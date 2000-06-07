Chemical Thermodynamics: Principles and Applications presents a thorough development of the principles of thermodynamics--an old science to which the authors include the most modern applications, along with those of importance in developing the science and those of historical interest. The text is written in an informal but rigorous style, including ancedotes about some of the great thermodynamicists (with some of whom the authors have had a personal relationship), and focuses on "real" systems in the discussion and figures, in contrast to the generic examples that are often used in other textbooks.

The book provides a basic review of thermodynamic principles, equations, and applications of broad interest. It covers the development of thermodynamics as one of the pre-eminent examples of an exact science. A discussion of the standard state that emphasizes its significance and usefulness is also included, as well as a more rigorous and indepth treatment of thermodynamics and discussions of a wider variety of applications than are found in more broadly based physical chemistry undergraduate textbooks.

Combined with its companion book, Chemical Thermodynamics: Advanced Applications, the practicing scientist will have a complete reference set detailing chemical thermodynamics.