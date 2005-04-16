Chemical Thermodynamics of Selenium, Volume 7
1st Edition
Table of Contents
CHEMICAL THERMODYNAMICS
Preface
Acknowledgements
Note from the Chairman of the NEA-TDB Project Phase II
Editor’s note
List of Figures
List of Tables
Chapter I: Introduction
I.1 Background
I.2 Focus of the review
I.3 Review procedure and results
Chapter II: Standards, Conventions, and Contents of the Tables
II.1 Symbols, terminology and nomenclature
II.2 Units and conversion factors
II.3 Standard and reference conditions
II.4 Fundamental physical constants
II.5 Uncertainty estimates
II.6 The NEA-TDB system
II.7 Presentation of the data
Chapter III: Selected selenium data
Chapter IV: Selected auxiliary data
Chapter V: Discussion of data selection for selenium
V.1 Elemental selenium
V.2 Selenium oxides and hydrides
V.3 Selenium oxides and hydrides in aqueous solution. Solid selenious acid and selenic acid.
V.4 Group 17 compounds and complexes
V.5 Group 16 compounds and complexes
V.6 Group 15 compounds and complexes
V.7 Group 14 compounds and complexes
V.8 Group 13 compounds and complexes
V.9 Group 12 compounds and complexes
V.10 Group 11 compounds and complexes
V.11 Group 10 to group 3 compounds and complexes
V.12 Lanthanide compounds and complexes
V.13 Actinide compounds and complexes
V.14 Group 2 compounds and complexes
V.15 Ammonium and group 1 compounds and complexes
Chapter VI: Discussion of auxiliary data selection
VI.1 Group 17 auxiliary species
VI.2 Group 14 auxiliary species
Appendix A: Discussion of selected references
Appendix B: Ionic strength corrections
Appendix C: Assigned uncertainties
Appendix D: Selenium minerals
Appendix E: Additional values of thermodynamic properties for Se compounds
Appendix F: Solubility of metal selenates and alkali metal selenites in water
Bibliography
List of cited authors
Description
In order to quantitatively predict the chemical reactions that hazardous materials may undergo in the environment, it is necessary to know the relative stabilities of the compounds and complexes that may be found under certain conditions. This type of calculations may be done using consistent chemical thermodynamic data, such as those contained in this book for inorganic compounds and complexes of selenium.
Key Features
- Fully detailed authoritative critical review of literature.
- Integrated into a comprehensive and consistent database for waste management applications.
- CD ROM version.
Readership
Environmental Chemists, Geochemists, Physical Chemists, Analytical Chemists and Waste Management Engineers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 894
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 16th April 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080457512