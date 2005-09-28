Chemical Testing of Textiles - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855739178, 9781845690694

Chemical Testing of Textiles

1st Edition

Editors: Q Fan
eBook ISBN: 9781845690694
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855739178
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 28th September 2005
Page Count: 336
Table of Contents

Fiber and yarn identifications; Chemical analysis of feather and down textile materials; Chemical analysis of leather; Analysis of common chemicals used in textile wet processes; Analysis of chemicals used in fiber finishing; Chemical analysis of fabric finishes and performance related tests; Chemical analysis of textile coating; Chemical assessment of damage to fibers and fabrics; Water and wastewater analysis; Chemical analysis of dyes and pigments.

Description

Chemical Testing of Textiles  is a comprehensive book aimed at giving a full overview of chemical testing for both academics and industry. It provides an extensive coverage of the chemical analysis procedures for a broad range of textiles. It introduces fundamental chemical concepts and rudimentary procedures and tries to balance the theoretical and practical parts of the contents. In most cases, the chemical analysis is undertaken with a test method regulated and updated by a professional organization. It serves as a great accompaniment to Physical testing of textiles. It has been compiled with the hard work of a team of contributors including professors, material researchers and textile analysts from Canada, Britain, Germany, and the United States of America.

The opening chapter deals with fibre and yarn identification and is followed by nine separate chapters discussing different chemical analyses with regard to textiles. These include leather, feather/down, textile wet processes, fibre finishes, coatings, performance related tests, wastewater, and dyes and pigments.

This book is a valuable resource for academic and industrial chemists, lecturers and students of textile chemistry and related subjects. It will also serve as a practical guide for textile plant managers, process engineers, technologists, qualified practitioners, textile research and testing institutes, quality inspectors, chemist-colourists and textile designers.

Key Features

  • A comprehensive overview of the chemical testing of textiles for both academia and industry
  • Provides extensive coverage of the chemical analysis procedures for a broad range of textiles
  • Compiled by a worldwide team of renowned experts

Readership

Academic and industrial chemists; Lecturers and students of textile chemistry and related subjects; Textile plant managers, process engineers, technologists, qualified practitioners, textile research and testing institutes, quality inspectors, chemist-colorists and textile designers

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845690694
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855739178

Reviews

…a useful book that will find a place in many textile laboratories worldwide., International Dyer

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Q Fan Editor

Qinguo Fan is an Associate Professor of Textile Chemistry at University of Massachusetts Dartmouth. His research interests include textile chemistry, color science, polymer science, and environmental compliance of textile wet processing.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth, USA

