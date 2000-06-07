Chemical Thermodynamics: Principles and Applications
Description
Chemical Thermodynamics: Principles and Applications presents a thorough development of the principles of thermodynamics--an old science to which the authors include the most modern applications, along with those of importance in developing the science and those of historical interest. The text is written in an informal but rigorous style, including ancedotes about some of the great thermodynamicists (with some of whom the authors have had a personal relationship), and focuses on "real" systems in the discussion and figures, in contrast to the generic examples that are often used in other textbooks.
The book provides a basic review of thermodynamic principles, equations, and applications of broad interest. It covers the development of thermodynamics as one of the pre-eminent examples of an exact science. A discussion of the standard state that emphasizes its significance and usefulness is also included, as well as a more rigorous and indepth treatment of thermodynamics and discussions of a wider variety of applications than are found in more broadly based physical chemistry undergraduate textbooks.
Combined with its companion book, Chemical Thermodynamics: Advanced Applications, the practicing scientist will have a complete reference set detailing chemical thermodynamics.
- Outlines the development of the principles of thermodynamics, including the most modern applications along with those of importance in developing the science and those of historical interest
- Provides a basic review of thermodynamic principles, equations, and applications of broad interest
- Treats thermodynamics as one of the preeminent examples of an exact science
- Provides a more rigorous and indepth treatment of thermodynamics and discussion of a wider variety of applications than are found in more broadly based physical chemistry undergraduate textbooks
- Includes examples in the text and exercises and problems at the end of each chapter to assist the student in learning the subject
- Provides a complete set of references to all sources of data and to supplementary reading sources
Undergraduate and graduate level students studying chemical thermodynamics, and chemists and engineers who wish to strengthen their foundation in chemical thermodynamics
Preface to the Two-Volume Series. Preface to the First Volume. Introduction. The First and Second Laws of Thermodynamics. Thermodynamic Relationships and Applications. The Third Law and Absolute Entropy Measurements. The Chemical Potential and Equilibrium. Fugacity, Activity, and Standard States. The Thermodynamic Properties of Solutions. The Equilibrium Condition Applied to Phase Equilibria. The Equilibrium Condition Applied to Chemical Processes. Statistical Thermodynamics. APPENDIX 1: Mathematics for Thermodynamics. APPENDIX 2: The International Temperature Scale of 1990. APPENDIX 3: Equations of States for Gases. APPENDIX 4: Calculations from Statistical Thermodynamics.
No. of pages: 664
- 664
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2000
- Published:
- 7th June 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080500980
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125309905
J. Ott
J. Bevan Ott is the Joseph K. Nicholes Professor of Chemistry Emeritus, Brigham Young University, USA. He has spent 40 years teachingthermodynamics to undergraduate and graduate students and has written 120 papers in the scientific literature as well as authoring andcontributing to a number of books. Professor Ott has received major awards from Brigham Young University that recognize his accomplishments in teaching and in research, including the Distinguished Faculty Lecture Award, the most prestegious award given by the university.
Brigham Young University, Provo, Utah, U.S.A.
Juliana Boerio-Goates
Juliana Boerio-Goates is a Professor of Chemistry at Brigham Young University, USA. She has taught chemical thermodynamics to undergraduate and graduate students for 18 years and has written almost 50 publications in the scientific literature. Professor Boerio-Goatesserves on the Advisory Board of the Journal of Chemical Thermodynamics and has received major awards for teaching and for research fromBrigham Young University which recognize her accomplishments and ability in both areas.
Brigham Young University, Provo, Utah, U.S.A.
"...complete, thorough and contain up-to-date references. The material covered includes essentially all of classical thermodynamics including thermodynamics of mixtures. ...provide lecturers with very detailed source material, examples and problems for lecturers on classical thermodynamics." --CHEMISTRY IN AUSTRALIA, AUGUST 2001