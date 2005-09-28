Chemical Testing of Textiles
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Fiber and yarn identifications; Chemical analysis of feather and down textile materials; Chemical analysis of leather; Analysis of common chemicals used in textile wet processes; Analysis of chemicals used in fiber finishing; Chemical analysis of fabric finishes and performance related tests; Chemical analysis of textile coating; Chemical assessment of damage to fibers and fabrics; Water and wastewater analysis; Chemical analysis of dyes and pigments.
Chemical Testing of Textiles is a comprehensive book aimed at giving a full overview of chemical testing for both academics and industry. It provides an extensive coverage of the chemical analysis procedures for a broad range of textiles. It introduces fundamental chemical concepts and rudimentary procedures and tries to balance the theoretical and practical parts of the contents. In most cases, the chemical analysis is undertaken with a test method regulated and updated by a professional organization. It serves as a great accompaniment to Physical testing of textiles. It has been compiled with the hard work of a team of contributors including professors, material researchers and textile analysts from Canada, Britain, Germany, and the United States of America.
The opening chapter deals with fibre and yarn identification and is followed by nine separate chapters discussing different chemical analyses with regard to textiles. These include leather, feather/down, textile wet processes, fibre finishes, coatings, performance related tests, wastewater, and dyes and pigments.
This book is a valuable resource for academic and industrial chemists, lecturers and students of textile chemistry and related subjects. It will also serve as a practical guide for textile plant managers, process engineers, technologists, qualified practitioners, textile research and testing institutes, quality inspectors, chemist-colourists and textile designers.
- A comprehensive overview of the chemical testing of textiles for both academia and industry
- Provides extensive coverage of the chemical analysis procedures for a broad range of textiles
- Compiled by a worldwide team of renowned experts
Academic and industrial chemists; Lecturers and students of textile chemistry and related subjects; Textile plant managers, process engineers, technologists, qualified practitioners, textile research and testing institutes, quality inspectors, chemist-colorists and textile designers
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2005
- Published:
- 28th September 2005
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845690694
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855739178
…a useful book that will find a place in many textile laboratories worldwide., International Dyer
Q Fan Editor
Qinguo Fan is an Associate Professor of Textile Chemistry at University of Massachusetts Dartmouth. His research interests include textile chemistry, color science, polymer science, and environmental compliance of textile wet processing.
University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth, USA