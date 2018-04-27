Chemical Resistance of Thermosets
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Allyl
Allyl (DAIP)
Allyl (DAP)
2. Epoxy
Epoxy (EP)
Epoxy, Phenolic
3. UP Resin
Polyester (UP Resin)
Polyester (UP Resin), Bisphenol A
Polyester (UP Resin), Chlorendic
Polyester (UP Resin), Isophthalic
Polyester (UP Resin), Isophthalic Acid Neopentyl Glycol
Polyester (UP Resin), Orthophthalic
Unsaturated Polyester/Polyurethane (UP+PUR)
4. VE Resin
Vinyl Ester Resin (VE)
Vinyl Ester Resin, Bisphenol A Epoxy
5. Other Thermosets
Furan Resin
Polyaminobismaleimide
Description
Chemical Resistance of Commodity Thermoplastics provides a comprehensive, cross-referenced compilation of chemical resistance data that explains the effect of thousands of reagents, the environment and other exposure media on the properties and characteristics of thermosets– plastics which are used in a range of applications. Specifically, the resistance data in this book covers the following materials, allyl, epoxy, unsaturated polyester resin, unsaturated polyurethane resin, vinyl ester resin, furan resin, polyaminobismaleimide, acrylics, polycyanurates and filled/reinforced thermosets. A huge range of exposure media are included, from aircraft fuel, to alcohol, corn syrup, hydrochloric acid and salt to silver acetate.
This book is a must-have reference for engineers and scientists designing and working with thermosets in environments where they come into contact with corrosive or reactive substances, from automotive and aerospace, to coatings, adhesives, electrical insulation, fittings and other applications.
Key Features
- Presents comprehensive, comparable and trustworthy chemical resistance data for thousands of exposure media on the properties of thermosets
- Includes coverage of ionomers, polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, PVC and other polyolefins and polyesters
- Provides a must have reference for engineers selecting materials for a range of application areas using thermosets, including aerospace, automotive, chemical process industries, coatings and adhesives
Readership
Engineers and Scientists involved in designing and working with plastics across a range of sectors where plastics are in contact with chemical reagents and other substances that may react with plastic materials, such as food, pharmaceuticals and medical devices
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1116
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2018
- Published:
- 27th April 2018
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128144817
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128144800
About the Editors
Erwin Baur Editor
Erwin Baur attended the Technical University of Aachen, Germany where he studied Mechanical Engineering, specializing in Plastics Technology. He was previously a member of scientific staff (1984-1989) at the "Institut für Kunststoffverarbeitung" (IKV) in Aachen. He is currently founder and Managing Director of M-Base Engineering + Software GmbH: a leading international supplier of material databases, systems and software.
Affiliations and Expertise
M-Base Engineering + Software GmbH
Katja Ruhrberg Editor
Katja Ruhrberg is Material Data Manager at M-Base Engineering + Software GmbH in Aachen, Germany. She received her degree in Civil Engineering from the Technical University of Aachen and later spent six years as a Member of the Public Relation Staff at an institute of the RWTH (heinisch-Westfälische Technische Hochschule) Aachen.
Affiliations and Expertise
M-Base Engineering + Software GmbH
William Woishnis Editor
William Woishnis launched the first version of 'Chemical Resistance' in 1989, and went on to co-found William Andrew Publishing the following year. He later co-founded Knovel, offering a ground-breaking combination of online books and data, providing engineers with a productivity platform that is still widely used today. He passed away on August 2, 2009.
Affiliations and Expertise
Founder, William Andrew Publishing and Plastics Design Library