Chemical Resistance, Vol. 1

The Chemical Resistance series is the world's largest compilation of chemical resistance data that explains the effect of thousands of reagents, the environment and other exposure media on the properties and characteristics of thermoplastics.

Materials/Reagents: Volume 1 covers 91 generic families of thermoplastic materials, as well as alloys and many new materials. More than 4,500 reagents, both common and exotic, comprise the exposure media.

Data: Extensive data are given for exposure conditions and results of exposure. All data are presented in tabular format. In addition to chapters arranged by generic material, materials selection is simplified by a section that sorts the data by reagent name and ranks every material at two temperature levels. Exposure environments and materials are indexed by Chemical Abstract Service (CAS) registry number and trade name of the material.