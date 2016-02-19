Chemical Resistance, Vol. 2

The Chemical Resistance series is the world's largest compilation of chemical resistance data that explains the effect of thousands of reagents, the environment and other exposure media on the properties and characteristics of thermoplastics.

Volume II covers 65 generic families of thermoplastic elastomers, thermosets and rubbers, as well as alloys and many new materials. More than 3,000 reagents, both common and exotic, comprise the exposure media.

Extensive data is given for exposure conditions and results of exposure. All data are presented in a tabular format. In addition to chapters arranged by generic material, materials selection is simplified by a section that sorts the data by reagent name and ranks every material at two temperature levels. Detailed permeability data is also included.

Exposure environments and material are indexed by Chemical Abstract Service (CAS) registry number and by trade name of the material.