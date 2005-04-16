Chemical Thermodynamics of Selenium - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444514035

Chemical Thermodynamics of Selenium, Volume 7

1st Edition

Series Editors: OECD
eBook ISBN: 9780080457512
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 16th April 2005
Page Count: 894
Table of Contents

CHEMICAL THERMODYNAMICS

Preface

Acknowledgements

Note from the Chairman of the NEA-TDB Project Phase II

Editor’s note

List of Figures

List of Tables

Chapter I: Introduction

I.1 Background

I.2 Focus of the review

I.3 Review procedure and results

Chapter II: Standards, Conventions, and Contents of the Tables

II.1 Symbols, terminology and nomenclature

II.2 Units and conversion factors

II.3 Standard and reference conditions

II.4 Fundamental physical constants

II.5 Uncertainty estimates

II.6 The NEA-TDB system

II.7 Presentation of the data

Chapter III: Selected selenium data

Chapter IV: Selected auxiliary data

Chapter V: Discussion of data selection for selenium

V.1 Elemental selenium

V.2 Selenium oxides and hydrides

V.3 Selenium oxides and hydrides in aqueous solution. Solid selenious acid and selenic acid.

V.4 Group 17 compounds and complexes

V.5 Group 16 compounds and complexes

V.6 Group 15 compounds and complexes

V.7 Group 14 compounds and complexes

V.8 Group 13 compounds and complexes

V.9 Group 12 compounds and complexes

V.10 Group 11 compounds and complexes

V.11 Group 10 to group 3 compounds and complexes

V.12 Lanthanide compounds and complexes

V.13 Actinide compounds and complexes

V.14 Group 2 compounds and complexes

V.15 Ammonium and group 1 compounds and complexes

Chapter VI: Discussion of auxiliary data selection

VI.1 Group 17 auxiliary species

VI.2 Group 14 auxiliary species

Appendix A: Discussion of selected references

Appendix B: Ionic strength corrections

Appendix C: Assigned uncertainties

Appendix D: Selenium minerals

Appendix E: Additional values of thermodynamic properties for Se compounds

Appendix F: Solubility of metal selenates and alkali metal selenites in water

Bibliography

List of cited authors

Description

In order to quantitatively predict the chemical reactions that hazardous materials may undergo in the environment, it is necessary to know the relative stabilities of the compounds and complexes that may be found under certain conditions. This type of calculations may be done using consistent chemical thermodynamic data, such as those contained in this book for inorganic compounds and complexes of selenium.

Key Features

  • Fully detailed authoritative critical review of literature.
  • Integrated into a comprehensive and consistent database for waste management applications.
  • CD ROM version.

Readership

Environmental Chemists, Geochemists, Physical Chemists, Analytical Chemists and Waste Management Engineers.

