Chemical Sensor Technology, Volume 4 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444986801, 9780444599469

Chemical Sensor Technology, Volume 4

1st Edition

Editors: S. Yamauchi
eBook ISBN: 9780444599469
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 27th March 1992
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
58.36
58.36
43.99
35.19
35.19
54.95
43.96
43.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This volume is the fourth in a series of annual reviews on progress in the research and technology, both basic and applied, of chemical sensors. New principles, new devices, and the detailed mechanism of various chemical sensors are described. Chemical sensors continue to grow rapidly in importance encompassing a broad spectrum of technologies covering safety, pollution, fuel economy, medical engineering and industrial processes. More than half the papers in this volume are relevant to biosensing, a strategic field for medical and health care equipment, especially in geriatric medicine. Frequent health checks at home will be increasingly necessary as the proportion of the aged in the population steadily grows. In some cases health conditions will have to be monitored constantly to give warnings or provide emergency assistance at the right time. Because biochemical substances play major roles in physiological processes such as metabolism, excitation and contraction of skeletal muscle and neurotransmission, chemical sensing of the related biochemical substances will eventually become indispensable.

Each chapter is written by an expert active in the front lines of chemical sensor research. Not only is the technological essence of the subject provided, but also the background and philosophy, an evaluation of achievements to date and problems to be dealt with. Each topic is described in sufficient depth to be useful to researchers worldwide.

Table of Contents

Development of the TGS Gas Sensor (A. Chiba). Invention of the Gas Sensor. Establishment of Figaro Engineering Inc. Some Basic Aspects of Semiconductor Gas Sensors (N. Yamazoe and N. Miura). Microstructure of SnO2 Particles. Influence of Microstructure on Gas Sensitivity. Modifications of SnO2 Surface. Concluding Remarks. Silicon Technologies for Sensor Fabrication (W. Mokwa). Basic Processing Steps. Silicon on Insulator Technology. Silicon Micromechanics. Thin Film Chemical Sensors on Silicon Substrates. Chemical Sensors Based on Silicon Devices. Micromachined Chemical Sensors. Conclusion. Characterization of Oxygen Adsorbates on Semiconductive Oxides (M. Iwamoto). Oxygen Species Adsorbed on Oxides. Adsorption States of Oxygen Species on Oxides. Reactivity of Oxygen Species Adsorbed on Metal Oxides. Conclusions. Miniaturization of Catalytic Combustion Sensors (H. Futata). Conventional Catalytic Combustion Sensors. Improvement for Selective CO Detection. Development of Low-power Sensors. Conclusion. Solid Electrolyte Potentiometric Oxygen Gas Sensors (C.M. Mari and G.B. Barbi). Operating Principles. Precision of Oxygen Partial Pressure Determination. Accuracy and Reliability. Response Time. Materials. Conclusions. NASICON: a Sensitive Membrane for Ion Analysis (P. Fabry and E. Siebert). Structure and Properties of NASICON. NASICON Preparation Processes. ISE Improvements with NASICON. Conclusion. Characterization of Poly(dimethyldiallylammonium chloride) and its Application to Electrochemical Sensors (R.S. Tieman, K.L. Rauen, W.R. Heineman and E.W. Huber). NMR Studies of Irradiated DMDAAC. Electrochemistry of Poly(DMDAAC) Networks on Platinum and Graphite. Solid-state Electrochemical Measurements Using Poly(DMDAAC). Humidity Sensor. Conclusions. Biosensors with Microvolume Reaction Chambers (L. Bousse, J.C. Owicki and J.W. Parce). LAPS Devices. Kinetics of pH Change in Microvolumes. Application to Enzyme-linked Immunoassays. The Measurement of the Metabolism of Living Cells. Conclusion. Enzyme Sensor Utilizing an Immobilized Mediator (F. Mizutani and S. Yabuki). The Use of Conducting Support. The Use of Water-soluble Macromolecular Mediators. Future Prospects. Piezoelectric Biosensors (G.J. Bastiaans). Principles of Piezoelectric Acoustic Sensors. Bioactive Surfaces. Experimental Piezoelectric Biosensors. Future Trends. Sensitization of Dielectric Surfaces by Chemical Grafting Application to ISFETs and ENFETs (P. Clechet, N.J. Renault and C. Martelet). Chemical Sensitization of ISFETs. Surface Silanization of Silica Thin Layer. Conclusion. High Sensitive Immunosensor Employing Surface Photovoltage Technique (T. Katsube and H. Uchida). Surface Photovoltage (SPV) Technique. Experimental Details. Experimental Results. Discussion. Conclusion. Non-invasive Monitoring of Glucose in Blood (J. Kimura, T. Kuriyama, M. Kikuchi and T. Arai). Suction Effusion Fluid as a Bio-chemical Constituent Sensing Sample. ISFET Biosensor for Body Fluid. Feasibility Study by Animal Experiments. SEF Technology Applied to Humans. Conclusion. Biosensing System for Odor Compounds Using Plants (H. Matsuoka). Biosensor and Biosensing. Strategy for the Development of an Odor-sensing System Using Plants. Response Properties of Plant Leaf to CO2 Gas. Mechanism and Significance of Leaf Responsiveness to High Concentrations of CO2 Gas. Responsive Properties of Plant Leaf to Odor Compounds. Quantitative Experiments on Odor Compounds. Concluding Remarks. Index.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444599469

About the Editor

S. Yamauchi

Reviews

@qu:The series continues to provide up-to-date accounts of developments in a large and rapidly developing field, and is useful in providing sensor researchers with awareness in areas that are not directly within their particular field. @source:Analytica Chimica Acta @qu:...contains much interesting, and at times entertaining material on the theoretical, practical and historical aspects of some chemical sensors. It should be of interest to all of the disciplines now concerned with this field... @source:Medical and Biological Engineering and Computing @qu:I have enjoyed this book and would recommend others to read it as well. @source:The Analyst @qu:...deserves to be on the shelf of those seriously in the business of delivering high technology sensors. @source:Medical Engineering and Physics

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.