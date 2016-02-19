Chemical Sensor Technology, Volume 4
1st Edition
Description
This volume is the fourth in a series of annual reviews on progress in the research and technology, both basic and applied, of chemical sensors. New principles, new devices, and the detailed mechanism of various chemical sensors are described. Chemical sensors continue to grow rapidly in importance encompassing a broad spectrum of technologies covering safety, pollution, fuel economy, medical engineering and industrial processes. More than half the papers in this volume are relevant to biosensing, a strategic field for medical and health care equipment, especially in geriatric medicine. Frequent health checks at home will be increasingly necessary as the proportion of the aged in the population steadily grows. In some cases health conditions will have to be monitored constantly to give warnings or provide emergency assistance at the right time. Because biochemical substances play major roles in physiological processes such as metabolism, excitation and contraction of skeletal muscle and neurotransmission, chemical sensing of the related biochemical substances will eventually become indispensable.
Each chapter is written by an expert active in the front lines of chemical sensor research. Not only is the technological essence of the subject provided, but also the background and philosophy, an evaluation of achievements to date and problems to be dealt with. Each topic is described in sufficient depth to be useful to researchers worldwide.
Table of Contents
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1992
- Published:
- 27th March 1992
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444599469
About the Editor
S. Yamauchi
Reviews
@qu:The series continues to provide up-to-date accounts of developments in a large and rapidly developing field, and is useful in providing sensor researchers with awareness in areas that are not directly within their particular field. @source:Analytica Chimica Acta @qu:...contains much interesting, and at times entertaining material on the theoretical, practical and historical aspects of some chemical sensors. It should be of interest to all of the disciplines now concerned with this field... @source:Medical and Biological Engineering and Computing @qu:I have enjoyed this book and would recommend others to read it as well. @source:The Analyst @qu:...deserves to be on the shelf of those seriously in the business of delivering high technology sensors. @source:Medical Engineering and Physics