Chemical Thermodynamics of Compounds and Complexes of U, Np, Pu, Am, Tc, Se, Ni and Zr With Selected Organic Ligands - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444514028, 9780080457529

Chemical Thermodynamics of Compounds and Complexes of U, Np, Pu, Am, Tc, Se, Ni and Zr With Selected Organic Ligands, Volume 9

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Myriam Illemassène Jane Perrone
Series Editors: OECD Federico Mompean
eBook ISBN: 9780080457529
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 4th November 2005
Page Count: 1132
Table of Contents

Preface Acknowledgements Note from the chairman Editor's note Part I. Introductory material I. Introduction II. Standards, conventions and contents of the tables Part II. Tables of selected data III. Selected data for organic compounds and complexes IV. Selected auxiliary data Part III. Discussion of data selection V. Criteria for data evaluation and particular problems encountered in the review procedure VI. Discussion of data selection for oxalate compounds and complexes VII. Discussion of data selection for citrate compounds and complexes VIII. Discussion of data selection for ethylenediamineteraacetate (edta) compounds and complexes IX. Discussion of data selection for isosaccharinic acid (isa) compounds and complexes Part IV. Appendices A. Discussion of selected references B. Ionic strength corrections C. Assigned uncertainties Bibliography List of authors

Description

This volume is part of the series on "Chemical Thermodynamics", published under the aegis of the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency. It contains a critical review of the literature on thermodynamic data for compounds of complexes of oxalate, citrate, EDTA and iso-saccharinate with uranium, neptunium, plutonium, americium, technetium, selenium, nickel and zirconium. A review team, composed of five internationally recognized experts, has critically reviewed all the scientific literature containing chemical thermodynamic information for the above mentioned systems. The results of this critical review carried out following the Guidelines of the OECD NEA Thermochemical Database Project have been documented in the present volume, which contains tables of selected values for formation and reaction thermodynamical properties and an extensive bibliography.
Contributed by: Wolfgang Hummel (Chairman), Paul Scherrer Institute, Switzerland, Giorgio Anderegg, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), Switzerland, Linfeng Rao, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, U.S.A., Ignasi Puigdomènech, Swedish Nuclear Fuel and Waste Management Co. (SKB), Sweden, and Osamu Tochiyama, Tohoku University, Japan.

Key Features

  • Critical review of all literature on chemical thermodynamics for compounds and complexes of oxalate, citrate, EDTA and iso-saccharinate with U, Np, Pu, Am, Tc and Se, Ni and Zr.
  • Tables of recommended Selected Values for thermochemical properties
  • Documented review procedure
  • Exhaustive bibliography
  • Intended to meet requirements of radioactive waste management community
  • Valuable reference source for the physical, analytical and environmental chemist.

Readership

Scientists and engineers working in Radioactive Waste Management. Also physical, analytical and environmental chemists and Nuclear Fuel cycle scientists.

Details

No. of pages:
1132
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080457529

About the Series Volume Editors

Myriam Illemassène Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

OECD Nuclear Energy Agency, Data Bank, Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

Jane Perrone Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

OECD Nuclear Energy Agency, Data Bank, Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

About the Series Editors

Federico Mompean Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

(Series Editor and Project Co-ordinator) OECD Nuclear Energy Agency, Data Bank, Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

