromic systems that have been used in polymer chemistry. This text then examines the three types of stable polymers with unpaired electrons, including polyradical ions, neutral polyradicals, and polymeric charge transfer complexes. Other chapters consider the kinetic laws and traits of migration mechanisms of free valence in the process of decay of free radicals in polymers. The final chapter deals with the complicated reaction of the degradation of polymers induced by the presence of metal compounds. This book is a valuable resource for chemists, scientists, and physiochemical researchers.

Table of Contents


Contents

Plenary Lecture

Photochromic Behaviour of Polymeric Systems and Related Phenomena

Main Lectures

Network Formation in Polymeric Media and Some Network Properties

Darstellung, Eigenschaften und Anwendungen von stabilen Polymeren mit ungepaarten Elektronen [Synthesis, Properties and Applications of Stable Polyradicals]

The Decay of Free Radicals in Polymer Media

Controlled Propagation in Associated Monomer Aggregates

Photophysical Processes and Their Role in Polymer Photochemistry

Photochemistry of Unsaturated Polymers

Recent Work On The Thermal Degradation of Acrylate and Methacrylate Homopolymers and Copolymers

Fundamental Processes in the U.V. Degradation and Stabilization of Polymers

Some Aspects of the Light Protection of Polymers

Peroxide Crosslinking Reactions of Polymers

Some Aspects of Solid State Polymerization

Modification of Polymers for the Preparation of Semipermeable Membranes

Some Problems of Chemical and Physical Micromodification of Polymer Systems

Grafting and Branching of Polymers

The Comparison of Analogous Reactions of Macromolecules with Low-Molecular Models

Mechanisms of Polymer Stabilization

The Role of Metal Compounds in the Degradation of Polymers


