Chemical Thermodynamics of Compounds and Complexes of U, Np, Pu, Am, Tc, Se, Ni and Zr With Selected Organic Ligands, Volume 9
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface Acknowledgements Note from the chairman Editor's note Part I. Introductory material I. Introduction II. Standards, conventions and contents of the tables Part II. Tables of selected data III. Selected data for organic compounds and complexes IV. Selected auxiliary data Part III. Discussion of data selection V. Criteria for data evaluation and particular problems encountered in the review procedure VI. Discussion of data selection for oxalate compounds and complexes VII. Discussion of data selection for citrate compounds and complexes VIII. Discussion of data selection for ethylenediamineteraacetate (edta) compounds and complexes IX. Discussion of data selection for isosaccharinic acid (isa) compounds and complexes Part IV. Appendices A. Discussion of selected references B. Ionic strength corrections C. Assigned uncertainties Bibliography List of authors
This volume is part of the series on "Chemical Thermodynamics", published under the aegis of the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency. It contains a critical review of the literature on thermodynamic data for compounds of complexes of oxalate, citrate, EDTA and iso-saccharinate with uranium, neptunium, plutonium, americium, technetium, selenium, nickel and zirconium. A review team, composed of five internationally recognized experts, has critically reviewed all the scientific literature containing chemical thermodynamic information for the above mentioned systems. The results of this critical review carried out following the Guidelines of the OECD NEA Thermochemical Database Project have been documented in the present volume, which contains tables of selected values for formation and reaction thermodynamical properties and an extensive bibliography.
Contributed by: Wolfgang Hummel (Chairman), Paul Scherrer Institute, Switzerland, Giorgio Anderegg, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), Switzerland, Linfeng Rao, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, U.S.A., Ignasi Puigdomènech, Swedish Nuclear Fuel and Waste Management Co. (SKB), Sweden, and Osamu Tochiyama, Tohoku University, Japan.
Key Features
- Critical review of all literature on chemical thermodynamics for compounds and complexes of oxalate, citrate, EDTA and iso-saccharinate with U, Np, Pu, Am, Tc and Se, Ni and Zr.
- Tables of recommended Selected Values for thermochemical properties
- Documented review procedure
- Exhaustive bibliography
- Intended to meet requirements of radioactive waste management community
- Valuable reference source for the physical, analytical and environmental chemist.
Readership
Scientists and engineers working in Radioactive Waste Management. Also physical, analytical and environmental chemists and Nuclear Fuel cycle scientists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1132
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 4th November 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080457529
About the Series Volume Editors
Myriam Illemassène Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
OECD Nuclear Energy Agency, Data Bank, Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.
Jane Perrone Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
OECD Nuclear Energy Agency, Data Bank, Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.
About the Series Editors
Federico Mompean Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
(Series Editor and Project Co-ordinator) OECD Nuclear Energy Agency, Data Bank, Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.