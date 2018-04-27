Chemical Resistance of Thermosets

Chemical Resistance of Commodity Thermoplastics provides a comprehensive, cross-referenced compilation of chemical resistance data that explains the effect of thousands of reagents, the environment and other exposure media on the properties and characteristics of thermosets– plastics which are used in a range of applications. Specifically, the resistance data in this book covers the following materials, allyl, epoxy, unsaturated polyester resin, unsaturated polyurethane resin, vinyl ester resin, furan resin, polyaminobismaleimide, acrylics, polycyanurates and filled/reinforced thermosets. A huge range of exposure media are included, from aircraft fuel, to alcohol, corn syrup, hydrochloric acid and salt to silver acetate.

This book is a must-have reference for engineers and scientists designing and working with thermosets in environments where they come into contact with corrosive or reactive substances, from automotive and aerospace, to coatings, adhesives, electrical insulation, fittings and other applications.