Chemical Transformations of Polymers provides information pertinent to the fundamental structure and aspects of the chemical transformation of polymers. This book examines several experiments for the chemical transformation of polymers, which start from the assumption that the reactivity of a functional group in a macromolecule has to be similar as one in a low molecular compound. Organized into 19 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the various photochromic systems that have been used in polymer chemistry. This text then examines the three types of stable polymers with unpaired electrons, including polyradical ions, neutral polyradicals, and polymeric charge transfer complexes. Other chapters consider the kinetic laws and traits of migration mechanisms of free valence in the process of decay of free radicals in polymers. The final chapter deals with the complicated reaction of the degradation of polymers induced by the presence of metal compounds. This book is a valuable resource for chemists, scientists, and physiochemical researchers.