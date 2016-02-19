Chemical Resistance, Vol. 2 - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781884207136, 9780815516385

Chemical Resistance, Vol. 2

2nd Edition

Elastomers, Thermosets & Rubbers

Authors: PDL Staff
eBook ISBN: 9780815516385
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1994
Page Count: 980
Table of Contents

Exposure Conditions Temperature Time of Exposure Stress Level of Specimen Concentration of Reagent Special Notes Test Results Tensile Strength Retained Elongation Retained Weight Change Dimensional Change Appearance Change Resulting Stress Cracks Qualitative Assessment PDL Resistance Rating Resistance Notes Also Included Material Details CAS Registry Numbers Glossary of Terms Reagent & Temperature Sort Trade Name Index Metadata Data Presented As Tabular Data Multiple Sorts

Description

The Chemical Resistance series is the world's largest compilation of chemical resistance data that explains the effect of thousands of reagents, the environment and other exposure media on the properties and characteristics of thermoplastics.

Volume II covers 65 generic families of thermoplastic elastomers, thermosets and rubbers, as well as alloys and many new materials. More than 3,000 reagents, both common and exotic, comprise the exposure media.

Extensive data is given for exposure conditions and results of exposure. All data are presented in a tabular format. In addition to chapters arranged by generic material, materials selection is simplified by a section that sorts the data by reagent name and ranks every material at two temperature levels. Detailed permeability data is also included.

Exposure environments and material are indexed by Chemical Abstract Service (CAS) registry number and by trade name of the material.

Readership

Engineers, researchers and technicians in the plastics industry who are designing parts that come into contact with chemical reagents.

Details

No. of pages:
980
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1994
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815516385

ôAn exhaustive compilation of hard-to-find test results...virtually all there is to know about chemical resistance.ö - Clive Maier, British Plastics & Rubber

