Chemical Transformations of Polymers
1st Edition
Description
Chemical Transformations of Polymers provides information pertinent to the fundamental structure and aspects of the chemical transformation of polymers. This book examines several experiments for the chemical transformation of polymers, which start from the assumption that the reactivity of a functional group in a macromolecule has to be similar as one in a low molecular compound. Organized into 19 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the various photochromic systems that have been used in polymer chemistry. This text then examines the three types of stable polymers with unpaired electrons, including polyradical ions, neutral polyradicals, and polymeric charge transfer complexes. Other chapters consider the kinetic laws and traits of migration mechanisms of free valence in the process of decay of free radicals in polymers. The final chapter deals with the complicated reaction of the degradation of polymers induced by the presence of metal compounds. This book is a valuable resource for chemists, scientists, and physiochemical researchers.
Table of Contents
Contents
Plenary Lecture
Photochromic Behaviour of Polymeric Systems and Related Phenomena
Main Lectures
Network Formation in Polymeric Media and Some Network Properties
Darstellung, Eigenschaften und Anwendungen von stabilen Polymeren mit ungepaarten Elektronen [Synthesis, Properties and Applications of Stable Polyradicals]
The Decay of Free Radicals in Polymer Media
Controlled Propagation in Associated Monomer Aggregates
Photophysical Processes and Their Role in Polymer Photochemistry
Photochemistry of Unsaturated Polymers
Recent Work On The Thermal Degradation of Acrylate and Methacrylate Homopolymers and Copolymers
Fundamental Processes in the U.V. Degradation and Stabilization of Polymers
Some Aspects of the Light Protection of Polymers
Peroxide Crosslinking Reactions of Polymers
Some Aspects of Solid State Polymerization
Modification of Polymers for the Preparation of Semipermeable Membranes
Some Problems of Chemical and Physical Micromodification of Polymer Systems
Grafting and Branching of Polymers
The Comparison of Analogous Reactions of Macromolecules with Low-Molecular Models
Mechanisms of Polymer Stabilization
The Role of Metal Compounds in the Degradation of Polymers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 306
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483284705